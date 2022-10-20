Read full article on original website
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County Clerk reports 1,555 votes cast so far in early voting
Dubois County Clerk Amy Kippenbrock reported early voting is going well. As of Monday at noon, they have processed 1,555 voters through the 35th Street Fire Station. She said they have had a steady flow of voters at the location since it started on October 12. “We did add more...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
2022 Southwest Indiana Agriculture Summit, Nov. 10
The 2022 Southwest Indiana Agriculture Economic Summit will be held Thursday, November 10th. Dubois Strong, in partnership with The Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District and Vincennes University Jasper, will host the Ag Summit at the VU Jasper Campus, CTIM Theatre. The Ag Summit is geared towards updating local...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Jasper Council approves issuing $3.28 million bond
In light of a rising assessed value and the number of ongoing projects on the City of Jasper’s slate, the council approved issuing a $3,285,000 general obligation bond. Matt Eckerle, a principal with the Indianapolis office of the financial firm Baker Tilly, advised the council the assessed value for the city had jumped 13.2 percent in the past year compared to an average of just under 3.7 percent annually over the five years previous.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Daughters of American Revolution chapter meeting notes
The Dubois County Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution held a chapter meeting on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Hickory Meeting Room B of the Jasper Library. Keynote speaker for the evening was Lindy Heath, Ph.D. candidate in history, Indiana State Chair and East-Central Division Vice Chair of...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
SVB&T announces Galloway as Dubois County retail banking center manager
Anna Galloway joined Springs Valley in July of this year as the retail banking center manager for Dubois County. She recently completed the bank’s rigorous training program and is looking forward to serving in her new role. “We are pleased to have Anna as part of the Springs Valley...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Free Medicare open-enrollment counseling at Jasper Public Library
The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) is partnering with the Jasper Public Library to help local residents navigate their Medicare options. Medicare beneficiaries will have the opportunity to meet individually with trained SHIP Counselors to discuss their plan options and enrollment for the upcoming year. SHIP is a free and impartial Medicare information, education and counseling program provided by the Indiana Department of Insurance.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County Veterans Day observance to honor Knust
Veterans Day Observance of the Dubois County Veterans Council will be held on Saturday, November 5th. Kent Schreiner, President of the Dubois County Veterans Council and Commander of Post #124, announced activities will begin with a 8:00 a.m. mass at St. Joseph Church Jasper with all veterans posts and organizations posting their colors.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
October is Alpha Delta Kappa Month
Mayor Vonderheide has proclaimed October as Alpha Delta Kappa Month. Alpha Delta Kappa is an international honorary organization of women educators dedicated to educational excellence, altruism and world understanding. It was founded in 1947 and has 75 years of service to education. October is set aside to honor and recognize...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Kathy D. Gayheart, 68, Huntingburg
Kathy D. Gayheart, 68, of Huntingburg, went home to be with the Lord at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on April 25, 1954, in Washington, Ind., to Gene and Norma (Fettic) Shandy. She worked for Toyota and attended...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Myron D. Lampert, 73, Jasper
Myron D. Lampert, 73, of Jasper, passed away at 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, surrounded by family in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper. Myron was born in Ireland, Ind., on December 4, 1948, to Leo and Rita (Renner) Lampert. He married Marilyn Streicher on October 11, 1975,...
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Nicholas Neidige, 29, of Washington, was arrested on 2 counts of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Andy Bickley, 43, of Elnora, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated — > or =.15% and Driving While Intoxicated – Endangerment. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted.
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
CenterPoint restores power to hundreds in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Hundreds of Newburgh residents were left without power earlier Sunday as CenterPoint Energy crews worked to fix an unidentified issue. According to CenterPoint’s outage map, over 600 people at some point in Warrick County were hit by power outages and had no electricity since the afternoon. As of 3:45 p.m., everyone […]
wdrb.com
Sheriff says man housed at Harrison County, Indiana, jail died by suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County Sheriff's Department in southern Indiana is investigating after a person housed at the jail died by suicide over the weekend. According to Sheriff Nick Smith, corrections officers entered the cell of Raymond Frederick Toops, 35, just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, after he didn't appear at his door when morning medications were passed out.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Arthur “Pheff” Sonderman, 88, Ferdinand
Arthur “Pheff” Sonderman, 88, of Ferdinand, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Arthur was born in Louisville, Ky., on August 7, 1934, to Albert and Gladys (McNab) Sonderman. He was united in marriage to Rita Bockting on October 3, 1959,...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Clyde M. Stewart, 85, Jasper
Clyde M. Stewart, 85, of Jasper, passed away at 4:22 pm on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Clyde was born in Lawrenceport, Ind., on February 19, 1937, to Clyde E. and Frieda (Lechner) Stewart. He married Louise Wright on September 13, 1958, in the First...
wevv.com
Flea market coming to Gibson County Fairgrounds on Saturday
There's a flea market happening in Princeton, Indiana on Saturday. The "Collectors Carnival Antique & Flea Market" will kick off at the Gibson County Fairgrounds at 7 a.m. on Saturday, rain or shine. Organizers say Saturday's flea market will occupy eight buildings at the fairground, with other vendors located outdoors...
Cannelton fire closes East SR 66
The Perry County Sheriff's Office announced an emergency closure on Monday night.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Cemetery Specialist hosting ‘Tales from the Grave’ talk
Cemetery, art history, and genealogy expert Joy Neighbors will be visiting the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center to give a special presentation that focuses on cemeteries. The program will take place on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 6 p.m. in Black Box Theate located in the Arts portion of the Cultural Center.
