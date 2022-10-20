ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Clayton News Daily

Record fish caught in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Georgia from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
allongeorgia.com

Ga DNR: Path to Recovery Clearer for Smooth Coneflower

Project partners initially weren’t sure they would succeed, said Lisa Kruse, senior botanist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. “But we were determined to make as much of a difference as we could. The downlisting signals that the coneflower is actually recovering in the landscape.”. Smooth coneflower...
Outsider.com

Florida Woman Ties Major Georgia Saltwater Game Fish Record With Catch

A Florida woman’s catch of a pompano off the coast of Georgia has been certified and tied the record for the species. On October 9, Cathy Sanders of Palm Coast, Florida caught a 1-pound, 7.68-ounce Florida Pompano while surf fishing on St. Simons Island. Her catch is tied with the previous record holder. Laura Cheek landed a 1-pound, 7-ounce Florida Pompano on Sea Island in 1982. With 22 years of holding the title, her catch has set the bar high for future anglers. All On Georgia reports that Sanders’ Pompano fish was 12 inches long, starting from the fork. However, only weight factors into the record.
WJCL

Missing in Georgia: Teenage girl left high school, never returned home

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Takayla Walker-Lawson was last seen leaving Mary Parsons High School in Monroe County Monday afternoon. Investigators believe she may be traveling to Macon but she also...
saportareport.com

For sale, the State of Georgia

There are many facets that make up a successful community, city or state, but without question, one of the most important elements, if not the most important element, is people. It’s hard to have a thriving community if nobody’s home. Which was exactly the case for the State of Georgia at the turn of the 19th century.
WHIO Dayton

‘Chaotic scene’: Michigan man shoots 4 at south Georgia restaurant

CORDELE, Ga. — A gunman opened fire at a south Georgia restaurant on Saturday night, wounding four people, authorities said. The shooting occurred at the 16 East Restaurant in Cordele at about 10:30 p.m. EDT, according to a news release from the Cordele Police Department. Officers arriving at the restaurant said they encountered a “chaotic scene” with several victims.
allongeorgia.com

Katherine Darsey Named Administrative Chief for Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites

Spalding County native Katherine Darsey was recently promoted to Chief of Administrative Services for Georgia’s State Park system, a division of the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). For the past six years, she has served as manager of Indian Springs State Park in Flovilla, thought to be the oldest state park in the nation and best known for its mineral-rich spring water.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should absolutely visit, because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
theatlanta100.com

Ghost story: The Lady of Lake Lanier

Lake Lanier’s history is as murky as its deep waters. Perhaps it’s no surprise that the lake has always been controversial. But some believe it’s also haunted. In 1958, Susie Roberts and Delia May Parker Young drowned in the lake. While crossing the Lake Lanier bridge, Susie, wearing a blue dress, lost control of her car.
