Pinellas County, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

Pinellas leads job growth in finance and information sectors

October 24, 2022 - The monthly data release from the state, released Oct. 21, shows the CareerSource Pinellas County region had a low unemployment rate of 2.4%, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the area's rate a year ago. The data report also showed the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro had the highest annual job growth compared to all the metro areas in the state in the financial activities (with over 6,500 jobs) and the information sector (with over 1,000 jobs). The other industries gaining jobs over the year were leisure and hospitality (+18,100 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (+15,400 jobs); education and health services (+13,400 jobs); professional and business services (+4,600 jobs); manufacturing (+2,500 jobs); and mining, logging and construction (+1,400 jobs).
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Concrete shortage threatens Bay area construction surge

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The construction of every building begins with a good foundation and that foundation is formed out of concrete. "On average, I’d say we’re booking about I’d say 260 to 300 yards (of concrete to pour) a day," said Bill Yates, the general manager of Carroll’s Building Materials in St. Petersburg.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Local developer borrows $51M to buy 42-acre Pinellas shopping center

The Shoppes at Park Place in Pinellas Park has been sold for $85 million. The 42-acre, 361,250-square-foot shopping center with 10 out-parcels was bought by Belleair Development Group, a local commercial real estate development company. According to JLL, which represented the seller and announced the deal, Belleair used a $51 million loan to buy the property.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Innisbrook Golf Resort applies to redevelop property

Innisbrook Golf Resort, known for hosting the annual Valspar Championship, plans to convert some of its property into a new residential development. The resort owner, Salamander Innisbrook LLC, plans to flip some of its land “in response to changing trends for golf course usage” and will “adapt one of the existing courses by converting a portion of the Osprey North Course to a newly designed short course, and subsequently redevelop the remaining areas for new residential development,” according to Pinellas County documents.
PALM HARBOR, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Local program helps elevate students

Like many students at Gibbs High School, Ja’Tanaisha Thompson dreamt of attending college; unlike most of her classmates, she enrolled at the University of Florida at 16 years old. In addition to Thompson’s hard work and dedication, a program unique to Pinellas County – Elevating Excellence – helped to...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Axios

Tampa Bay housing market nears boil-over

Buying an affordable home is getting closer to impossible in Florida, especially in Tampa Bay. Driving the news: Florida has nine of the top 10 fastest-growing monthly mortgage payments, according to Zillow — with Tampa Bay dominating that list. Why it matters: Buyers are already being priced out of...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Foster Service adds nearly 100 local jobs

Family Support Services has significantly bolstered its workforce, increased pay and boosted partner funding by nearly $9 million in its first nine months as Pinellas County’s new child welfare system. The organization took over for Eckerd Connects in January after the Florida Department of Children and Families (FDCF) terminated...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

DeSantis waives eligibility requirement of Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program

Gov. Ron DeSantis waived an eligibility requirement of the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to allow sole proprietors in the marine fisheries industry with businesses located in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties to receive critical assistance. Marine fisheries industry sole proprietors interested in applying for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program are required to provide documentation demonstrating the business is part of the marine fisheries industry. The program, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury or physical damage due to Hurricane Ian. Interested applicants can apply through Dec. 2 or until all available funds are expended.
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

SunRunner debut attracts over 10,000 riders

October 24, 2022 - Tampa Bay's first bus rapid transit (BRT) service, the SunRunner, attracted over 10,000 riders since its grand debut on Oct. 21. “Seeing the SunRunner packed at 6 a.m. until the evening in both directions truly shows that this community needs more alternative transit solutions to get people to and from their destinations," Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority CEO Brad Miller said in PSTA's announcement. “We are seeing an unprecedented amount of riders showing their support for this service. Many are using the SunRunner to get to work, to get to the beach and just to get around." The BRT bus pulls in flush against the curb at its 30 stations along a 10.3-mile route that connects St. Petersburg, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Community Voices: Vote No on Charter Amendment 1

Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. This article was written jointly by Kevin King and Benjamin J. Kirby.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
iheart.com

Tampa International Airport restroom wins “Best Bathroom in America”

The Cintas America’s Best Restroom Contest showcases the best public restrooms in the U.S. and awards one lucky winner with $2,500 in Cintas products and services. That winner is officially Tampa International Airport. The other finialists were: Botanic Gardens in Delaware, La Patisserie in Charleston, Headlands Lodge and Spa...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

SPPD discovers, busts violent nationwide drug ring

An investigation into local shootings uncovered a violent drug ring that brought semi trucks full of narcotics worth millions of dollars into the area every week. Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway relayed how several agencies joined forces to disrupt the crime syndicate. The investigation, initiated by the SPPPD, included the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Tampa division; the local Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE); the Pinellas, Hillsborough and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office; the Pinellas and Pasco State Attorney’s Office; and the Clearwater and Tampa Police Departments.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cohaitungchi.com

41 AMAZINGLY FUN THINGS TO DO IN TAMPA, FLORIDA

The City of Tampa is located in west central Florida and is considered one of the most popular tourist destinations in the state. You are reading: Things to do in north tampa | 41 AMAZINGLY FUN THINGS TO DO IN TAMPA, FLORIDA. This coastal city has a rich history and...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay area sees significant rise in RSV cases, CDC says

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise in the Tampa Bay area. The higher number of cases has resulted in an increased number of hospitalizations, compared to previous years at this time, the CDC said.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

