FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTVC
Amid dry conditions, Apison building catches fire, spreads to woods Monday night
APISON, Tenn. — An outbuilding caught fire in Apison Monday night, spreading to the surrounding woods. No one was hurt. It's a reminder of the level of risk fire is amid dry conditions we've seen for the last few weeks. The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department says their volunteers were...
WTVC
Car crashes into Highway 58 Family Dollar, no one hurt says Chattanooga Fire Department
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An unexpected car crash interrupted Monday afternoon's shopping at the Family Dollar on Highway 58. Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) says one car went into the front windows of the shop. They report that no one was injured, not the driver, nor the any of the customers...
chattanoogapulse.com
Local Leaders Break Ground On New Industrial Park At Former Kordsa/Dupont Facility
Today, local leaders – including Mayors Kelly and Wamp – broke ground on the North River Commerce Center, a much anticipated new industrial park in Chattanooga featuring 800,000 square feet of high-demand Class A commercial, manufacturing, and industrial real estate that will be built on 88 acres surrounding the Kordsa (formerly DuPont) facility, just south of Hixon.
WTVC
Husky mistaken for coyote shot in Chattanooga during owners' wedding
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A husky named Beowulf is recovering after someone who thought he was a coyote shot him in the snout. Beowulf's owners were getting married at the time. Matt Slayton says Beowulf, who's 7 years old, somehow got loose of his collar and escaped his home. He...
85 firefighters dealing with blaze in Warren County, evacuation enacted
A blaze — started from a campfire in the Warren County community — ballooned into the need for 85 firefighters from five different counties to fight it.
WTVC
Fire destroys home on Signal Mountain
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN — A family is without a home after officials declare it a total loss following a house fire Sunday morning on Signal Mountain. A homeowner called 911 around 6:24 reporting a fire at their home in the 3300 block of Cloudcrest Trail. The homeowner says they awake to the sound of glass breaking.
WTVC
Shopping with Goodwill of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — You never know what you'll find when you shop at Goodwill in the greater Chattanooga area. The Daily Refresh's Sierra Waggoner took a trip to the East Brainerd location and had a fun time!. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
WTVC
The hidden treasures at Linderman's Furniture
RINGGOLD, GA — We're headed down to Ringgold as we check out Linderman's Furniture Store. Sierra Waggoner sits down with Mr. Lindreman and tells her all they have going on. Be sure to give them a look when you're searching for your next furniture piece.
WSMV
School bus catches fire at Franklin County High School
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire on Sunday afternoon. According to the Winchester Fire Department, the bus driver went to go fill up the bus with gas and then dropped it off and parked it at the Franklin County High School. All...
theutcecho.com
What is Happening to the Walking Bridge?
The Chattanooga Department of Public Works has stated that it will be shutting down the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge in 2023 for repairs. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office has announced that the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge will be shut down for extensive repairs in 2023. The Department of Public Works is still finalizing the exact dates the repairs will take place on.
WTVC
Hit and run: Man struck and killed in Hixson early Monday morning, vehicle sought
HIXSON, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Police confirm this accident was a deadly one. A Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) release says just after 2 a.m., officers were notified of a man lying in the roadway a little after midnight Monday on Highway 153. First responders pronounced the unidentified man dead on...
WTVC
Inequitable? Substitute teachers in Hamilton County concerned about bonus policy
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The company that hires substitute teachers for Hamilton County Schools plans to renew its contract by the end of the year. That's prompting some substitute teachers in Hamilton County to call for a change. Education Staffing Solutions (ESS) is whom Hamilton County Schools has hired...
fox5atlanta.com
Thief used stolen wallet to buy gas, Dalton police say
DALTON, Ga. - Dalton police are searching for a man they believe used a stolen bank card to pay for his gas earlier in October. The bank card was swiped along with a wallet from a parked car at the Lakeshore Park playground on Oct. 2. The owner of that...
WDEF
Flu cases rising in Tennessee
HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — Tennessee is one of seven states in America currently seeing a surge in flu cases, according to the CDC. American Family Care says safety measures during the pandemic reduced flu exposure. But with most restrictions lifted, it’s a “perfect set-up for increased transmission.”
WDEF
mymix1041.com
Bradley County family awoken by an uninvited guest on Monday
A Bradley County woman is facing charges after authorities say she entered a couple’s home and stood in their bedroom while they were asleep, according to Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Frontage Road. The report says no one...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Expands Efforts To Address Homelessness Throughout The City
The City of Chattanooga is expanding efforts to address homelessness and its effects by enhancing partnerships with service providers and community stakeholders, in order to block entrances into homelessness, speed exits out of homelessness, and address impacts to the community. “Our first task upon entering office was to begin the...
Chattanooga, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WTVC
Independent Tennessee Governor candidate arrested at Hamilton County voting location
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man running for governor in Tennessee was arrested Monday at a Hamilton County voting location on Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD). Police say they responded to a call from someone within the Hamilton County Election Commission and responded to the call around...
