Read full article on original website
Related
Interim study examines ethics and accountability for Oklahoma’s elected officials
Senator Julia Kirt (D-Oklahoma City) hosted an interim study Monday focused on Oklahoma’s laws for ethics and accountability for elected officials.
kosu.org
Who and what's on the ballot for the November 8th general election in Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 General Election will decide many statewide, federal and local races. Because of recent changes, voters will now have the option to vote early on the Wednesday before the election — in addition to the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before as well. You can look up your early voting location by county via the Oklahoma State Election Board here.
Interim study: Making Oklahoma a Top Ten state for women
An interim study was held Monday at the Capitol to look at ways to improve outcomes for women in Oklahoma.
publicradiotulsa.org
'We do not believe in Kevin Stitt': leaders in the Okla. veteran community endorse Hofmeister for governor
Leaders of Oklahoma’s veteran community are endorsing Democratic candidate for governor Joy Hofmeister. On Friday, news outlet KTUL published a letter to Hofmeister signed by several prominent Oklahoma vets saying they’re forming a team to push for Hofmeister’s election. “We believe in Joy!” the letter reads. “We...
Stitt prepares for new round in tribal gaming fight, hires new outside counsel
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt hired new, outside counsel and will make new legal arguments in a lawsuit that started over tribal gaming as part of a fight that started near the beginning of his first term. In new court filings, the governor’s new counsel is...
kosu.org
Oklahoma Gov. Stitt resurrects gaming compact fight with tribes, hires new outside legal counsel
In a notice sent to Timothy J. Kelly, a judge in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia dated October 11, 2022, the attorneys retained by the governor cite the Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta ruling as a reason for wanting to dismiss a 2020 lawsuit by Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Cherokee Nation, Choctaw Nation and Chickasaw Nation. The four tribes were seeking to stop gaming compacts Stitt signed with four other tribes.
KOCO
New controversy arises surrounding the race for Oklahoma superintendent
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new controversy has arisen surrounding the race for state superintendent. The Tulsa World reported that if elected, Republican Ryan Walters would have teachers undergo patriotic education offered by a conservative Christian college in Michigan. Walters has said in the past students are not being taught...
cherokeephoenix.org
OPINION: Voting more critical than ever for Cherokees, Oklahomans
As we draw near to election day, I urge you to begin making your plans to participate. I encourage all Cherokees to vote, either by going to the polls on November 8 or by voting early or absentee. This election is one of the most important elections that we have faced as Native Americans in the state of Oklahoma. This year every congressional and statewide office is on the ballot, as well as hundreds of important state legislative and local races.
news9.com
Oklahoma Teacher Of The Year Rebecka Peterson Discusses Effort To Highlight The Importance Of Teachers
Oklahoma's current teacher of the year is on a mission to highlight the importance of teachers and the work they are doing across the state. Rebecka Peterson joined the News On 6 team on Monday morning to talk about her efforts.
kgou.org
The Race for Oklahoma Governor: Democratic Party nominee Joy Hofmeister
Capitol Insider talks to the Democratic Party nominee for governor of Oklahoma: State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider - taking you inside politics, policy, government…and elections…in Oklahoma. I'm Dick Pryor with Quorum Call publisher Shawn Ashley. Our guest is State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, Democratic Party nominee for governor. Thanks for taking the time to visit with us.
pryorinfopub.com
"This Will Be Devastating for Rural Schools"
PRYOR, Oklahoma - The public schools in Oklahoma rank last in expenditure per student in our region and near the bottom in the nation. Inadequate funding is a significant problem for Oklahoma school districts. Ryan Walters, Republican Candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction will lower the funds for schools with his plan to provide money to private schools. His plan is to create a voucher system that would take money from the dollars available to public schools and give it to parents whose children attend private schools or are home schooled.
Oklahoma’s Now More Dangerous Than California or New York
There was a moment in last week's Oklahoma gubernatorial debate that seemed to have raised a lot of eyebrows. Joy Hoffmeister chimed in that Oklahoma is now more dangerous than California or New York, specifically that Oklahoma has higher violent crime rates than the coast capital states... Governor Kevin Stitt was noticeably flabbergasted by this, asking if anybody could possibly believe such a statement.
okcfox.com
'The trust is broken': Choctaw chief responds to Gov. Stitt's debate comments
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw nation responded on Thursday to comments Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Okla.) made during a Wednesday debate against Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister. During the debate, Gov. Stitt suggested that the tribes meet him at the capitol at 10 a.m. the...
CW33 NewsFix
Who has better drivers: Oklahoma or Texas? Study reveals the answer
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas-Oklahoma feud is alive and well and there’s no sign of it slowing down anytime soon. Whether it be for football, basketball or any other sport, the two states are constantly competing to see which one is superior. But which state has the better...
publicradiotulsa.org
When Oklahoma voters choose a governor in November, they’ll be voting on the future of SoonerCare
The contentious governor’s race includes plenty of hyper-partisan issues. But StateImpact’s Catherine Sweeney reports, one of the candidates’ major disagreements doesn’t fall along party lines. The winner will decide what health care looks like for more than one million Oklahomans. Catherine talks with StateImpact editor Logan Layden.
kswo.com
Senior citizens fight inflation, rising electricity and prescription costs in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Inflation is affecting consumers across the nation, including Oklahomans who are cutting costs to make ends meet. That’s according to a recent poll out of Oklahoma City. The survey from Amber Integrated shows the average prices for food and energy in Oklahoma and Texas are...
Feud with tribes threatens Oklahoma governor’s reelection
Several nonprofit groups that focus on registering and engaging Native voters say they've never seen this level of enthusiasm among Native voters in statewide politics #NativeVote22
KTUL
Could the Native American vote swing race for governor?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "I was a supporter of Kevin Stitt when he ran for office. I thought, 'Wow, look at this,'" said Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw Nation. But it wasn't long before that "wow" turned into disappointment for Chief Batton, and he's not alone. Ten days ago, in no small feat, the five largest tribes in Oklahoma issued a joint statement endorsing his opponent for governor. The Muscogee Nation told NewsChannel 8, "We have joined together in an unprecedented move from tribes in publicly unifying and backing one specific candidate. But, unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures."
KOCO
Could abortion be restored in Oklahoma in name of religion?
OKLAHOMA CITY — Could abortion be restored in Oklahoma in the name of religion?. Abortion advocates in other states that banned abortion are now using a religious freedom defense in court. Despite a variety of legal challenges, abortion remains completely banned in several states across the country. Experts said...
Why Oklahoma Seems Pretty Happy With Texas’ Slow Invasion
Scrolling through Facebook this morning, a bit news out of Oklahoma caught my eye. It looks like a Texas staple is increasing the size of its footprint in the Sooner State. Whataburger is continuing the slow invasion of Texas into Oklahoma. A New Whataburger Opening In Western Oklahoma. According to...
Comments / 4