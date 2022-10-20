Customers snapping up Frank and Oak’s sweaters made from oyster shells or pants using fibers created from wood and pulp are now seeing the brand’s sustainability efforts trickle over to the last mile. The Montreal-based fashion brand and retailer has linked with last mile services provider GoBolt on same- and next-day deliveries using the latter’s fleet of electric vehicles. Plans call for carbon offsets to be purchased in cases where an electric vehicle is unavailable, as GoBolt works on expanding its fleet of EVs to the streets for the U.S. and Canada by the end of next year. For Frank and...

