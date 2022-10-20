Purdue dropped today’s game at Wisconsin 35-24 and it wasn’t as close as the score indicates. Everything was fine until the opening kick, but it went downhill precipitously after that unfortunate event. I’m not sure what else to say about this game. The offense was putrid, the defense was pitiful, and special teams may have been the best unit for the Boilermakers, coming in at below average.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO