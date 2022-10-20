Jay Williams Blasts Rob Pelinka Over The Lakers' Lack Of Shooters: "I’m Not Paying Rob Pelinka To Try, I’m Paying You To Do It!"

Jay Williams has seen enough after the Lakers played one game in the 2022-23 NBA season, calling out Rob Pelinka for the team's roster.

The Los Angeles Lakers started their 2022-23 NBA season with a big loss against the defending champions Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Even though this was an expected defeat to many people, a lot of them were unhappy with the development of the game and the terrible numbers the Lakers posted from beyond the arc.

They shot terribly from long distances and seeing the way their roster is constructed, this will be the common thing for the Purple and Gold all season long unless they add some shooting to the roster.

Even LeBron James had some harsh words to say about the lack of shooting of his team. The King said that the Lakers are getting great looks , but clarified that it could be due to their poor numbers from beyond the arc, which confirms that they aren't a threat to anybody on the perimeter.

Jay Williams Blasts Rob Pelinka Over The Lakers' Lack Of Shooters

These words from the King didn't sit well around the league, and one NBA analyst took offense to that, calling out Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka for assembling a team with no real shooters and players who didn't bring anything valuable to the squad (4:18).

“Shame on you Rob Pelinka! … Rob Pelinka, through the whole offseason, we talked about Buddy Hield and all the players that could come in and here is the bench for the Lakers: Matt Ryan, Wenyen Gabriel, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Austin Reaves, Scotty Pippen Jr., Max Christie, Damian Jones, Cole Swider. “You guys have any idea who they are?”

Williams touched on LeBron's comments about the looks the Lakers are getting, saying that it explains how unserious rivals take the Lakers' 3-point shooting.

“All the teams that LeBron James has ever won on have had shooting around him. … I’m not paying Rob Pelinka to try, I’m paying you to do it! You know how insulting that is [for James to go] in the postgame and literally say, ‘Maybe teams are giving us open looks for a reason.’”

Only one game was needed to confirm that the Lakers will struggle this season with their current team. They need to step up or it'll be really hard to catch up with the rest of the Western Conference. Perhaps, in a couple of weeks, the Lakers will decide to make a big move and bring the players they need to play better. But until that happens, they're stuck with a terrible shooting squad.