Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok BaffledLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
Where to Go For All You Can Eat Korean BBQ In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Deadline nears for Los Angeles Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
Angelenos React To Councilmember Kevin De León’s Decision To Stay. 'I Don’t Think He’s Reading The Room'
A day after De León says he will not resign, community members say the city cannot heal without his resignation.
spectrumnews1.com
LA to hold special election for Nury Martinez’s former seat
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A special election to fill the Los Angeles City Council’s 6th District seat vacated by Nury Martinez’s resignation will take place on April 4, 2023, after the council voted 11-0 Tuesday to move forward with the election. The special election will cost the...
davisvanguard.org
Kevin de León Attempts to Cover Up Racist Comments and Faces Strong Backlash from LA City Councilmembers, Public
LOS ANGELES, CA – Los Angeles Democratic Councilman Kevin de León is facing serious public backlash after stating he intends to remain an active member of the Los Angeles City Council in light of a recent racism scandal. Despite nationwide urges for de León to resign from his...
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council forges on with meeting amid chants from protesters
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Protesters again attempted to disrupt Tuesday's Los Angeles City Council meeting, demanding the resignations of embattled Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo for their role in the City Hall racism scandal before meetings resume, but the council persisted over chants that included: "We don't want you coming back."
Councilman Mike Bonin confirms he got Kevin de León's voicemail, continues to call for resignation
In an interview on Wednesday, Councilman Kevin de León said he left Councilman Mike Bonin—whose 2-year-old Black son was the target of that leaked recorded conversation- a voicemail. On Thursday, Bonin confirmed to KNX News he got that voicemail.
LA City Councilmembers react to De León's refusal to resign
Nearly 24 hours after LA City Councilman Kevin de León made his plans to remain on City Council known, despite his participation in a racially-charged conversation back in Oct. 2021, fellow City Councilmembers have come forward to express their disappointment in his decision. "I have to do the hard work. I have to repair. I have to help heal. I have to help restore," the councilman said during an exclusive interview with CBS2's Tom Wait on Wednesday. Those councilmembers are just a few of the many Los Angeles residents outraged at his refusal to resign in the wake of an audio leak...
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council adopts resolution in support of Proposition 1
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council adopted a resolution Tuesday in support of Proposition 1, the November ballot measure that would establish a right to reproductive freedom — including the right to an abortion — in the state constitution. The ballot measure was a...
foxla.com
LA City Council Scandal: Sheriff Alex Villanueva discusses audio tapes of Nury Martinez's conversation
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva discussed the Nury Martinez audio tapes alleging more corruption in the City Hall. On Wednesday, Villanueva discussed the taped conversations allegedly between former Los Angeles City Councilmember Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León and former labor federation leader Ron Herrera.
LA City Council Members Refuse Calls To Resign Over Racist Audio Leak
Despite demonstrations and calls to resign from President Joe Biden, LA council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo are refusing to leave their seats over their involvement in the racist audio leak.
NYT columnist worries 'white supremacy' could be replaced by 'lite supremacy' after racist remarks out of LA
New York Times columnist Charlies Blow argued in a piece published Sunday that he worried "white supremacy" was going to be replaced by "lite supremacy."
indybay.org
Ex LAUSD Teacher Files FBI Report Against Disgraced City Council Member Nury Martinez
Kilroy has even posted a partially redacted version of the FBI report, his declaration to the FBI, and exhibits A-I, on his Twitter page at https://twitter.com/lapdsecrets. Kilroy has no prior legal experience but his Pro Se civil litigation spans two large bodies of pre-trial Federal case filings against Nury Martinez and others from 2013-2020 , in the United States District Court, the Ninth Circuit court of Appeals, and then even the United States Supreme Court in petitions No's 18-9663 and 20-354.
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles County voter errors could overturn failed Gascon recall: Lawsuit
Volunteers to recall District Attorney George Gascon have found 1,560 valid voter signatures that were thrown out by the county of Los Angeles, prompting a lawsuit to speed the review of all disqualified signatures. Recall campaign workers have found a 39% error rate after reviewing just 2% of the 195,758...
bravotv.com
Heather & Terry Dubrow Sell Their House, Dubrow Chateau, for Record-Breaking $55M
Heather Dubrow's iconic mansion, Dubrow Chateau, is under new ownership. After The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member revealed on October 16 at BravoCon 2022 that she and husband Terry Dubrow bought a "love shack" in Los Angeles, she confirmed on October 21 to ET that the couple also sold their 22,000 square foot Newport Beach mansion for $55,000,000.
Antelope Valley school board candidate faces backlash over Facebook comments made by husband
The Facebook comments and posts were made by Susan "Sue" Strom's husband, Doug Strom. In one comment, he referred to former President Barack Obama as a "plantation house boy."
spectrumnews1.com
Exclusive: Deputy speaks out about Murakami slur allegation
LOS ANGELES — It was nearly ten years ago, but it’s a day Lt. Tracy Stewart remembers well — walking into then Capt. Timothy Murakami’s office interviewing for a transfer. It didn’t sit right. “He never gave me eye contact,” Stewart recalled in a recent...
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among the four leaders caught […]
LA City Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo removed from committee assignments
Acting Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O'Farrell says he has removed Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo from their committee assignments.In a news conference Monday morning, O'Farrell said there is no news on whether either of the councilmen will resign their seats over their participation in a racially charged, recorded conversation from October 2021 that has already led to the resignation of Nury Martinez from her council seat. O'Farrell says he hasn't spoken to Councilman Kevin de León since last Tuesday "despite my best efforts," but he is urging him again Monday to resign, and has passed along the...
A teacher was put on leave after a secretly recorded video accusing him of saying he wanted to 'slam' a girl's face 'against a wall' was posted on TikTok
Robert Bean, an English teacher from Cajon High School in California, was put on leave after the video was posted on TikTok.
2urbangirls.com
Ex-Professor wins $10 million verdict against LA Community College District for wrongful termination
LOS ANGELES – A former English professor was awarded a $10 million verdict against the Los Angeles Community College District when the jury unanimously found she was wrongfully terminated after reporting sexual harassment claims that her employer failed to investigate. Dr. Sabrena Odom was a tenured professor at Los...
Kevin de Leon Received Hot Money Donations From Known Mobster
An underworld crime figure associated with L.A.'s Armenian mob donated to the campaign to elect de Leon, who was stripped of committee assignments on Monday The post Kevin de Leon Received Hot Money Donations From Known Mobster appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Comments / 0