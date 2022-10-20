ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jay Williams Blasts Rob Pelinka Over The Lakers' Lack Of Shooters: "I’m Not Paying Rob Pelinka To Try, I’m Paying You To Do It!"

By Orlando Silva
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09FCoF_0igYzspc00

Jay Williams has seen enough after the Lakers played one game in the 2022-23 NBA season, calling out Rob Pelinka for the team's roster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jkqo6_0igYzspc00

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Los Angeles Lakers started their 2022-23 NBA season with a big loss against the defending champions Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Even though this was an expected defeat to many people, a lot of them were unhappy with the development of the game and the terrible numbers the Lakers posted from beyond the arc.

They shot terribly from long distances and seeing the way their roster is constructed, this will be the common thing for the Purple and Gold all season long unless they add some shooting to the roster.

Even LeBron James had some harsh words to say about the lack of shooting of his team. The King said that the Lakers are getting great looks , but clarified that it could be due to their poor numbers from beyond the arc, which confirms that they aren't a threat to anybody on the perimeter.

Jay Williams Blasts Rob Pelinka Over The Lakers' Lack Of Shooters

These words from the King didn't sit well around the league, and one NBA analyst took offense to that, calling out Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka for assembling a team with no real shooters and players who didn't bring anything valuable to the squad (4:18).

“Shame on you Rob Pelinka! … Rob Pelinka, through the whole offseason, we talked about Buddy Hield and all the players that could come in and here is the bench for the Lakers: Matt Ryan, Wenyen Gabriel, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Austin Reaves, Scotty Pippen Jr., Max Christie, Damian Jones, Cole Swider.

“You guys have any idea who they are?”

Williams touched on LeBron's comments about the looks the Lakers are getting, saying that it explains how unserious rivals take the Lakers' 3-point shooting.

“All the teams that LeBron James has ever won on have had shooting around him. … I’m not paying Rob Pelinka to try, I’m paying you to do it! You know how insulting that is [for James to go] in the postgame and literally say, ‘Maybe teams are giving us open looks for a reason.’”

Only one game was needed to confirm that the Lakers will struggle this season with their current team. They need to step up or it'll be really hard to catch up with the rest of the Western Conference. Perhaps, in a couple of weeks, the Lakers will decide to make a big move and bring the players they need to play better. But until that happens, they're stuck with a terrible shooting squad.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Complex

Cam’ron Shares DM He Sent Nia Long Shooting His Shot With Actress

Cam’ron tried to shoot his shot with Nia Long by sliding into her DMs, and shared his message to her on Instagram. “Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out,” Killa Cam wrote. “Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold.”
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends”

She’s at it again, folks. Larsa Pippen is sparking romance rumors with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. Earlier this month, the two were seen at a restaurant on what looked like a double date. The internet started speculating that the two might be an item, but “inside sources” claimed they were just friends. If that’s […] The post Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: LeBron James looked so fed up with Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook’s bad shot selection met LeBron James’ bad body language on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers lost a tight one at home to the Portland Trail Blazers to drop to 0-3 on the season. With the Lakers holding possession and a 102-101 lead in the last 30 seconds of the fourth quarter, Westbrook inexplicably took a quick-fire long 2 with 18 left on the shot clock (which he clunked).
PORTLAND, OR
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy