Variety

Spotify Is Considering Raising U.S. Subscription Prices, CEO Daniel Ek Says, Following Apple and YouTube

For years, there has been one quick solution to at least partially remedy the low royalty payments most musicians receive from streaming services: Raise subscription prices. In the past several years, streaming has revived a music industry that had seen its revenue literally cut in half due to illegal downloading and plummeting CD sales. Yet the the U.S. subscription price, which was set at $9.99 per month at the dawn of the streaming age more than two decades ago to mirror the cost of a Blockbuster video-rental subscription, implausibly had not budged until recent weeks. In fact, the ground war for market share...
itechpost.com

Hive Ransomware Group Leaks Data from Tata Power Cyberattack

Tata Power, a subsidiary of the multinational conglomerate Tata Group and a leading power generation company in India, confirmed that it had suffered a cyberattack this month. Now, it appears that the ransom negotiation failed as Hive ransomware group operators are seen leaking data they claimed to have stolen from the Mumbai-based company.
itechpost.com

Samsung Rolls Out Stable Android 13 to Galaxy S22 Series

Samsung has started rolling out One IU 5, based on the stable Android 13, to users of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Owners of the said device have started reporting they can now access the stable update, as per Android Authority. Android 13 Rolls Out to Samsung Galaxy S22 Series...

