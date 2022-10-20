Read full article on original website
Cold front brings rain, cooler air
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After an above average finish to the weekend and start of the work week, we have a cold front pushing into the region...leading to the return of some showers throughout the region. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Overcast skies continue through the evening and overnight as our...
Breezy and mild day before cold front brings rain chances back tonight
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While most of today looks dry, some big changes are coming to our forecast for the middle of the week. Temperatures are all over the place this morning. Just like yesterday, the further south you are, the colder it is. Further north and on the ridges, it’s warmer. Depending on where you are, you could be in the 40s or 50s when you wake up. Southeast winds and some sunshine mixed with clouds early will push our temperatures into the upper 70s before the clouds increase this afternoon and bring the rain chances with them late, thanks to the approaching cold front.
Mild weather continues ahead of cold front
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was yet another mild afternoon throughout the mountains as we watched temperatures get back into the 70s. More of that is on the way tomorrow before a cold front returns us to fall. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Clouds start to increase ever so slowly as...
Nice trend continues to start the last full week of October, but rain chances approach with new cold front
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While the forecast continues to stay warm for a couple of more days, some big changes are coming. Enjoy Monday!. Some places will start the day much cooler than others, but generally, I think most of us will start our morning in the 40s. Thanks to some sunshine, I think those temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. A few clouds will start to increase late and partly cloudy skies will accompany us into the overnight hours. Lows will drop to around 50, with some spots ending up in the 40s.
City of Pikeville opens new “Real McCoy” trail
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Lovers of the outdoors now have a new place to play in Pikeville. Officials with the city cut the ribbon on the Real McCoy Trail at Bob Amos Park on Monday. The new trail will add four miles to the park and links to the current...
Mountain Top 10 - October 24, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With only one week left in the regular season, our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 has a newcomer.
‘Every fire is different’: Several Ky. counties issue burn bans
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This past weekend, Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman said they had multiple fires across the county. Wireman recently issued a burn ban. ”These dry conditions, and the wind and obviously, with all the leaves falling, it creates a very hazardous situation,” he said. “Not only for our forest but for the air that we breathe.”
The city of Hyden officially recognized as a ‘Trail Town’
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Hyden officially received it’s Trail Town’ certification on Monday. In a ceremony on Main Street, local officials formally gave the certificate to Hyden Mayor Carol Joseph. Leslie County and the city of Hyden have been working towards the Kentucky Tourism certification...
U.S. 421 back open in Leslie County following early morning closing
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The Leslie County Sheriff tells WYMT the road is back open. We have a traffic alert to pass along to you this morning. The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office and Leslie County Dispatch confirm U.S. 421 is closed due to a piece of construction equipment being stuck in the Stinnett/Wendover area.
Williamson road sees improvements but locals hope for more
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Near the end of September, we told you about Vinson Street in Williamson, West Virginia, which had holes so big, some who live in the area said they didn’t even feel safe driving on the road. Since then, the Division of Highways went out and...
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A picture from this weekend’s University of Kentucky Blue-White Game in Pikeville is going viral. The photo shows a coal miner coming straight from work to the game at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Saturday. It caught the attention of UK Head Basketball Coach John Calipari, who posted it on his Facebook page Monday morning.
Fariston’s Haunted Forest employees explain haunt season prep
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For more than two decades, Lisa Triplett and her husband, Pleasie, have been scaring folks with Fariston’s Haunted Forest, located on Pleasie’s family farm in London. “We have people come from Michigan. We have people come from Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee, Ohio,” said Triplett. “Its...
Traffic Alert: U.S. 421 closed in Leslie County until further notice
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you this morning. The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office and Leslie County Dispatch confirm U.S. 421 is closed due to a piece of construction equipment being stuck in the Stinnett/Wendover area. We’re told a tow truck...
Top 5 Plays - October 24, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Only one week remains in the high school football regular season. No. 5 - Pikeville’s Wade Hensley first down catch. No. 4 - Bell County’s Daniel Thomas 58-yard touchdown. No. 3 - Pulaski County’s Aiden Wesley one-handed catch. No. 2 - Letcher Central’s...
Philanthropist, gala co-founder Wilma Barnstable passes away at 94
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky philanthropist, Wilma Lee “Willie” Haverly Barnstable, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21. She was 94. Barnstable was born on Aug. 9. 1928 in Corbin, Kentucky. When she was 16-year-old, Barnstable left Corbin for Lexington, where she enrolled at the University of Kentucky. After...
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Madison Elizabeth Lucas
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Madison Elizabeth Lucas is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Madison is a senior at Floyd Central High School and has a 3.95 GPA. She has been a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club for 4 years. She has also been a member of the track and softball teams for two years.
Viral photo: Coal miner takes son to Blue-White Game in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A picture from this weekend’s University of Kentucky Blue-White Game in Pikeville is going viral. In the photo, it shows a coal miner coming straight from work to the game at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Saturday. It caught the attention of UK Head Basketball...
Harlan County Ghost Hunters share what its like to investigate the paranormal
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Many of us have heard stories of spirits that roam the mountains of Eastern Kentucky; they may be occupying your childhood home or even your favorite restaurant. One Eastern Kentucky group aims to seek out these spirits to show the world what is out there, beyond...
Gifford road industrial park in receives $1 million from AMLER
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Gifford Road Industrial Park in Magoffin County received $1 million in funding to construct a build-ready certified site. The funding was announced at the SOAR Summit in Pikeville by Governor Beshear and Congressman Hal Rogers. A total of $24.4 million in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program funds for economic development projects in nine Eastern Kentucky counties.
EKY county awarded more than $1 million grant for new campground, bringing tourism to area
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Fiscal Court was awarded a $1.5 million dollar grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Fund. It is to help build the Rowdy Trailhead and Campground project. ”We are wanting to get into tourism, we...
