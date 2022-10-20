Read full article on original website
2 hospitalized in Manhattan after head-on crash
RILEY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an crash just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday in Riley County. The Riley County Police Department reported a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Tyler Boyd, 32, Wamego, was northbound on North 4th at Laramie in Manhattan. The Ford and a southbound 2004 Volkswagen...
Deputies work accident on I-70
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a single vehicle injury accident involving a deer. Marissa Hulsey, S. Peters, MO, was westbound on the interstate at mile marker 310 in a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta when a deer entered the roadway and her vehicle struck the deer head on. Emergency services responded...
Dispute over dog ownership lands man in Kansas jail
Microchipping got a dog back to its rightful owner, while another man found himself in the Saline County Jail Sunday morning. Just after 11a.m., officers were called to the Friendship Center in Centennial Park, 746 Commanche Avenue in Salina, at approximately for the report of a dispute. Richard Vignery, 58,...
Sheriff: Wanted Kansas shooting suspect captured
LYON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have captured a suspect. Just after 10a.m. Monday, Lyon County Crimestoppers received a tip that 37-year-old Logan Casteel was located at 1217 Exchange Apartment #3, according to Undersheriff John Koelsch. Emporia Police, ESU Police, and Lyon County Deputies responded to the...
KBI: Silver Alert for missing Clay County man
CLAY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issued a statewide Silver Alert Tuesday afternoon for a missing Clay Center man. The whereabouts of 84-year-old Bobby Bulk are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him. Bulk is believed to have left his home...
Truck strikes Manhattan man on electronic scooter
RILEY COUNTY—A Manhattan man was injured in an accident just before 11a.m. Friday in Manhattan. The RCPD reported a 2017 Chevy 1500 driven by Kadye Fernholz, 20, Manhattan, was westbound on Kimball Avenue at N. Manhattan. The pickup turned and struck a southbound Segway Ninebot electronic scooter driven by...
Thief used stolen ID to 'buy' $80,000 pickup from Kan. dealer
A Salina auto dealership is out an $80,000 pickup after someone arranged online to purchase and ship the vehicle using a stolen ID. On Sept. 29, someone pretending to be Howard Dunbar contacted Long McArthur, 3450 S. Ninth Street in Salina, about purchasing a 2021 Ford F150 pickup valued at $80,000, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
Man impersonating an officer reported in north-central Kansas
CLOUD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an report of a suspect allegedly impersonating an officer. An unmarked Dodge Durango is attempting to pull individuals over, according to a statement from the the Cloud County Sheriff's Department. The an is identifying himself as Deputy Hawthorn. The sheriff's office...
RCPD: 76-year-old woman jailed for shooting her husband
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a 76-year-old woman after shooting Friday night in Ogden. Just after 9p.m., the Riley County Communications Center received a call from the woman stating she had shot her husband, according to a media release from the Riley County Police Department. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 75-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
Sheriff asks for help to locate Kansas shooting suspect
LYON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man and asking the public for help to locate a suspect considered armed and dangerous. Just after 7:30p.m. Monday, police responded to Newman Regional Health in Emporia after a man sought treatment for a gunshot wound,...
House of Ruth Coat Drive for Kids continues
House of Ruth is conducting a coat drive through Nov. 18 in Junction City. You can join in the drive by purchasing a new coat to help keep local elementary age school children warm this winter. This effort will serve students attending Spring Valley, Washington, Grandview, Westwood and Lincoln Elementary Schools.
4 Salina students arrested for alleged threat to 'shoot up school'
SALINA—Law enforcement authorities and USD 305 officials are investigating an alleged school threat. After school was dismissed for the day on Thursday, police received information that a student made a statement to three other boys regarding "shooting up the school," according to a media release from Salina Police. "...
There are plans for a Sheriff's Citizens Advisory Council
Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson has announced the plan to form a Sheriff's Citizens Advisory Council. Jackson will serve as an ex-officio nonvoting member. "We plan to meet every two months or as needed. The primary purpose of this council is to provide the sheriff with a diverse community perspective regarding crime, public safety, neighborhood geographic areas of concern and how the sheriff's office can improve our core service delivery."
Apostolic Doctrine and Holiness Conference is held in Junction City
FAITH TABERNACLE APOSTOLIC CHURCH, JUNCTION CITY – The 2022 Apostolic Doctrine and Holiness Conference recently held for two days and three nights at Faith Tabernacle in Junction City. Seven messages from six preachers quickly established then built upon a common theme focusing on the church and its work in...
Shortfall funding approved for GCH
Geary County Commissioners and the County Public Building Commission held a joint meeting Monday to approve shortfall funding for Geary Community Hospital. Alex Tyson, who chairs the county commission, said a $500,000 payment was authorized, with that funding coming from bond proceeds. Payments are expected approximately every two weeks. The...
Pilot Club participates in Fall Workshop
Heartland District Fall workshop recently convened in Junction City Ks. The Pilot Club had their Junction City contingent there representing with 13 other clubs. They were joined by Pilot international Executive Council Representative (ECR) Beverly Shean from Florida. Our District wide giving project was for Pawnee Mental Health. A highlight...
Geary County jobless rate down slightly
Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.6 percent in September. This was an increase from 2.5 percent in August and a decrease from 3.0% in September 2021.
Citizens Police Academy applications are available
Applications are available at the Junction City Police Department for the Citizens Police Academy. The sessions will run on Thursdays, 6-9 p.m., Jan.19 - April 20. Enrollment is limited to 20 participants. A background check will be performed prior to the acceptance.
First Investment Competition grants are announced
Junction City Entrepreneur 101 class culminated Monday evening with a reception hosted at Six on Sixth to celebrate not only the completion of the class for the nine students, but also the announcement of the three winners for the $4,000 grants of the First Investment Competition. Main Street Development Director...
