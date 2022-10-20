ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 4

Related
kosu.org

Who and what's on the ballot for the November 8th general election in Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 General Election will decide many statewide, federal and local races. Because of recent changes, voters will now have the option to vote early on the Wednesday before the election — in addition to the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before as well. You can look up your early voting location by county via the Oklahoma State Election Board here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Oklahoma Gov. Stitt resurrects gaming compact fight with tribes, hires new outside legal counsel

In a notice sent to Timothy J. Kelly, a judge in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia dated October 11, 2022, the attorneys retained by the governor cite the Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta ruling as a reason for wanting to dismiss a 2020 lawsuit by Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Cherokee Nation, Choctaw Nation and Chickasaw Nation. The four tribes were seeking to stop gaming compacts Stitt signed with four other tribes.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

New controversy arises surrounding the race for Oklahoma superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new controversy has arisen surrounding the race for state superintendent. The Tulsa World reported that if elected, Republican Ryan Walters would have teachers undergo patriotic education offered by a conservative Christian college in Michigan. Walters has said in the past students are not being taught...
OKLAHOMA STATE
cherokeephoenix.org

OPINION: Voting more critical than ever for Cherokees, Oklahomans

As we draw near to election day, I urge you to begin making your plans to participate. I encourage all Cherokees to vote, either by going to the polls on November 8 or by voting early or absentee. This election is one of the most important elections that we have faced as Native Americans in the state of Oklahoma. This year every congressional and statewide office is on the ballot, as well as hundreds of important state legislative and local races.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

The Race for Oklahoma Governor: Democratic Party nominee Joy Hofmeister

Capitol Insider talks to the Democratic Party nominee for governor of Oklahoma: State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider - taking you inside politics, policy, government…and elections…in Oklahoma. I'm Dick Pryor with Quorum Call publisher Shawn Ashley. Our guest is State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, Democratic Party nominee for governor. Thanks for taking the time to visit with us.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pryorinfopub.com

"This Will Be Devastating for Rural Schools"

PRYOR, Oklahoma - The public schools in Oklahoma rank last in expenditure per student in our region and near the bottom in the nation. Inadequate funding is a significant problem for Oklahoma school districts. Ryan Walters, Republican Candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction will lower the funds for schools with his plan to provide money to private schools. His plan is to create a voucher system that would take money from the dollars available to public schools and give it to parents whose children attend private schools or are home schooled.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Now More Dangerous Than California or New York

There was a moment in last week's Oklahoma gubernatorial debate that seemed to have raised a lot of eyebrows. Joy Hoffmeister chimed in that Oklahoma is now more dangerous than California or New York, specifically that Oklahoma has higher violent crime rates than the coast capital states... Governor Kevin Stitt was noticeably flabbergasted by this, asking if anybody could possibly believe such a statement.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Could the Native American vote swing race for governor?

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "I was a supporter of Kevin Stitt when he ran for office. I thought, 'Wow, look at this,'" said Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw Nation. But it wasn't long before that "wow" turned into disappointment for Chief Batton, and he's not alone. Ten days ago, in no small feat, the five largest tribes in Oklahoma issued a joint statement endorsing his opponent for governor. The Muscogee Nation told NewsChannel 8, "We have joined together in an unprecedented move from tribes in publicly unifying and backing one specific candidate. But, unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures."
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Could abortion be restored in Oklahoma in name of religion?

OKLAHOMA CITY — Could abortion be restored in Oklahoma in the name of religion?. Abortion advocates in other states that banned abortion are now using a religious freedom defense in court. Despite a variety of legal challenges, abortion remains completely banned in several states across the country. Experts said...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Why Oklahoma Seems Pretty Happy With Texas’ Slow Invasion

Scrolling through Facebook this morning, a bit news out of Oklahoma caught my eye. It looks like a Texas staple is increasing the size of its footprint in the Sooner State. Whataburger is continuing the slow invasion of Texas into Oklahoma. A New Whataburger Opening In Western Oklahoma. According to...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy