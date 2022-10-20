Read full article on original website
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion
The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
Cowboys-Raiders trade grades: Dallas acquires Johnathan Hankins, bolstering DL depth, per report
The Cowboys boast one of the best defenses in the NFL. On Tuesday, they bolstered it, acquiring veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Raiders in a swap of late-round draft picks, according to NFL Media. A 10th-year player with starting experience dating back to his days with the rival Giants, Hankins is playing out a one-year contract and figures to slot in as a potential starter in Dallas. He arrives along with a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2023 sixth-rounder, per reports.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stifled by Blazers in loss
Jokic finished with nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 135-110 loss to the Trail Blazers. This was easily Jokic's worst offensive performance of the campaign, as he finished with a season-low point total. Incredibly, he attempted only four shots, but he still flirted with a triple-double with a 9/9/9 line. The big man was impacted by foul trouble in the contest and played a season-low 27 minutes, but this was really just an aberration for a dominant player who has more than proven his ability to score proficiently. Jokic averaged 27.1 points per game last season and will likely come closer to that total in his next game against the Lakers on Wednesday.
Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Sidelined Monday night
Wynn (shoulder) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against Chicago. Wynn was limited with a shoulder injury in each practice of Week 8 and will miss his first game of the season Monday. In his stead, expect 12th-year veteran Marcus Cannon to start at right tackle for New England.
NFL investigating officials after video appears to show them getting autograph from Mike Evans, per report
Two NFL officials may have found themselves in hot water due to their actions following the Carolina Panthers' 21-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7 on Sunday. According to NFL Media, the league is reviewing an incident involving side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter.
Lions' Josh Paschal: Ready for debut
Paschal (sports hernia) was activated from the PUP list Saturday. Paschal started the season on the PUP list after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia during the offseason. The rookie should make his NFL debut Sunday against the Cowboys.
Jets' Breece Hall: Hurts knee Sunday
Hall has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Broncos with a knee injury. Prior to his exit, Hall carried four times for 72 yards and TD, but the fact that he was ruled out not long after he left the contest is concerning. In his absence, Michael Carter is in line to head the Jets' rushing attack, with Ty Johnson on hand to work in a complementary role.
Dolphins' Noah Igbinoghene: Game-sealing interception
Igbinoghene had four tackles (three solo), one pass breakup and one interception during Sunday night's 16-10 win over the Steelers. Igbinoghene's toe-tapping interception came on the Steelers' last play of the game, when he picked off Kenny Pickett in the end zone to seal a win for Miami. The 2020 first-round pick was able to provide a much-needed spark for Miami's depleted secondary, which also saw safety Brandon Jones (knee) depart the Week 7 win early. With Byron Jones (ankle) still on the PUP list, Igbinoghene could be in line for another increased defensive role Week 7 versus the Lions.
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-game, seven-assist streak
Kucherov delivered an assist Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Islanders. It extended his point streak to four games (seven assists). Kucherov is still waiting to score his first goal of the season. He has eight apples in six contests so far.
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Low usage despite St. Brown's exit
Reynolds caught one of two targets for eight yards during Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Cowboys. After seeing 28 targets over the previous three games, Reynolds was curiously unused on a day that Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) left early to join DJ Chark (ankle) on the sidelines. Instead, Kalif Raymond led the way among Lions receivers as Jared Goff slowly worked his way into scoring position before turning the ball over on four occasions. If St. Brown needs to miss time, Reynolds would slot in as the Detroit's clear No. 1 option at wideout in Week 8 against Miami.
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Dominates in crushing victory
Doncic finished Saturday's 137-96 victory over the Grizzlies with 32 points (12-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and two steals over 30 minutes. Doncic took control of the game early, torching the Mavericks to the tune of 23 first-quarter points. While he did end with a magnificent fantasy line, the fact the game was basically done by halftime meant his playing time was reduced. It's been a frantic start to the season for Doncic, repaying the faith to those who snapped him up early in drafts. In what is obviously a small sample size, Doncic has thus far shot well from the free throw line. If he can maintain an improved stroke, he could very well be in the running for the number one overall player this season.
Jets' Denzel Mims: One catch in season debut
Mims caught one of two targets for four yards in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Broncos. Activated for the first time this season with Elijah Moore (personal) sitting at home, Mims delivered a mixed bag. He threw a key block on Breece Hall's (knee) 62-yard touchdown run but was also tagged with an offensive pass interference penalty while trying to block on a screen pass and had a drop on a ball that was admittedly thrown a bit behind him. Mims will likely remain active in Week 8 against the Patriots as a replacement for either Moore or Corey Davis (knee).
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: No. 1 RB following Robinson trade
Etienne is poised to lead the Jaguars backfield after the team dealt James Robinson (knee) to the Jets on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Etienne took on a majority share of the RBs reps for the Jaguars on Sunday against the Giants, earning 57 of 71 offensive snaps and 15 touches for 119 yards from scrimmage with one rushing TD versus Robinson's 12 snaps and zero touches (one target). Also in Week 7, the Jets lost rookie running back Breece Hall for the season due to a torn ACL, which paved the way for Monday's trade. With only JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner to contend with for reps, Etienne now features as Jacksonville's unquestioned top RB and perhaps best overall skill-position player.
Fantasy Basketball: Who's hot and who's not from Monday and a Tuesday DFS target
Week 2 of the 2022-23 season is underway, and James Harden's hot start to the campaign hasn't stopped. The Beard sat atop the fantasy point leaderboard after Monday's action, and several other stars weren't far behind him. Point guards are running the show so far, and we'll highlight three who have impressed the most as of late before identifying some stragglers and a priority DFS play for Tuesday's four-game slate here.
Miami Marlins select Skip Schumaker as next manager: report
Skip Schumaker has been hired as the new manager of the Miami Marlins, according to The Associated Press, citing a source with knowledge of negotiations.
Jets' Elijah Moore: Back with team, expected to play
Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Moore (personal) is back with the team and is expected to play Sunday against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Moore requested a trade ahead of the Jets' Week 7 win over the Broncos, and the wideout ultimately was made inactive by the team. Per Connor Hughes of SNY.tv, Moore being inactive wasn't a punishment, but rather because Saleh didn't want the receiver taking the field in his current mental state. With Corey Davis (knee) day-to-day, it would certainly be nice to have Moore back in the mix. Despite winning games, the Jets have struggled moving the ball through the air with Zach Wilson at the helm, though they'll likely have to lean on their quarterback more moving forward after losing breakout star Breece Hall (knee) for the season.
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Unavailable Saturday
Atkinson (upper body) is not in Saturday's lineup against Nashville, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Despite head coach John Tortorella's early optimism that Atkinson could have made the Opening Night lineup, the 33-year-old will miss his fifth straight game to begin the 2022-23 campaign. The Flyers will be back home Sunday to face the Sharks but Atkinson can be considered out indefinitely until there's more information on his status.
Jets' Corey Davis: Sprains MCL in Week 7 win
Davis sprained his MCL in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Broncos, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Davis wasn't officially ruled out at any point, but he spent the entire second half on the sidelines and finished the game without a catch on one target. Coach Robert Saleh said the team doesn't expect an extended absence as a result of the injury, but Davis' status will still require monitoring ahead of New York's Week 8 home game against the Patriots.
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Struggles with seven targets
Gesicki caught three of seven targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Steelers. Gesicki failed to capitalize off of last week's two-score performance, crashing back down to earth with a forgettable fantasy line. The seven targets with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion/ankle) back under center was noteworthy, as the duo failed to produce more than four targets in any game both have been active in this season. Gesicki remains a fringe fantasy tight end heading into next Sunday's matchup against the Lions.
Jets' C.J. Mosley: Has game-sealing pick overturned
Mosley totaled eight tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Broncos. Mosley posted his second-lowest tackle total of the season but seemingly made up for it by securing the game-clinching interception off a deflection in the final minute. A replay review surprisingly reversed the interception ruling despite scant evidence but the Jets got a fourth-down stop on the following play to hold on for the win.
