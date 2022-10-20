ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stpetecatalyst.com

SunRunner debut attracts over 10,000 riders

October 24, 2022 - Tampa Bay's first bus rapid transit (BRT) service, the SunRunner, attracted over 10,000 riders since its grand debut on Oct. 21. “Seeing the SunRunner packed at 6 a.m. until the evening in both directions truly shows that this community needs more alternative transit solutions to get people to and from their destinations," Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority CEO Brad Miller said in PSTA's announcement. “We are seeing an unprecedented amount of riders showing their support for this service. Many are using the SunRunner to get to work, to get to the beach and just to get around." The BRT bus pulls in flush against the curb at its 30 stations along a 10.3-mile route that connects St. Petersburg, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

SPPD discovers, busts violent nationwide drug ring

An investigation into local shootings uncovered a violent drug ring that brought semi trucks full of narcotics worth millions of dollars into the area every week. Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway relayed how several agencies joined forces to disrupt the crime syndicate. The investigation, initiated by the SPPPD, included the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Tampa division; the local Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE); the Pinellas, Hillsborough and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office; the Pinellas and Pasco State Attorney’s Office; and the Clearwater and Tampa Police Departments.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Innisbrook Golf Resort applies to redevelop property

Innisbrook Golf Resort, known for hosting the annual Valspar Championship, plans to convert some of its property into a new residential development. The resort owner, Salamander Innisbrook LLC, plans to flip some of its land “in response to changing trends for golf course usage” and will “adapt one of the existing courses by converting a portion of the Osprey North Course to a newly designed short course, and subsequently redevelop the remaining areas for new residential development,” according to Pinellas County documents.
PALM HARBOR, FL
Bay News 9

Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor

LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
LAKELAND, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

A New Assisted Living Facility Breaks Ground in East Sarasota

On a large parcel of land east of I-75, toward south county, Sarasota Suncoast Community Church owns a church of the same name, the Suncoast Academy charter school and an auditorium. Now, it’s breaking ground on its first foray into assisted living. Located at 7850 Hawkins Road, the new,...
SARASOTA, FL
ABC Action News

PHOTOS: Lakeland's Bonnet Springs Park grand opening this weekend

The much anticipated 168-acre Bonnet Springs Park is scheduled to open this weekend in Lakeland. Music, entertainment and fun activities for the whole family are part of the lineup from Saturday to Sunday, October 22-23. The Band Perry will hit the main stage on Saturday night.
LAKELAND, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Hooper wins Year Up Tampa Bay pitch competition

October 24, 2022 - Five teams competed at Thrive DTSP Oct. 21 in a Year Up pitch competition. Local judges, including Thrive's Brooke Beeler and CodeBoxx's Kim Vogel scored the teams and gave feedback on the performances. Hooper, a networked basketball app presented by Yaseen Ayoub and Najah Gibbs, took home the top honors, and a gift certificate. Year Up provides tuition-free job training programs, access to today's best companies and a proven path to career success.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy