Old-School Diners We Love: Shiro’s Saimin Haven
There’s many, when you are down, will say adieu. So few will be there through thick and thin. To them it doesn’t matter if you lose or win. These are the friends to be truly treasured. In words then cannot be measured. Sincerely,. Shiro “Mistah Saimin”. Das...
Learn About Public Art Sculptures Around O‘ahu with Free Virtual Tours
Brian Linares is like a walking encyclopedia of contemporary art history in Hawai‘i. Filled to the brim with art insight and a desire to share it, Linares is the founder, curator and tour guide of Exhibition Grid. Before the pandemic, he would take groups of art enthusiasts on walking tours through Downtown Honolulu, where a substantial amount of public art can be found. “Exhibition Grid is a work-study compass and hopeful interdisciplinary adventure tour in finding or informing on contemporary and modern art throughout Hawai‘i,” Linares says. He partnered with 88 Blocks earlier this year with sold-out walking tours for Hawai‘i Triennial’s opening weekend. Following the popular tours, Hawai‘i State Art Museum reached out to Exhibition Grid to produce 10 exclusive Instagram Reels that highlight public sculptures in the Hawai‘i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts’ Art in Public Places collection around O‘ahu.
Sneak Peek: Broome Street General Store Opens its First Honolulu Location
“Oooooh!” I say, my eyes wide in anticipation. “I’m gonna be in here for a while.”. Stepping into Honolulu’s new Broome Street General Store for the first time gives me my favorite kind of thrill. It’s the same buzz I get when I’m exploring a new city and wander into “the one”—the shop I’m about to get lost in for a good hour, the shop where all my omiyage will come from.
Watch out for your pets as Halloween approaches
HONOLULU (KITV)- Halloween is a little more than a week away. As you prep, there are somethings to keep in mind when it comes to your pets. It's shocking how your pet's cuteness factor goes up a notch when you dress them up for Halloween. The danger to their lives also increases. "Your pet can easily over-heat. They are wearing their fur 24-7. it's going to always be a little hotter than we expect. You definitely need a lot of ventilation if you are going to dress your pet," said Hawaiian Human Society Communications Manager Thomas Hanns Jr.
Prison inmates find joy in gift of music by UH band students
You probably don’t think of the Women’s Community Correctional Center in Kailua as a likely venue for a symphonic band concert. But for one night in October, the space behind bars was filled with the sounds of trumpets, drums, clarinets and more. Students from the University of Hawaiʻi...
In a day just for them, elephants at Honolulu Zoo get plenty of love — and pumpkins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Zoo showcased its elephants Sunday in a free ‘Ele-Fun’ day. Attendees got a chance to meet and learn more about the conservation of elephants — and feed them large pumpkins!. Sheila Watumull organized the event in honor of her late husband’s 95th birthday....
Free events celebrating Filipino culture at Filcom Center for Filipino-American History Month
HONOLULU (KHON) The FilCom Center in Waipahu is hosting a series of free events in honor of FIlipino-American History Month. Celebrated every October, and established by the U.S. Congress in 2009, it commemorates the first recorded presence of Filipinos in the U.S. mainland on October 18, 1587. PUSONG FILIPINX MARKET | FREE ADMISSIONOctober 22, 3:00 […]
Many Oahu residents first time tasting Chick-Fil-A
Four years after announcing it's expanding to Hawaii, Oahu’s first Chick-Fil-A is finally open. It's a moment many residents have been waiting for and they had to wait a little bit longer as the line stretched outside of the Ala Moana food court, and past Old Navy.
Rocky the monk seal crashes a birthday party
Jennifer Alshemary, owner of a luxury picnic business, set up a picnic on Ewa Beach for a client when Rocky the monk seal showed up.
Comedian Jo Koy is bringing his world tour to Hawaii in 2023
Pre-sale tickets are available Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 12 p.m. Hawaii time.
City issues notice to homeowner over tree damaging sidewalk
A winding, hillside road in the Tantalus area of Honolulu, much of Round Top Drive is shrouded by monkey pod trees. But in addition to providing shade, the large plants also sometimes interfere with nearby public infrastructure.
Christmas canoes and bows of holly: Kailua Kalikimaka Lighted Boat Parade seeks entries
Dust off those Christmas lights, don your deck with bows of holly and celebrate the season on the sea as part of a Kailua Village Kalikimaka tradition. The seventh annual Kailua Kalikimaka Lighted Boat Parade returns Dec. 11 to Kailua Bay. The parade starts at 6 p.m., following the Kokua Kailua monthly stroll and holiday concert. The Kailua Village Business Improvement District invites sailboats, powerboats, canoes and kayaks to be a part of the festive holiday celebration.
Officials beg hikers and tourists to obey "no trespassing" signs
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Officials are urging both tourists and locals to stay away from closed hiking trails, after a woman died at Wailua Falls on Kauai over the weekend. Punaluu resident Lance Fairly said he assisted in the 1999 Sacred Falls tragedy and he urges tourists to honor “No Trespassing signs”.
Cancer survivor holds fundraiser on Sunday at her healing garden
An Oahu woman who survived cancer is hosting a fundraiser on Sunday to support cancer survivors. 'Iwalani Tseu created 'Iwalani's Healing Garden in 2006. She had breast cancer and was undergoing radiation at the time.
New project is aimed at making the state’s no. 1 tourist destination more pedestrian-friendly
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is kicking off a new pilot project to increase pedestrian safety in Waikiki. Ala Moana Boulevard and Hobron Lane along with Ena and Kalia Road were turned into all-pedestrian crossings on Saturday. That means there will be a period when all traffic signals are red...
Security guard stabbed in Chinatown assault
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A security guard was hospitalized after being stabbed by a man following an altercation at a building on River Street in Chinatown. The attack happened on Saturday, October 22, 2022, around 10:20 a.m.
Neighborhood security watch helping deter crime in communities
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is that time again for William Arakaki and Aaron Okubo to hit the road, a magnetic decal on their car announced they are with the Aiea Neighborhood Security Watch. They patrol the neighborhood daily, at different times. Their goal? To curb some of the petty crime in their community. Residents all […]
No adoptions, no space: Crisis continues at Hawaii animal shelters
An important reminder: Your pet is your responsibility. Do not abandon them at the shelters.
List of new tenants coming to Pearlridge Center
Today, there are nearly 250 tenants -- and counting!
Emergency crews hold derailment drill as HART prepares to welcome its first passengers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu emergency crews staged the first ever derailment drill for the future mass transit system. Honolulu Firefighters and paramedics responded to the rail line about 100 yards from the Kualakai station in east Kapolei practicing for a full-scale derailment. Firefighters used rope to lower patients 55 feet...
