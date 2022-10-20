Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
stpetecatalyst.com
SunRunner debut attracts over 10,000 riders
October 24, 2022 - Tampa Bay's first bus rapid transit (BRT) service, the SunRunner, attracted over 10,000 riders since its grand debut on Oct. 21. “Seeing the SunRunner packed at 6 a.m. until the evening in both directions truly shows that this community needs more alternative transit solutions to get people to and from their destinations," Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority CEO Brad Miller said in PSTA's announcement. “We are seeing an unprecedented amount of riders showing their support for this service. Many are using the SunRunner to get to work, to get to the beach and just to get around." The BRT bus pulls in flush against the curb at its 30 stations along a 10.3-mile route that connects St. Petersburg, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.
stpetecatalyst.com
SPPD discovers, busts violent nationwide drug ring
An investigation into local shootings uncovered a violent drug ring that brought semi trucks full of narcotics worth millions of dollars into the area every week. Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway relayed how several agencies joined forces to disrupt the crime syndicate. The investigation, initiated by the SPPPD, included the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Tampa division; the local Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE); the Pinellas, Hillsborough and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office; the Pinellas and Pasco State Attorney’s Office; and the Clearwater and Tampa Police Departments.
stpetecatalyst.com
Innisbrook Golf Resort applies to redevelop property
Innisbrook Golf Resort, known for hosting the annual Valspar Championship, plans to convert some of its property into a new residential development. The resort owner, Salamander Innisbrook LLC, plans to flip some of its land “in response to changing trends for golf course usage” and will “adapt one of the existing courses by converting a portion of the Osprey North Course to a newly designed short course, and subsequently redevelop the remaining areas for new residential development,” according to Pinellas County documents.
Largo man stomped on pregnant woman in Publix parking lot, left her covered in blood, deputies say
A Largo man was arrested Saturday after deputies said he brutally attacked the mother of his unborn child Saturday evening.
Bay News 9
Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor
LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
Health alert issued for several Sarasota County beaches after red tide detected
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH-Sarasota) said there are elevated levels of red tide detected on beaches in the area.
sarasotamagazine.com
A New Assisted Living Facility Breaks Ground in East Sarasota
On a large parcel of land east of I-75, toward south county, Sarasota Suncoast Community Church owns a church of the same name, the Suncoast Academy charter school and an auditorium. Now, it’s breaking ground on its first foray into assisted living. Located at 7850 Hawkins Road, the new,...
ABC Action News
PHOTOS: Lakeland's Bonnet Springs Park grand opening this weekend
The much anticipated 168-acre Bonnet Springs Park is scheduled to open this weekend in Lakeland. Music, entertainment and fun activities for the whole family are part of the lineup from Saturday to Sunday, October 22-23. The Band Perry will hit the main stage on Saturday night.
Man went 128 mph in 55-mph zone on Gandy Bridge, police say
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a California man after he was caught racing on the Gandy Bridge, an arrest report said.
Disaster SNAP benefits extends to Pinellas, Manatee counties in second phase
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families opens the second phase of D-SNAP, people in Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas and St. Johns counties are now eligible to apply.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. Huey Magoo's recently celebrated the grand opening of its new restaurant location in Brooksville, Florida.
70-year-old woman ‘killed violently’ in downtown St. Pete condo, police say
St. Petersburg Police are investigating the "suspicious death" of a woman whose body was found in a condo less than a mile from the St. Pete Pier, according to a Thursday afternoon release.
Man found dead in Clearwater with blunt force trauma, police say
Police are investigating a homicide on Mandalay Avenue in Clearwater Beach Friday morning.
Tampa man confesses to beating man to death with tire iron in ‘heinous,’ ‘random’ attack, police say
The Clearwater Police Department said it has arrested one of two suspects in a murder involving a body found Friday morning.
stpetecatalyst.com
Hooper wins Year Up Tampa Bay pitch competition
October 24, 2022 - Five teams competed at Thrive DTSP Oct. 21 in a Year Up pitch competition. Local judges, including Thrive's Brooke Beeler and CodeBoxx's Kim Vogel scored the teams and gave feedback on the performances. Hooper, a networked basketball app presented by Yaseen Ayoub and Najah Gibbs, took home the top honors, and a gift certificate. Year Up provides tuition-free job training programs, access to today's best companies and a proven path to career success.
‘You never think this is going to happen to you’: Single mom working to recover from Hurricane Ian
Brittany Creech lost everything in Hurricane Ian. Her North Port rental home was destroyed. She's now staying with family in Spring Hill while working to put her life back together.
Clearwater murder suspect arrested in Wesley Chapel, 2nd suspect still at large
Clearwater Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Friday morning in the northern part of Clearwater Beach.
Couple find coins worth over $800K while renovating kitchen
A couple discovers a stash of rare and extremely valuable coins underneath the floor of their kitchen when they were renovating.
Florida man shot in the head during I-4 road rage incident
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the man responsible for shooting a St. Petersburg man in the head during a road rage incident on I-4 earlier this month.
19-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Shot In Tampa Overnight
TAMPA, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was shot overnight in Tampa and later died from injuries suffered, according to police. Tampa Police Department units responded to a “shots fired” call in the area of 37th St / Wilder. Investigators say when they arrived on the
Comments / 0