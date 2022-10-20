ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

chattanoogapulse.com

Local Leaders Break Ground On New Industrial Park At Former Kordsa/Dupont Facility

Today, local leaders – including Mayors Kelly and Wamp – broke ground on the North River Commerce Center, a much anticipated new industrial park in Chattanooga featuring 800,000 square feet of high-demand Class A commercial, manufacturing, and industrial real estate that will be built on 88 acres surrounding the Kordsa (formerly DuPont) facility, just south of Hixon.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Fire destroys home on Signal Mountain

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN — A family is without a home after officials declare it a total loss following a house fire Sunday morning on Signal Mountain. A homeowner called 911 around 6:24 reporting a fire at their home in the 3300 block of Cloudcrest Trail. The homeowner says they awake to the sound of glass breaking.
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN
WTVC

Shopping with Goodwill of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — You never know what you'll find when you shop at Goodwill in the greater Chattanooga area. The Daily Refresh's Sierra Waggoner took a trip to the East Brainerd location and had a fun time!. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

The hidden treasures at Linderman's Furniture

RINGGOLD, GA — We're headed down to Ringgold as we check out Linderman's Furniture Store. Sierra Waggoner sits down with Mr. Lindreman and tells her all they have going on. Be sure to give them a look when you're searching for your next furniture piece.
RINGGOLD, GA
WSMV

School bus catches fire at Franklin County High School

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire on Sunday afternoon. According to the Winchester Fire Department, the bus driver went to go fill up the bus with gas and then dropped it off and parked it at the Franklin County High School. All...
WINCHESTER, TN
theutcecho.com

What is Happening to the Walking Bridge?

The Chattanooga Department of Public Works has stated that it will be shutting down the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge in 2023 for repairs. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office has announced that the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge will be shut down for extensive repairs in 2023. The Department of Public Works is still finalizing the exact dates the repairs will take place on.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Thief used stolen wallet to buy gas, Dalton police say

DALTON, Ga. - Dalton police are searching for a man they believe used a stolen bank card to pay for his gas earlier in October. The bank card was swiped along with a wallet from a parked car at the Lakeshore Park playground on Oct. 2. The owner of that...
DALTON, GA
WDEF

Flu cases rising in Tennessee

HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — Tennessee is one of seven states in America currently seeing a surge in flu cases, according to the CDC. American Family Care says safety measures during the pandemic reduced flu exposure. But with most restrictions lifted, it’s a “perfect set-up for increased transmission.”
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Man Killed in Highway 153 Hit-and-Run

Chattanooga Police are asking that anyone with information about the early morning incident to call them. About 2 A.M. police responded to 5400 block of highway 153 on a report of a pedestrian struck. On their arrival, the man was pronounced deceased. The identify and age of the victim was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Bradley County family awoken by an uninvited guest on Monday

A Bradley County woman is facing charges after authorities say she entered a couple’s home and stood in their bedroom while they were asleep, according to Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Frontage Road. The report says no one...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Expands Efforts To Address Homelessness Throughout The City

The City of Chattanooga is expanding efforts to address homelessness and its effects by enhancing partnerships with service providers and community stakeholders, in order to block entrances into homelessness, speed exits out of homelessness, and address impacts to the community. “Our first task upon entering office was to begin the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
High School Football PRO

Chattanooga, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN

