Sarah Jane Meyer, 45, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 21, 2022, as the result of a car accident. Sarah was born May 9, 1977, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Benjamin Hal Meyer and Cynthia Jane Canter Meyer. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School. She also attended Idaho State University and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management. Sarah made her home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and worked in the executive offices at Melaleuca. She loved working at Melaleuca. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as a missionary in the Salvador South Brazil Mission. She had many callings including Relief Society President, organist, and in the Young Women organization. Sarah's nieces and nephews were the most important people in her life and she aspired to be their favorite aunt. She enjoyed attending sporting events, especially to watch her nieces and nephews play. She was a competitive card game player. She enjoyed travel, family history, and spending time with family and friends. Sarah was always looking for those whose burden she could lighten. Sarah is survived by father, Benjamin Hal (Michelle) Meyer of Idaho Falls, ID; mother, Cynthia Jane Meyer of Boise, ID; sisters, Elizabeth Meyer of Idaho Falls, ID, Carolyn (Aaron) Heward of Rexburg, ID, Anna (Ruby Lopez) Meyer of Idaho Falls, ID, Lisa Robinson of Pocatello, ID; step-sister, Soncee Webb of Idaho Falls, ID; step-brother, Rhett (Ashytn) Keele of Idaho Falls, ID; eleven nieces and nephews; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harvey and Olive Meyer; grandmother, Sue McClanahan; and grandfather, Doug Canter. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Iona South Stake Center, 4440 High Grove Road, with Bishop Nathan Adair officiating. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Wilford Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Sarah 5/9/1977 - 10/21/2022Jane Meyer.

