Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
thedailyhoosier.com
The genius of Knight: From 31 points per game to all-time assist leader
Today is the 82nd birthday of legendary former IU basketball coach Bob Knight. Knight’s last game at Indiana was also the last game for guard Michael Lewis, who finished his career in Bloomington with 545 assists, then a program record. But Lewis arrived as the state’s scoring leader in...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball program, Mike Woodson make strong impression on 2024 5-star Asa Newell
For the second time in four months, class of 2024 5-star forward Asa Newell was in Bloomington for a visit, this time for a long weekend with the whole family. The energy on the IU campus was a bit different this time with the students in town. And seemingly everyone...
thedailyhoosier.com
A look at IU basketball’s main recruiting prospects in the class of 2024
With activity in the class of 2023 tapering off, it’s time to dial-in on who the IU basketball program is making serious progress with in the high school junior class. So far, the Indiana has staff has cast a relatively wide net with the class of 2024 when compared to recent years, so there a lot of names to track.
Indiana Football: Time For a Change at Quarterback?
Indiana football suffered its fifth consecutive loss on Saturday at Rutgers, which raised questions on a possible change at quarterback away from Connor Bazelak.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Students compete for Bands of America Super Regionals at Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, Indiana – For the Super Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship, high school students from 84 bands representing nine states competed on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. For a chance to go to the grand nationals, they are competing on Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22 in preliminary and final rounds.
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WTHR
Indiana balance of power on the ballot
In Indiana, a supermajority means Republicans currently hold more than two-thirds of the seats in both chambers. Outside of a home in Zionsville, Republican Liz Childers straightened one of her political signs. To the surprise of many, one of the candidates was not a Republican, instead a Democrat hoping to become her state representative.
WIBC.com
Tickets Now On Sale For 107th Running Of The Indianapolis 500
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Tickets for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 are now on sale. Tickets hit the box office today, says Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles. He says he’s encouraged that ticket sales will be better than last year since ticket renewals after last season’s race were so strong.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them serve absolutely delicious food.
Indianapolis pub named one of the ‘best gay bars in America’
According to the magazine, English Ivy considers itself an “LGBTQ+-enthused” “gay-thering place.”
WIBC.com
Indianapolis Mayor’s Anti-Violence Plan Calls For 200 More Police Officers
INDIANAPOLIS–The City of Indianapolis is putting on the “Why We Serve” campaign. Its goal is to convince police officers and recruits across the Midwest to come to Indianapolis and help fight violence. “This all out recruitment effort addresses a critical component of our three-year anti-violence strategy—a fully...
This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch
With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?
speedonthewater.com
Mercury Marine Opens Global Distribution Center In Indiana
Located just outside Indianapolis in Brownsburg, Ind., Mercury Marine’s new global distribution center opened late this week. According to a press release from the Fond du Lac, Wis.-headquartered marine engine and accessories company, the current Fond du Lac distribution center will be repurposed to expand production capacity. Officially opened...
WIBC.com
Boo! Indianapolis Takes The #3 Spot In The Country For Latest Sunset On Halloween
Halloween will happen on Monday, October 31, 2022. Accordingly, this is the time of year when there is a marked change in weather as things begin to cool. Families gather at pumpkin patches, corn mazes and on hayrides and also trick-or-treaters try to fill their candy pails. Vivint collected sunset...
WIBC.com
Marion County Candidates Take Every Opportunity As Election Day Nears
INDIANAPOLIS — Several candidates for public office in Marion County took part in a public forum over the weekend to answer questions from voters. Election Day is just over two weeks away. Among the candidates at the forum hosted by Indy Politics were GOP challenger for Indiana 7th congressional district Angela Grabovsky, as well as the candidates for Marion County prosecutor Cyndi Carrasco (R) and incumbent Ryan Mears (D).
mdmh-bloomington.com
Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern
Boone County, Indiana – The projected high-tech development in Boone County by the state has received more than 3,000 signatures of opposition. The 91 other counties in Indiana are receiving a warning from the citizen committee that is leading the opposition. “This is a pilot program, so they want...
WIBC.com
Meghan Markle, Dutchess Of Sussex, To Speak At Women’s Event In Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, is coming to Indianapolis in late November. On Nov. 29, Markle will host “The power of Women: An Evening with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex” at the Indianapolis Marriot hotel. The Women’s Fund of Central Indiana is leading the...
Downtown company opens 2nd office, adds hundreds of jobs
A downtown company recently announced the opening of its second Indianapolis office. Logistics Company, Spot Freight Inc. employs over 350 in-office workers, and that number is expected to grow to 600. CEO Andrew Elsener talked about what has fueled the company’s growth. “We've been kind of unique in the...
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Solutions for fallen leaves
INDIANAPOLIS — All those pretty leaves are about to descend on your house and yard, leaving you to deal with them, hopefully before they're covered by snow. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden offered some options to help you see grass again. "Some people are into raking and...
indypolitics.org
Holden Loses in Marion County Court
A Marion County Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former State Treasurer Chief of Staff Jim Holden against his former employer, the State of Indiana. Holden filed suit back in 2020 against Kelli Mitchell, several staff members, Ice Miller, and several banks doing business with the state for allegedly violating the False Claims Act for granting contracts without approval from the State Budget Agency, Department of Administration, and the Indiana Attorney General.
