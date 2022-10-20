October 24, 2022 - Tampa Bay's first bus rapid transit (BRT) service, the SunRunner, attracted over 10,000 riders since its grand debut on Oct. 21. “Seeing the SunRunner packed at 6 a.m. until the evening in both directions truly shows that this community needs more alternative transit solutions to get people to and from their destinations," Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority CEO Brad Miller said in PSTA's announcement. “We are seeing an unprecedented amount of riders showing their support for this service. Many are using the SunRunner to get to work, to get to the beach and just to get around." The BRT bus pulls in flush against the curb at its 30 stations along a 10.3-mile route that connects St. Petersburg, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

