Chapel Hill, N.C. — UNC's Armando Bacot has been named a preseason All-American by the Associated Press. Bacot was picked as the ACC Player of the Year during the league's preseason media day in Charlotte. The Tar Heels, whose improbable run to the national championship game as a No. 8 seed is still fresh in the minds of many, are the favorite to win the ACC and the ranked No. 1 nationally in the AP's Top 25 with Bacot's experience and skill set playing a big part in that.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO