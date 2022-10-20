Read full article on original website
wxpr.org
Merrill school board approves budget, reduction to tax levy
The Board of Directors from Merrill Area Public Schools has approved its budget and tax levy, with some reductions. The board passed a more than $7.7 million tax levy for this school year Monday, which district officials say is lower than last year's figure. Decreasing enrollment and not passing a...
wearegreenbay.com
Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake
AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
WSAW
7 Investigates: Patients caught in confusion as Aspirus responds to federal Medicare surprise billing protection rules
(WSAW) - It began with what looked like a bill in the mail this summer. A couple in Antigo was confused; the document from Aspirus addressed to the husband laid out thousands of dollars worth of estimates for appointments, but they had already met his deductible and out-of-pocket maximum for the year after having cancer-related surgery this spring.
wxpr.org
Lincoln County Sheriff's candidates debate in forum
Three men are asking Lincoln County voters to choose them to lead the Sheriff’s Office. T.B. Scott Free Library, the Tomahawk Public Library, the League of Women Voters and the UW-Madison Extension-Lincoln County hosted a candidate forum Monday night. One topic that came up multiple times was staffing. Current...
Wisconsin ginseng farmer shares biggest concerns ahead of Election Day
TMJ4 News is talking with voters across Wisconsin in a series of reports called the Road to November. Shannon Sims and Charles Benson traveled to Wausau to talk with ginseng farmer, Will Hsu.
onfocus.news
Festival Foods To Celebrate Grand Reopenings in Wausau and Stevens Point
CENTRAL WI (OnFocus) – Ribbon cutting ceremonies at the recently renovated Festival Foods stores in Wausau and Stevens Point will be held Wednesday, October 26. Festival Foods acquired these stores, along with Express Market by Festival Foods in Weston, in December 2021. Renovations began in March 2022. Wausau Festival...
JUST IN: Wausau priest resigns amid abuse allegation
A Catholic priest serving two Wausau parishes is no longer in the ministry, after an allegation of “sexual misconduct” with a minor. Parishioners at several Wausau Catholic churches learned of the accusation Oct. 23 during Sunday worship services. The abuse was referred to as “sexual misconduct with a minor,” rather than “sexual abuse,” in a prepared statement from La Crosse Diocese Bishop William Callahan, when shared with congregations.
wxpr.org
UPDATE: Body of missing man found in Langlade County's Rolling Stone Lake
UPDATE: The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office has found the body of a man who went missing nearly a month ago on Rolling Stone Lake. 58-year-old Adam Krause, of Sheboygan, was found deceased last night in the lake. The sheriff's office says it does not suspect foul play. Krause was...
langladecounty.org
Antigo's Trailblazing Fred Berner, His Legacy Welcomes You!
Antigo, the county seat of Langlade County, Wisconsin, was home to Fred Berner. A longtime editor and publisher of the Antigo Daily Journal, Fred was a key supporter of his community's efforts to develop an in-town, nonmotorized trail system. In October, just shy of three years since he died at age 71, the newest section of that network will be dedicated in his name.
Wausau child to police: “I’m just really afraid that one morning I’m going to wake up and no one in my house is going to be alive”
A report of an alleged attempted sexual assault led to several drug-related arrests in Wausau after a 12-year-old girl described drug use in her home so significant that she feared for the lives of her mother and house mates, according to a criminal complaint. “I’m just really afraid that one...
Marathon County Felony Mugshots for Oct. 20, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
Wausau area births, Oct. 20
Fidel and Sara Cabrera announce the birth of their son Marcello Alexander Joseph, born at 5:28 p.m. Oct. 17, 2022. Marcello weighed 4 pounds, 2 ounces. Jason Hopinka and Stefanie Savage announce the birth of their daughter AutumnSky Ann, born at 1:32 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022. AutumnSky weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces.
Wausau area obituaries October 17, 2022
Joseph “Joe” William Richards, 74, passed away unexpectedly on October 14th at his home. Joe was born September 14th, 1948, in Wausau, WI to George and Myrtle (Glasel) Richards. Joe attended Holy Name Grade School and graduated from Newman High in 1965. In high school Joe especially enjoyed his experiences in the Newman Band and Science Club. Joe went on to UW Marathon County Extension Center for two years and graduated from UW Madison in 1969 with a BS Degree in Science and Teaching. He taught computer science and science in the New Berlin East High School for 35 years, serving terms as department chair and negotiating member. Joe lived in Waukesha during that time.
Wausau man sentenced to federal prison on drug distribution charges
A 28-year-old Wausau man will spend 72 months in federal prison for his role in a major drug trafficking scheme, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Lucas Ellwart was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. This prison term will be followed by 5 years of supervised release. Ellwart pleaded guilty to this charge on July 20, 2022.
