ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
itechpost.com
Former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak Elected UK Prime Minister — What Does This Mean for Crypto?
The UK now has a new Prime Minister, and he's a Crypto Bro. Rishi Sunak has recently been elected to lead the UK's Conservative Party following the abrupt resignation of his predecessor, Liz Truss, due to her failed fiscal policies to get the UK out of its inflation-related woes, per Gizmodo.
Spotify Is Considering Raising U.S. Subscription Prices, CEO Daniel Ek Says, Following Apple and YouTube
For years, there has been one quick solution to at least partially remedy the low royalty payments most musicians receive from streaming services: Raise subscription prices. In the past several years, streaming has revived a music industry that had seen its revenue literally cut in half due to illegal downloading and plummeting CD sales. Yet the the U.S. subscription price, which was set at $9.99 per month at the dawn of the streaming age more than two decades ago to mirror the cost of a Blockbuster video-rental subscription, implausibly had not budged until recent weeks. In fact, the ground war for market share...
Rishi Sunak Officially Takes Over as UK's Prime Minister
Rishi Sunak has officially been named the newest prime minister of the UK after accepting an offer from King Charles III to form a government in his name.
Mexico's TV Azteca Q3 net profit falls 96% on higher taxes and expenses
MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's TV Azteca posted a 96% annual fall in its third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, hurt largely by higher income taxes, according to a financial filing.
itechpost.com
Hive Ransomware Group Leaks Data from Tata Power Cyberattack
Tata Power, a subsidiary of the multinational conglomerate Tata Group and a leading power generation company in India, confirmed that it had suffered a cyberattack this month. Now, it appears that the ransom negotiation failed as Hive ransomware group operators are seen leaking data they claimed to have stolen from the Mumbai-based company.
itechpost.com
Fiido Scrambles to Appease E-Bike Owners After Its T1 Model Started Breaking in Half
Fiido found its hands full trying to appease its customers following reports that its T1 model started to show a similar defect to its futuristic Fiido X e-bike, which had the inclination to break in half six months ago. The e-bike company based in Hongkong recalled Fiido X in April...
itechpost.com
Samsung Rolls Out Stable Android 13 to Galaxy S22 Series
Samsung has started rolling out One IU 5, based on the stable Android 13, to users of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Owners of the said device have started reporting they can now access the stable update, as per Android Authority. Android 13 Rolls Out to Samsung Galaxy S22 Series...
