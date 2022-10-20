ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin 35, Purdue 24: In Tweets

I know it is hard to imagine Wisconsin beating Purdue in a game with a few big plays, a steady running game, and Purdue making a plethora of mistakes early that would loom large, but that is what happened yesterday. At least Purdue had won four in a row before...
hammerandrails.com

Purdue 24 - Wisconsin 35

Purdue dropped today’s game at Wisconsin 35-24 and it wasn’t as close as the score indicates. Everything was fine until the opening kick, but it went downhill precipitously after that unfortunate event. I’m not sure what else to say about this game. The offense was putrid, the defense was pitiful, and special teams may have been the best unit for the Boilermakers, coming in at below average.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

