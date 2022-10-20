ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Top of truck's trailer ripped off by Jackie Robinson Parkway overpass

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3af1yZ_0igYyJGu00

Truck's top ripped off by overpass on Jackie Robinson Parkway 00:16

NEW YORK -- Part of the Jackie Robinson Parkway in Queens remained closed Thursday afternoon after a truck slammed into an overpass.

The top of the truck was sheared off just after 4 a.m. between Metropolitan Avenue and Union Turnpike in Kew Gardens

The truck driver's condition was not immediately released by officials.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYPD: Man killed in subway dragging accident at Columbus Circle station

NEW YORK -- There was a tragic accident at the Columbus Circle subway station just before 5 p.m. on Monday.Police said a 20-year-old New Jersey man died after being dragged by a train.Police said either his clothes or backpack got stuck in the door of a southbound No. 1 train."While the investigation is in its earliest stages, it appears this was a terrible accident that did not involve criminal activity. A person on the tracks was hit by a train and our thoughts are with his family, the train operator and riders who witnessed this tragedy. We will get to the cause and learn any lessons that may emerge as there is no higher priority than safety," NYC Transit President Richard Davey said in a statement.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police search for driver in Inwood hit-and-run

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run in upper Manhattan. Police said the driver hit two people on a moped and never stopped early Monday morning in Inwood. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on West 207th Street and 9th Avenue. Both victims were taken to Harlem Hospital and are expected to be OK. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

15-year-old beaten, robbed at Manhattan Upper East Side subway station

NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was punched in the face and robbed by an unknown male victim inside an Upper East Side subway station in Manhattan on October 6th. Today, police released a photo of the suspect in that incident, asking possible witnesses to come forward. According to the NYPD, at around 3:10 pm, the 15-year-old male victim was standing on the northbound platform at the West 72nd Street and Broadway station when he was approached by the unknown suspect in an unprovoked attack. The victim fell to the ground and the individual began punching The post 15-year-old beaten, robbed at Manhattan Upper East Side subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Arrest made in murder of high school basketball star in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the deadly shooting of a high school basketball star in Brooklyn last month. Malik Bob was arrested Monday and is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. 17-year-old Shayma Roman was shot Sept. 29th while...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Moped driver dead after riding into double-parked truck: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man is dead after he rode a moped into the rear lift gate of a double parked truck Friday, police said. The collision happened around Schenectady Avenue and Lincoln Place in Crown Heights. Around 11:30 a.m., the moped driver, 48, was riding the scooter southbound on Schenectady Avenue. Police […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Driver in Brooklyn deadly hit-and-run not immediately charged

NEW YORK -- Police did not immediately file charges against a man identified as the driver who left the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in Brooklyn. Police said 66-year-old Jose Hernandez tripped and fell while crossing Fourth Avenue between 58th and 59th Streets in Sunset Park on Saturday. The driver of a 2015 Nissan Altima struck Hernandez, who was on the ground, and did not remain at the scene, according to police.Hernandez was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn. Police later found the car and identified the 54-year-old driver. As of Sunday morning, no charges were filed. The investigation is ongoing. 
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Investigation continues after pile driver tips over on home in Bronx

NEW YORK -- A construction vehicle tipped over onto a Bronx home on Monday afternoon.As CBS2's Ali Bauman reported, there was a large emergency response in the Allerton section of the borough. The FDNY and Department of Buildings were on the scene.Thankfully, nobody was injured, but the bottom of the truck and a massive boom were seen resting on the top of a residential building.First responders were called shortly before 2 p.m. to a construction site at Colden Avenue off Allerton Avenue. CBS2 has learned a pile driver on the site somehow tipped over and landed on a neighboring home, resting on the three-story house's roof, damaging both the roof and porch.The Department of Buildings said the house it landed on is occupied, but there were no reported injuries.Investigators are trying to figure out what happened, and, of course, are inspecting to begin safely removing the pile driver.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Driver who struck, killed pedestrian in Brooklyn not charged

NEW YORK -- Police said Sunday charges are not expected to be filed against a 54-year-old man identified as the driver who struck and killed a man in Brooklyn, then left the scene. Police said 66-year-old Jose Hernandez tripped and fell while crossing Fourth Avenue between 58th and 59th Streets in Sunset Park on Saturday. The driver of a 2015 Nissan Altima struck Hernandez, who was on the ground, and did not remain at the scene, according to police.Hernandez was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn. Police later found the car and identified the driver.Police said Sunday morning criminality is not expected, but the investigation is ongoing. 
BROOKLYN, NY
TheDailyBeast

Louis Gigante, NYC Priest Who Was Mob Boss’ Brother, Dead at 90

A New York City priest whose brother ran one of the five mob families—and who once did 10 days in jail for refusing to answer grand jury questions about organized crime—has died at the age of 90, The New York Times reported. The Rev. Louis Gigante was a power broker who helped revitalize the South Bronx and who was elected to the City Council. All four of his brothers were mobsters, and Vincent, also known as The Chin, ascended to boss of the Genovese family. The priest was an apologist for the underworld, claiming that his brother—whose crazy-like-a-fox act included wandering the streets in a bathrobe—was a mentally ill “saint.”Read it at The New York Times
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Video Catches Man Ride Up on NYC Block, Unload Gun in Afternoon Shooting

A gunman caught the attention of police after riding up on a Brooklyn sidewalk last week and unloading his firearm at a pair of victims in the middle of the day. Police released surveillance video over the weekend showing the brazen gunman ride up on a Sunset Park sidewalk around 3 p.m. and starting fire toward the opposite side of the street. He fires multiple rounds, the total unclear, and then turns around on his scooter and flees.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Long Beach residents reflect on surviving Superstorm Sandy

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- This week marks the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy.For a decade, we've been reporting on a recovery that took longer than anyone could have imagined back in October of 2012.On Long Island, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff was one of the first to bring us startling images of destruction from Long Beach. She recently reconnected with some of the very same people she spoke to then to find out where and how they are now."The phone went dead, the streetlight went dead and next thing I know, it's like a Brian De...
LONG BEACH, NY
CBS New York

Yonkers Police tow 42 "phantom" cars in weekend sweep

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Police in Yonkers are cracking down on so-called "ghost" or "phantom" cars, which they say are menaces on the road. Dozens are now off the streets after a weekend sweep, CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Monday. From expensive luxury cars to beat-up work vans, 42 vehicles with fake or expired temporary plates - or no plates at all - are off the streets of Yonkers. "In order to drive on a public street, your car needs to be properly registered, needs to be inspected, needs to be insured," said Yonkers Police Lt. Dean Politiopoulos.Politiopoulos said it was easy pickings over the weekend...
YONKERS, NY
CBS New York

15-year-old girl stabbed in East Harlem

NEW YORK - Police say a 15-year-old girl was stabbed Monday in East Harlem. It happened around 8:15 a.m. near East 105th Street and Third Avenue. Police said the girl was stabbed in the hip and back. She was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition. Investigators believe she was stabbed by another girl she knew, who ran away.As CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported, the stabbing happened right in front of an eye doctor's office, which was later blocked off with caution tape as investigators spoke with witnesses. There was also a small police presence nearby on Third Avenue outside White Playground. Two witnesses Maldonado...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BET

New York Woman Brain Dead After Dispute Led To Fatal Shooting

A Brooklyn, New York woman was fatally shot outside her apartment on Sunday (Oct. 16). According to CBS News, 29-year-old Danielle Parker intervened in a dispute that initially took place via phone call between her brother and a former tenant that occupied space in the family home, where Danielle lived with her sister and her mother.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
130K+
Followers
26K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy