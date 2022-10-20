Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
The Raiders bounced back against the Texans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsHouston, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
Related
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion
The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another triple-double
Jokic finished Saturday's 122-117 victory over the Thunder with 19 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 16 rebounds, 13 assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes. Jokic tied Wilt Chamberlain as the center with most triple-doubles in NBA history and it's only a matter of time before he passes him, as the Serbian is one of the most versatile offensive threats in The Association. The two-time MVP winner has two triple-doubles in three games this season and is already in midseason form.
CBS Sports
Colts' Julian Blackmon: Comes off bench
Blackmon had three total tackles in Sunday's loss at Tennessee. He came off the bench and played on 21 of the defense's 59 snaps. Blackmon missed two games with an ankle injury, then was active in Week 6 and didn't play. It's not clear if he's not back to full speed or if Rodney Thomas has supplanted him as the starting free safety.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Basketball: Who's hot and who's not from Monday and a Tuesday DFS target
Week 2 of the 2022-23 season is underway, and James Harden's hot start to the campaign hasn't stopped. The Beard sat atop the fantasy point leaderboard after Monday's action, and several other stars weren't far behind him. Point guards are running the show so far, and we'll highlight three who have impressed the most as of late before identifying some stragglers and a priority DFS play for Tuesday's four-game slate here.
CBS Sports
Cowboys-Raiders trade grades: Dallas acquires Johnathan Hankins, bolstering DL depth, per report
The Cowboys boast one of the best defenses in the NFL. On Tuesday, they bolstered it, acquiring veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Raiders in a swap of late-round draft picks, according to NFL Media. A 10th-year player with starting experience dating back to his days with the rival Giants, Hankins is playing out a one-year contract and figures to slot in as a potential starter in Dallas. He arrives along with a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2023 sixth-rounder, per reports.
CBS Sports
Lions' Josh Paschal: Ready for debut
Paschal (sports hernia) was activated from the PUP list Saturday. Paschal started the season on the PUP list after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia during the offseason. The rookie should make his NFL debut Sunday against the Cowboys.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: No. 1 RB following Robinson trade
Etienne is poised to lead the Jaguars backfield after the team dealt James Robinson (knee) to the Jets on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Etienne took on a majority share of the RBs reps for the Jaguars on Sunday against the Giants, earning 57 of 71 offensive snaps and 15 touches for 119 yards from scrimmage with one rushing TD versus Robinson's 12 snaps and zero touches (one target). Also in Week 7, the Jets lost rookie running back Breece Hall for the season due to a torn ACL, which paved the way for Monday's trade. With only JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner to contend with for reps, Etienne now features as Jacksonville's unquestioned top RB and perhaps best overall skill-position player.
CBS Sports
Jets' Elijah Moore: Back with team, expected to play
Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Moore (personal) is back with the team and is expected to play Sunday against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Moore requested a trade ahead of the Jets' Week 7 win over the Broncos, and the wideout ultimately was made inactive by the team. Per Connor Hughes of SNY.tv, Moore being inactive wasn't a punishment, but rather because Saleh didn't want the receiver taking the field in his current mental state. With Corey Davis (knee) day-to-day, it would certainly be nice to have Moore back in the mix. Despite winning games, the Jets have struggled moving the ball through the air with Zach Wilson at the helm, though they'll likely have to lean on their quarterback more moving forward after losing breakout star Breece Hall (knee) for the season.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Skyy Moore: Comes up empty
Moore didn't reel in his lone target during Sunday's 44-23 win versus San Francisco. Moore also fumbled a punt, which was recovered by the 49ers, so it wasn't exactly a banner day for the rookie wideout. Moore also logged just 14 offensive snaps (22 percent), so he's likely nothing more than a stash for dynasty and deep leagues at this juncture. Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster rank ahead of him in the pecking order. Still, Moore could unlock a more prominent role if one of the group misses time, given his versatility to play both in the slot and out wide.
CBS Sports
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Low usage despite St. Brown's exit
Reynolds caught one of two targets for eight yards during Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Cowboys. After seeing 28 targets over the previous three games, Reynolds was curiously unused on a day that Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) left early to join DJ Chark (ankle) on the sidelines. Instead, Kalif Raymond led the way among Lions receivers as Jared Goff slowly worked his way into scoring position before turning the ball over on four occasions. If St. Brown needs to miss time, Reynolds would slot in as the Detroit's clear No. 1 option at wideout in Week 8 against Miami.
CBS Sports
Jets' Ty Johnson: Climbs up depth chart
Johnson is expected to step in as the top change-of-pace option behind Michael Carter beginning with Sunday's game against the Patriots after tests confirmed lead back Breece Hall (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear and a minor meniscus injury during the Jets' Week 7 win over the Broncos, Adam Schefter and Rich Cimini of ESPN.com report.
CBS Sports
Landon Collins: Moves back to practice squad
Collins reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Collins was activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars for the first time since joining the Giants' practice squad ahead of Week 4. The 28-year-old logged one tackle while playing 23 defensive snaps alongside Dane Belton, as the two operated as New York's backup safeties behind Julian Love and Xavier McKinney in Week 7. Collins could continue to help fill in if Jason Pinnock (ankle) remains sidelined against the Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 30.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Two helpers against Rangers
Voracek collected two assists in Sunday's win over the Rangers. He had a hand in Andrew Peeke's eventual game-winner early in the second period, as well as Kent Johnson's tally late in the third that closed out the scoring. Voracek is still looking for his first goal of the season, but the 33-year-old has been productive as the greybeard on the Blue Jackets' second line alongside 20-year-old rookie Johnson and 25-year-old center Jack Roslovic, racking up five assists in seven games.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Candidate to draw start Sunday
Pacheco took first-team reps in practice this week and is a candidate to start Sunday's game against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Pacheco logged just two carries in Kansas City's Week 6 loss to the Bills, but per Rapoport, the 2022 seventh-rounder is expected to draw the start Sunday, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire will still maintain a key role on offense and Jerick McKinnon mixes in. The report suggests that both Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire are expected to see significant snaps versus the 49ers, and in that context Pacheco could have a chance to yield Week 7 fantasy dividends for those in need of RB help.
CBS Sports
Bengals' La'el Collins: Leaves with injury
Collins (ankle) has exited Sunday's game against the Falcons, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. Collins entered the team's medical tent after suffering the injury, but he has since exited and is now standing on the sidelines. Hakeem Adeniji has taken over for Collins at right tackle.
CBS Sports
Jets' Denzel Mims: One catch in season debut
Mims caught one of two targets for four yards in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Broncos. Activated for the first time this season with Elijah Moore (personal) sitting at home, Mims delivered a mixed bag. He threw a key block on Breece Hall's (knee) 62-yard touchdown run but was also tagged with an offensive pass interference penalty while trying to block on a screen pass and had a drop on a ball that was admittedly thrown a bit behind him. Mims will likely remain active in Week 8 against the Patriots as a replacement for either Moore or Corey Davis (knee).
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Inactive Sunday
Thompson (thumb) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh. Thompson was limited by a right thumb injury during practice this week and won't be able to suit up in primetime Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa will return to the field while Teddy Bridgewater serves as his backup.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Sidelined Monday night
Wynn (shoulder) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against Chicago. Wynn was limited with a shoulder injury in each practice of Week 8 and will miss his first game of the season Monday. In his stead, expect 12th-year veteran Marcus Cannon to start at right tackle for New England.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Sitting out
Stralman (not injury related) is expected to be a healthy scratch Tuesday night against Dallas, NHL.com reports. Stralman had been dealing with a work visa issue, but NESN reported that was settled last Friday. Stralman appears to be an extra right now, but has been working in practices to make himself an option when he is called upon to play.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Departs Sunday's game
Gage picked up a hamstring injury during Sunday's contest at Carolina, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Before exiting in the fourth quarter, Gage reeled in four of his five targets for 39 yards. He tended to a hamstring injury for the first four weeks of the campaign, so the fifth-year wide receiver may have aggravated the issue.
Comments / 0