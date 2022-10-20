ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Rinker estate lists (again) for nearly $13M

The massive Belleair estate built by the Rinker Family is back on the market, and this time with a fetching price of $12.995 million. The home at 140 Willadel Drive was built in 1991 by Marshall Rinker Jr. and his wife Mary. Marshall’s father, Marshall Rinker Sr., founded the concrete company Rinker Materials Corp., which was once the largest concrete company in the state.
Innisbrook Golf Resort applies to redevelop property

Innisbrook Golf Resort, known for hosting the annual Valspar Championship, plans to convert some of its property into a new residential development. The resort owner, Salamander Innisbrook LLC, plans to flip some of its land “in response to changing trends for golf course usage” and will “adapt one of the existing courses by converting a portion of the Osprey North Course to a newly designed short course, and subsequently redevelop the remaining areas for new residential development,” according to Pinellas County documents.
