stpetecatalyst.com
Pinellas leads job growth in finance and information sectors
October 24, 2022 - The monthly data release from the state, released Oct. 21, shows the CareerSource Pinellas County region had a low unemployment rate of 2.4%, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the area's rate a year ago. The data report also showed the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro had the highest annual job growth compared to all the metro areas in the state in the financial activities (with over 6,500 jobs) and the information sector (with over 1,000 jobs). The other industries gaining jobs over the year were leisure and hospitality (+18,100 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (+15,400 jobs); education and health services (+13,400 jobs); professional and business services (+4,600 jobs); manufacturing (+2,500 jobs); and mining, logging and construction (+1,400 jobs).
mynews13.com
Concrete shortage threatens Bay area construction surge
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The construction of every building begins with a good foundation and that foundation is formed out of concrete. "On average, I’d say we’re booking about I’d say 260 to 300 yards (of concrete to pour) a day," said Bill Yates, the general manager of Carroll’s Building Materials in St. Petersburg.
businessobserverfl.com
Local developer borrows $51M to buy 42-acre Pinellas shopping center
The Shoppes at Park Place in Pinellas Park has been sold for $85 million. The 42-acre, 361,250-square-foot shopping center with 10 out-parcels was bought by Belleair Development Group, a local commercial real estate development company. According to JLL, which represented the seller and announced the deal, Belleair used a $51 million loan to buy the property.
stpetecatalyst.com
Innisbrook Golf Resort applies to redevelop property
Innisbrook Golf Resort, known for hosting the annual Valspar Championship, plans to convert some of its property into a new residential development. The resort owner, Salamander Innisbrook LLC, plans to flip some of its land “in response to changing trends for golf course usage” and will “adapt one of the existing courses by converting a portion of the Osprey North Course to a newly designed short course, and subsequently redevelop the remaining areas for new residential development,” according to Pinellas County documents.
stpetecatalyst.com
Local program helps elevate students
Like many students at Gibbs High School, Ja’Tanaisha Thompson dreamt of attending college; unlike most of her classmates, she enrolled at the University of Florida at 16 years old. In addition to Thompson’s hard work and dedication, a program unique to Pinellas County – Elevating Excellence – helped to...
Planning group charting future of major Pinellas County corridor
Alternate U.S. 19 is a major Pinellas County artery that connects St. Pete with Clearwater and other communities along the highway’s length. And right now, Alt 19 is on Forward Pinellas’ radar.
Tampa Bay housing market nears boil-over
Buying an affordable home is getting closer to impossible in Florida, especially in Tampa Bay. Driving the news: Florida has nine of the top 10 fastest-growing monthly mortgage payments, according to Zillow — with Tampa Bay dominating that list. Why it matters: Buyers are already being priced out of...
stpetecatalyst.com
Foster Service adds nearly 100 local jobs
Family Support Services has significantly bolstered its workforce, increased pay and boosted partner funding by nearly $9 million in its first nine months as Pinellas County’s new child welfare system. The organization took over for Eckerd Connects in January after the Florida Department of Children and Families (FDCF) terminated...
gulfshorebusiness.com
DeSantis waives eligibility requirement of Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program
Gov. Ron DeSantis waived an eligibility requirement of the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to allow sole proprietors in the marine fisheries industry with businesses located in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties to receive critical assistance. Marine fisheries industry sole proprietors interested in applying for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program are required to provide documentation demonstrating the business is part of the marine fisheries industry. The program, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury or physical damage due to Hurricane Ian. Interested applicants can apply through Dec. 2 or until all available funds are expended.
fox13news.com
News internships for those with disabilities
Big opportunities are coming for those with disabilities in Tampa. The city has a new internship program that will not just offer crucial work experience, but also independence.
stpetecatalyst.com
SunRunner debut attracts over 10,000 riders
October 24, 2022 - Tampa Bay's first bus rapid transit (BRT) service, the SunRunner, attracted over 10,000 riders since its grand debut on Oct. 21. “Seeing the SunRunner packed at 6 a.m. until the evening in both directions truly shows that this community needs more alternative transit solutions to get people to and from their destinations," Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority CEO Brad Miller said in PSTA's announcement. “We are seeing an unprecedented amount of riders showing their support for this service. Many are using the SunRunner to get to work, to get to the beach and just to get around." The BRT bus pulls in flush against the curb at its 30 stations along a 10.3-mile route that connects St. Petersburg, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces Ian-Impacted Homeowners Insurance Deductible Support
On Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) is awarding $5 million to local housing partners to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian pay their home insurance deductibles in the six hardest hit counties. Funding assistance is available
stpetecatalyst.com
Community Voices: Vote No on Charter Amendment 1
Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. This article was written jointly by Kevin King and Benjamin J. Kirby.
iheart.com
Tampa International Airport restroom wins “Best Bathroom in America”
The Cintas America’s Best Restroom Contest showcases the best public restrooms in the U.S. and awards one lucky winner with $2,500 in Cintas products and services. That winner is officially Tampa International Airport. The other finialists were: Botanic Gardens in Delaware, La Patisserie in Charleston, Headlands Lodge and Spa...
Early voting to begin Monday in 5 counties in Tampa Bay area
Voters can cast their ballots early in five Tampa Bay area counties starting Monday.
stpetecatalyst.com
SPPD discovers, busts violent nationwide drug ring
An investigation into local shootings uncovered a violent drug ring that brought semi trucks full of narcotics worth millions of dollars into the area every week. Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway relayed how several agencies joined forces to disrupt the crime syndicate. The investigation, initiated by the SPPPD, included the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Tampa division; the local Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE); the Pinellas, Hillsborough and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office; the Pinellas and Pasco State Attorney’s Office; and the Clearwater and Tampa Police Departments.
DOJ: Tampa couple sentenced in multimillion-dollar money laundering scheme
TAMPA, Fla. — A couple from Tampa were sentenced after leading a money laundering organization responsible for receiving more than $20 million, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release Monday. Virginia Garcia Moreta, 35, and Hector Rodriguez Mendez, 47, laundered millions of dollars in drug proceeds...
Tampa’s 1st five-star hotel, the Tampa EDITION, opens to the public
The latest addition to the downtown Tampa skyline is finally open to the public. After months, if not years, of being eyed by locals and visitors, the Tampa EDITION hotel hosted its grand opening on October 21.
cohaitungchi.com
41 AMAZINGLY FUN THINGS TO DO IN TAMPA, FLORIDA
The City of Tampa is located in west central Florida and is considered one of the most popular tourist destinations in the state. You are reading: Things to do in north tampa | 41 AMAZINGLY FUN THINGS TO DO IN TAMPA, FLORIDA. This coastal city has a rich history and...
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area sees significant rise in RSV cases, CDC says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise in the Tampa Bay area. The higher number of cases has resulted in an increased number of hospitalizations, compared to previous years at this time, the CDC said.
