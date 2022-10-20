HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While most of today looks dry, some big changes are coming to our forecast for the middle of the week. Temperatures are all over the place this morning. Just like yesterday, the further south you are, the colder it is. Further north and on the ridges, it’s warmer. Depending on where you are, you could be in the 40s or 50s when you wake up. Southeast winds and some sunshine mixed with clouds early will push our temperatures into the upper 70s before the clouds increase this afternoon and bring the rain chances with them late, thanks to the approaching cold front.

16 HOURS AGO