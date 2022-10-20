Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson has announced the plan to form a Sheriff's Citizens Advisory Council. Jackson will serve as an ex-officio nonvoting member. "We plan to meet every two months or as needed. The primary purpose of this council is to provide the sheriff with a diverse community perspective regarding crime, public safety, neighborhood geographic areas of concern and how the sheriff's office can improve our core service delivery."

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO