Andy Dalton is familiar foe for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the New Orleans Saints Thursday night at State Farm Stadium. While the Saints have not yet announced whether Jameis Winston or Andy Dalton will start at quarterback, signs seem to point to Dalton, who has started the last three for the Saints.

If Dalton starts, it will be the fourth consecutive year he starts against the Cardinals for four different teams.

Dalton has not beaten the Cardinals in a long time. He is 1-4 in five career starts against Arizona and his only win came as a rookie in 2011 when he played for the Cincinnati Bengals.

If the Cardinals beat Dalton, it will be four straight years.

They beat him as the Bengals’ starter in 2019 26-23.

He started for the Dallas Cowboys for an injured Dak Prescott in 2020. The Cardinals won 38-10.

He started last season for the Chicago Bears for an injured Justin Fields and the Cardinals won that game 33-22.

In those six career starts, Dalton has completed 62.6% of his passes for 1,226 yards, nine touchdown passes and six interceptions. He has been sacked 13 times by the Cardinals.

Whether or not Dalton starts for the Saints Thursday night, the Cardinals hope to continue with similar success they have had against Dalton’s teams.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and