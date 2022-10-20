Read full article on original website
Related
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Toyota Crown First Drive Review: Still Good Without the Backstory?
Backed by nearly 70 years of heritage, the new 2023 Toyota Crown continues a legacy of Japanese automotive flagships that stretches back 15 generations. But in a way, none of that matters. Because the 2023 model is the first Crown to reach U.S. shores since 1972, which means Americans can't be relied on to respect that history. The 2023 Crown must stand on its own. With the Avalon discontinued, Toyota could have just quietly exited the full-size sedan segment. Instead, we get a boundary-pushing sedan-UV design you must see in person to appreciate (or not). Beyond the polarizing look and longstanding heritage, though, how else does the 2023 Toyota Crown entice buyers?
Autoblog
Bugatti brings 5 of its most storied classic models back home
The average Bugatti buyer already has dozens of cars and likely owns one of the brand’s eye-popping cars before adding another to the stable. The automaker met with one of its most storied collectors in recent years, but it wasn’t hoping to sell him another car. Bugatti wanted to keep and preserve his vehicles, several of which were deeply involved in its growth as a motorsport and luxury icon. The automaker succeeded and now has brought a sizable chunk of its history home.
MotorAuthority
Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger heads to auction
If you've ever want to own a muscle car powered by Dodge's 1,000-hp Hellephant crate engine, now's your chance. A Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger named Dumbo is slated for a Mecum auction running in Las Vegas from November 10-12. The supercharged 7.0-liter V-8 was unveiled at the 2018 SEMA show,...
MotorTrend Magazine
The Most Unique GT40 Replica Ever Is a Total Ruffian
As amazing as this reimagined version of a recreated GT40 Mk1 is in all its custom widebody, screaming V-8 glory, it's the owner and builder's personal story that might overshadow some of that. Chris Ashton has quickly made a name for himself and his blossoming brand, Ruffian Cars, which is based on just two builds, one of which you're getting a closer look at.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Honda Accord Shaping Up With Big Grille, Improved Hybrid Powertrain
Honda has just released a few teaser images of its upcoming 2023 Accord midsize sedan—a car we've been eagerly awaiting for a while now. And while details are still angel-hair-noodle thin, there are already a few surprises. Perhaps there will be more when the sedan is fully revealed next month.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.
Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Tesla Model Y vs. Audi Q4 E-Tron Compared on Paper: Is the Tesla Worth It?
For years, Tesla has been the go-to for buyers who wanted something, anything electric. The automaker was the only player in the electric SUV space for some time, while the rest of the industry got its bits together and delivered something competitive. Thankfully, the space isn't as monopolized now as it was just a couple years ago.
MotorTrend Magazine
Toyota Is Pulling a 180 On Its Weak EV Strategy and Working to Adopt the Tech Sooner
It was only about a month ago that Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda offered a contrarian take on electric vehicles, warning U.S. media outlets that the rapid proliferation of EVs and their projected growth in the next decade may not be achievable given current market and infrastructure limitations. Instead, Toyoda hoped to convince the world that his company's slower EV rollout strategy, which involves continued development and sale of combustion and hybrid vehicles as Toyota's full EVs pop up, would be a more cost-effective and sustainable approach. His argument appears to have failed to convince the industry, and Toyota is reportedly shifting its electrification plans to get more new all-electric models on the road sooner.
hypebeast.com
What Does a $4M USD Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Actually Feel Like to Drive?
“If it’s comparable, it’s no longer Bugatti.” The mantra Ettore Bugatti lived by, a statement that fulfills more than what is needed; words that don’t just set a benchmark (because that would assume something could surpass it) but categorize Bugatti in its own world. Its flagship Chiron Super Sport is not a supercar, not even a hypercar – it is the final word in engineering mastery matched with artistic flair and passion.
Carscoops
VW Golf R Hurricane Tuned By Apprentices Has Custom Livery, Wide Fenders, And 519 Hp
The VW Golf R, one of the most capable hot hatches in its segment, served as the perfect base for apprentices from the Volkswagen Group Retail Germany (VGRD), who added a series of visual and mechanical modifications turning it into a hyper hatch. The one-off project called “Hurricane” features a striking exterior, a matching interior, and 519 hp from the extensively modified 2.0 TSI engine.
Autoweek.com
Street-Spotted: Fiat Barchetta
We would have seen the Fiat Barchetta arrive just as the Alfa Romeo Spider was leaving the US after a long tenure, taking over the role of the sporty (but not too sporty) Italian roadster, while competing with the likes of the Mazda Miata. That alternate universe is now a...
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Ram Heavy Duty Rebel First Drive
The moment we've been anxiously waiting for has finally arrived: Ram has let us loose behind the wheel of its new Heavy Duty Rebel. Announced at the 2022 State Fair of Texas, the 2023 Ram Heavy Duty Rebel joins the Power Wagon and TRX to round-out the company's trifecta of off-road-dominant pickups. The Heavy Duty Rebel takes pages out of the Power Wagon playbook, including the same flexy suspension, Bilstein monotube dampers, and electronic locking rear differential, and pairs them with up to 16,870 pounds of towing and 3,140 pounds of payload-hauling ability. Available with both the 6.4-liter gasoline V-8 (410 hp and 429 lb-ft) and 6.7-liter Cummins diesel (370 hp and 850 lb-ft), the Heavy Duty Rebel is a great compromise for those who need great capability and off-road ability. We recently spent the day driving the Heavy Duty Rebel in the mountains of Southern California, and let us tell you, neither the scenery nor the truck left us disappointed.
MotorTrend Magazine
The 2023 Kia Niro EV Pricing Has a Big EV6 Problem
There's some good news and bad news for the 2023 Kia Niro EV and its new pricing. The good news is that, despite a heavy refresh of the looks of the Niro EV, the pricing isn't going up by much when compared to 2022. The bad news is that you'll now only have two trim options for this model year. Though, is that really a bad thing in the end? That depends on what the Niro EV has gained and lost now that it's dropped the EX trim.
Dodge and Ram Cummins Diesel Engines Through the Years
We break down all of the generations of the Ram 2500 Cummins diesel engines through the years. The post Dodge and Ram Cummins Diesel Engines Through the Years appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Cop Nails Unmodified 2022 Hyundai Elantra N for Loud Exhaust
You've heard stories about police officers bringing the hammer down on owners of modified cars in an overzealous effort to address local speeding or street racing incidents. We're not going to argue that there aren't bad actors out there—look no further than dangerous street takeovers and the obvious recklessness of street racing—but we came across one situation that's a bit of a head-scratcher. The owner of a 2022 Hyundai Elantra N recently experienced a most confusing traffic stop, which resulted in a noise violation and a suspended registration—despite the car being bone stock.
MotorTrend Magazine
Tesla Allegedly Working On New Car That's Cheaper, Smaller (Again)
On an investor call discussing Tesla's third quarter financial results, CEO Elon Musk was asked about reducing costs and chucked out a surprising answer: That the electric automaker is working on doing just that—with an all-new platform that he says is targeting half the cost of the architecture beneath today's Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover. Keep in mind that Musk was discussing Tesla's manufacturing costs (and, later, he elaborated that his statement included the "effort" of building cars), not the out-the-door price of a Tesla car you'll maybe be able to buy in the future. Still, the unexpected musing from the world's most talkative CEO brings up a compelling question: Is the $25,000 Tesla that we described as being "as dead as the $35,000 Tesla" actually back on?
MotorTrend Magazine
Building a 1986 Buick Regal to Race at Drag Week!
This is the fourth build in our Car Craft video series, a project that started nearly one year ago. We resurrected a long-running print title, Car Craft, and relaunched it as a video build series that runs on MotorTrend's YouTube channel and MotorTrend+. Our first build was a 1972 Challenger that we swapped a Gen III Hemi into. From there, we took on another LS swap, this time it was a 6.0L truck engine into a 2008 BMW 3-series wagon. After that, we built a 1967 Mustang coupe that we rescued from the junkyard. We got that running and driving with a fresh 351 Windsor and a T5 transmission. That brings us up to our current build, a GM G-body.
Comments / 0