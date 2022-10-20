ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Queen of Clean: Hand washables

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What you need to clean your hand-washable items. 5. Take the hand-washable item and submerge them in water. 6. Gently squeeze the shampoo water thru the hand-washable item a few times and turn it over and repeat. 7. Remove from the water and lightly hand rinse.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Branson, Mo. Fire-Rescue, Taney County Ambulance District crews rescue injured hiker on Lakeside Forest trail

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - First responders in Taney County rescued an injured hiker over the weekend on a Lakeside Forest trail in Branson. Branson Batallion Chief Josh Boehm says the hiker suffered a medical issue at the bottom of a trailhead. He says the rescue was difficult because the hiker was located at the base of about 200 steps that zig zag back and forth up a hill.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Young Springfield teenager targeted by a predator on Facebook

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield family warns parents after an online predator targeted their 14-year-old son. According to the family, it all happened on Facebook messenger when the stranger sent the young teen a friend request and said he was in his class. “My son ended up with explosive...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
freeweekly.com

In Branson, Duttons find new home and fight Amy’s cancer

By any definition of the word, it’s been a challenging year for the performing Dutton family of Branson. On July 13, the Dutton Family Theater at 3454 W. 76 Country Blvd. was badly damaged by a fire that started in a trash can, with flames climbing up a corner column to the crawl space, facade and roof of the theater. And while the troupe was juggling a move to Yakov Smirnoff’s 2,000-seat theater on Missouri 48, where their show opened Sept. 26, violinist Amy Dutton Arambulo was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer and started chemotherapy.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Police searching for driver, others involved in pursuit on U.S. 60 near Aurora

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Aurora are searching for a driver and others after a short pursuit on U.S. 60 on Saturday morning. An officer attempted a traffic stop of a white passenger car after it failed to yield. The officer pursued the driver. Investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The driver and other occupants escaped custody. With the assistance of several nearby agencies, police identified those involved.
AURORA, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Two women, a bike and a bench

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a property theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened September 14 in the 3200 block of South Leawood Avenue. The neighborhood is located south of Battlefield Road near Golden Avenue. Investigators say there are multiple, “No Trespassing” signs on the property, all clearly visible.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Missouri State remembers alumni Jean Kuczka, teacher killed in St. Louis school shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A teacher killed Monday in a shooting at a St. Louis high school had strong connections to Springfield. Jean Kuczka attended Missouri State University, where she studied physical education and played on the field hockey team. Kuczka’s former coach called her a hero. She said Jean loved her team like her family, just like the children she put first Monday.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Sunday reads: Goodbye to a Springfield church that dates back to 1887

Text from our SGF Sunday email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. Whether you’re a church-goer or not, you might be interested in this piece by Steve Pokin. It’s about the final days of a dying congregation that dates back to 1887 in Springfield. Back then, services were in German, and, well… a lot more people showed up.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

SGF woman pleads guilty to creating team to murder ex-husband

Note: A previous version of the story stated Chute was Cox’s ex-boyfriend. He is her ex-husband. WILLARD, Mo. — A woman pleaded guilty Friday to murdering her ex-husband and his significant other in 2020. Theresa Cox, 29, of Springfield pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and two counts of armed criminal action during a […]
WILLARD, MO
Q985

Eerie Illinois & Missouri Ghost Towns You Can Walk Through

Would you walk through an abandoned eerie ghost town by yourself?. For me, only in the daylight not sure if I could handle walking alone, in the dark, with just a flashlight. It's that time of year when ghost towns come "alive" from people visiting them for ghost hauntings or just to see how the abandoned town is. Thrillist put together a list of 50 ghost towns in each state and although the Ilinois location really isn't a town, the place is extremely eerie.
ILLINOIS STATE
KTTS

Motorcycle Crash Kills A Man in Taney County

(KTTS News) – One man has died in a motorcycle crash in Taney County. The crash happened Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Robert Moyer ran off U.S. 160 and hit a tree near the community of Protem. Moyer was pronounced dead at the scene. Moyer...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Driver killed in a head-on crash near Mansfield, Mo.

NEAR MANSFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Norvil Lakey, 84, of Birch Tree was killed in a head-on crash Monday afternoon. Troopers say the driver of a pickup crossed the centerline of Highway 5 and hit Lakey’s pickup. The crash happened two miles south of Mansfield.
MANSFIELD, MO
Lawrence County Record

ABMD Weenie Dog Races at '76 Park

The Weenie Dog Races were held in the Spirit of '76 Park on Saturday, Oct. 8. Fifty-three dogs raced in the event, the largest number in the race's history. The races also drew a massive audience; an estimated 300 people turned out to watch the dachshunds as they ran down the track. In addition to the races, Vanessa Healey, a Springfield dog trainer, gave a demonstration of what a trained dog can do as her dog, Sakari, performed several tricks with her.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Woman dies in motorcycle crash in Stone County on Saturday

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Stone County Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on Highway 76, just a few miles away from Cape Fair. Troopers say 69-year-old Susan Weidauer and 72-year-old Douglas Weidauer were riding in...
STONE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy