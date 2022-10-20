ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
honolulumagazine.com

Old-School Diners We Love: Shiro’s Saimin Haven

There’s many, when you are down, will say adieu. So few will be there through thick and thin. To them it doesn’t matter if you lose or win. These are the friends to be truly treasured. In words then cannot be measured. Sincerely,. Shiro “Mistah Saimin”. Das...
honolulumagazine.com

Learn About Public Art Sculptures Around O‘ahu with Free Virtual Tours

Brian Linares is like a walking encyclopedia of contemporary art history in Hawai‘i. Filled to the brim with art insight and a desire to share it, Linares is the founder, curator and tour guide of Exhibition Grid. Before the pandemic, he would take groups of art enthusiasts on walking tours through Downtown Honolulu, where a substantial amount of public art can be found. “Exhibition Grid is a work-study compass and hopeful interdisciplinary adventure tour in finding or informing on contemporary and modern art throughout Hawai‘i,” Linares says. He partnered with 88 Blocks earlier this year with sold-out walking tours for Hawai‘i Triennial’s opening weekend. Following the popular tours, Hawai‘i State Art Museum reached out to Exhibition Grid to produce 10 exclusive Instagram Reels that highlight public sculptures in the Hawai‘i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts’ Art in Public Places collection around O‘ahu.
honolulumagazine.com

Sneak Peek: Broome Street General Store Opens its First Honolulu Location

“Oooooh!” I say, my eyes wide in anticipation. “I’m gonna be in here for a while.”. Stepping into Honolulu’s new Broome Street General Store for the first time gives me my favorite kind of thrill. It’s the same buzz I get when I’m exploring a new city and wander into “the one”—the shop I’m about to get lost in for a good hour, the shop where all my omiyage will come from.
KITV.com

Watch out for your pets as Halloween approaches

HONOLULU (KITV)- Halloween is a little more than a week away. As you prep, there are somethings to keep in mind when it comes to your pets. It's shocking how your pet's cuteness factor goes up a notch when you dress them up for Halloween. The danger to their lives also increases. "Your pet can easily over-heat. They are wearing their fur 24-7. it's going to always be a little hotter than we expect. You definitely need a lot of ventilation if you are going to dress your pet," said Hawaiian Human Society Communications Manager Thomas Hanns Jr.
the university of hawai'i system

Prison inmates find joy in gift of music by UH band students

You probably don’t think of the Women’s Community Correctional Center in Kailua as a likely venue for a symphonic band concert. But for one night in October, the space behind bars was filled with the sounds of trumpets, drums, clarinets and more. Students from the University of Hawaiʻi...
bigislandnow.com

Christmas canoes and bows of holly: Kailua Kalikimaka Lighted Boat Parade seeks entries

Dust off those Christmas lights, don your deck with bows of holly and celebrate the season on the sea as part of a Kailua Village Kalikimaka tradition. The seventh annual Kailua Kalikimaka Lighted Boat Parade returns Dec. 11 to Kailua Bay. The parade starts at 6 p.m., following the Kokua Kailua monthly stroll and holiday concert. The Kailua Village Business Improvement District invites sailboats, powerboats, canoes and kayaks to be a part of the festive holiday celebration.
KITV.com

Officials beg hikers and tourists to obey "no trespassing" signs

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Officials are urging both tourists and locals to stay away from closed hiking trails, after a woman died at Wailua Falls on Kauai over the weekend. Punaluu resident Lance Fairly said he assisted in the 1999 Sacred Falls tragedy and he urges tourists to honor “No Trespassing signs”.
KITV.com

Security guard stabbed in Chinatown assault

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A security guard was hospitalized after being stabbed by a man following an altercation at a building on River Street in Chinatown. The attack happened on Saturday, October 22, 2022, around 10:20 a.m.
KHON2

Neighborhood security watch helping deter crime in communities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is that time again for William Arakaki and Aaron Okubo to hit the road, a magnetic decal on their car announced they are with the Aiea Neighborhood Security Watch. They patrol the neighborhood daily, at different times. Their goal? To curb some of the petty crime in their community. Residents all […]
