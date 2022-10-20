Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Post Register
St. Luke's Children's experiencing increase in patients
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — St. Luke’s Children’s has been experiencing an increase in patients for this time of year, partially due to continuing population growth in Idaho communities and also due to increased seasonal respiratory illnesses. While St. Luke’s Children’s hospital employs a number of strategies to...
Post Register
Canyon County hosting annual trick-or-treat community event
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Canyon County will host trick-or-treaters and their parents for Halloween festivities on Friday, Oct. 28. The various county offices and departments will have candy available at both Justice Park and the public meeting room on the first floor of the Administration Building. Trick-or-treaters are encouraged...
Post Register
Meyer, Sarah
Sarah Jane Meyer, 45, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 21, 2022, as the result of a car accident. Sarah was born May 9, 1977, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Benjamin Hal Meyer and Cynthia Jane Canter Meyer. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School. She also attended Idaho State University and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management. Sarah made her home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and worked in the executive offices at Melaleuca. She loved working at Melaleuca. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as a missionary in the Salvador South Brazil Mission. She had many callings including Relief Society President, organist, and in the Young Women organization. Sarah's nieces and nephews were the most important people in her life and she aspired to be their favorite aunt. She enjoyed attending sporting events, especially to watch her nieces and nephews play. She was a competitive card game player. She enjoyed travel, family history, and spending time with family and friends. Sarah was always looking for those whose burden she could lighten. Sarah is survived by father, Benjamin Hal (Michelle) Meyer of Idaho Falls, ID; mother, Cynthia Jane Meyer of Boise, ID; sisters, Elizabeth Meyer of Idaho Falls, ID, Carolyn (Aaron) Heward of Rexburg, ID, Anna (Ruby Lopez) Meyer of Idaho Falls, ID, Lisa Robinson of Pocatello, ID; step-sister, Soncee Webb of Idaho Falls, ID; step-brother, Rhett (Ashytn) Keele of Idaho Falls, ID; eleven nieces and nephews; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harvey and Olive Meyer; grandmother, Sue McClanahan; and grandfather, Doug Canter. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Iona South Stake Center, 4440 High Grove Road, with Bishop Nathan Adair officiating. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Wilford Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Sarah 5/9/1977 - 10/21/2022Jane Meyer.
Post Register
Chuck E. Cheese in Boise reopens tomorrow
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Chuck E. Cheese in Boise will reopen on Wednesday and show off the newly renovated location. The Boise community is welcome to join the grand opening event inside the reimagined building from 5 to 7 p.m. The new building boasts more games, a new...
Post Register
Carter, Andy
Andy Carter 4/4/1977 - 10/23/2022 Andy L. Carter, 45, of Idaho Falls, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Post Register
Alligator found in New Plymouth, Idaho Fish and Game looking for where it came from
NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game is looking for information about where an alligator found in New Plymouth might have come from. Idaho Fish and Game took possession of the alligator on Oct. 21. At about 8:30 p.m., Officer Brian Marek received a call, the reporting...
Post Register
Small power outage reported near Ontario
ONTARIO, Oregon (CBS2) — Idaho Power has reported a small power outage near Ontario, Oregon. The outage started on Monday at 5:08 a.m. A crew is onsite at the event. When power will be restored is still being determined. 14 customers have been impacted, and a cause for the...
Post Register
Wilkie, Craig
Craig Wilkie 8/5/1956 - 10/21/2022 Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 28, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, October 27, 2022, and one hour prior to the service, both at the Mortuary. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Post Register
Traffic Alert: Fog today may impact commute
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — National Weather Service Boise is reporting fog from Baker City through Boise into the Western Magic Valley this morning. Allow for extra time, due to low visibilities, during the morning commute.
Post Register
The tragedy and redemption of Wally Benton — the skydiver who crashed into Bronco Stadium
It’s a warm Tuesday night in August as “Bullitt” Bob Denton speeds down the road looking like the peak image of retired living. He parks his shiny silver Porsche Boxster outside his airplane hangar in Nampa, opens the garage and pulls one Porsche right behind another. Denton,...
Post Register
Caldwell Police Officer hit by DUI suspect driver
CALDWELL, Idaho — Just after midnight, a Caldwell Police Officer was traveling west on Chicago Street, while passing through the intersection at Kimball Ave, his patrol car was struck on the left side by a 2003 Chevy Silverado pickup. The pickup failed to stop at the stop sign and...
Comments / 0