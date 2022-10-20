Read full article on original website
20-year-old found dead while in custody at Fulton County Jail identified
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway at the Fulton County Jail after a 20-year-old was found dead while in custody last week. The Fulton County Medical Examiner has now identified the detainee as Shamar Mcleroy. 11Alive's Cody Alcorn spoke with Mcleroy's grandmother, Rosie Gray, about his death....
allongeorgia.com
Summerville Woman Sentenced
A Summerville woman was convicted for two felony counts of Making a False Statement following a jury trial that took nearly one month to complete. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Judge Don Thompson sentenced Susan Renee Lanham, 56, to serve a total of ten years in prison. After deliberating for...
Security guard shot dead outside metro Atlanta lounge, police say
DECATUR, Ga. — A security guard outside a lounge was killed and another was hurt in an early-morning shooting Tuesday, according to the DeKalb Police Department. Police said they were dispatched around 2:20 a.m. to Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge off Glenwood Road, where two people were shot. The department said people were told to leave after an argument broke out inside.
WXIA 11 Alive
Victor Hill jury reaches 2 of 7 verdicts, says it's deadlocked on 5 more
ATLANTA — A jury says it has deadlocked over five of seven charges in the case against suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. Jurors told a federal judge at 2:35 p.m. on Monday they'd reached verdicts for two counts. Because Judge Eleanor Ross ordered the jury of seven women...
Retired GBI profiler recalls tragic case that created Georgia’s Amber Alert system, 25 years later
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — It’s been 25 years since the murder that started “Levi’s Call,” the Georgia alert that helps save missing children. The murder of Levi Frady, who disappeared in Forsyth County, is still unsolved. Channel 2′s Larry Spruill talked to retired Georgia Bureau...
Gwinnett high schooler opens fire minutes after dismissal, school police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County high school student is in jail after opening fire toward someone in a moving car on campus, Gwinnett County School Police said. 17-year-old Kaleb Henderson was charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon in a school safety zone and reckless conduct on Friday.
WXIA 11 Alive
Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill trial | Jury deliberating
The jury is deliberating in the federal case of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. Here's the latest in the trial.
Atlanta police searching for suspect accused of attempted home invasion
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a man who attempted to kick in a door of a residence last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sept. 24, a man kicked the front door of a home on Kirkwood Road. According to the...
Teens between 14 and 18 arrested after drugs and alcohol found in hotel room, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Morrow said there were a “bunch of upset mamas”, after 3 teens were arrested when police found drugs and alcohol in their hotel room. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to a Facebook post, officers with...
Judge suspended after setting $2 bond for man facing serious charges
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County magistrate judge is off the bench for two weeks after setting a low $2.00 bond. Alijah Sharp is charged with two violations of aggravated assault, misdemeanor battery family violence, cruelty to children third degree, and terroristic threats. He was released from jail...
fox5atlanta.com
Police make shocking discovery in case of missing Douglasville teen
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - The search for missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri took an unexpected turn when Douglasville police said they found human remains in the area the teen was last seen. On Oct. 22, officers discovered remains between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard. They have not concluded that the body belonged...
No weapons found after DeKalb school shooting threat prompts lockdown
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Reports of a shooting at Stephenson High School have been circulating on social media over the weekend. NewsChopper 2 flew over Stephenson High School on Monday afternoon and saw several DeKalb County School District police vehicles surrounding the school. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Clayton jail workers warned not to give inmates keys to the facility
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A memo sent out to workers at the Clayton County Jail this week warned them of inappropriate behavior that won’t be tolerated, including giving inmates keys to the jail. Workers sent Channel 2′s Tom Jones a copy of the memo command staff sent to...
Police: Father, son honored for aiding Gwinnett cop being attacked by armed man
A father and son were recognized by the Gwinnett County Police Department on Thursday after they helped an officer who w...
Police report released | 2 teenagers shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story. It's been nearly two weeks since two teenagers were gunned down outside a Clayton County Townhome, and police have finally released a redacted incident report following multiple requests. Clayton County officers were called to the...
Inmate found dead with his wrists and ankles bound inside Fulton County Jail, sources say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate at the Fulton County Jail has died just days after the sheriff warned local leaders it could happen. Sources told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne that an inmate on the mental health floor of the jail was found dead in his cell with his wrists and ankles bound.
Police searching for suspect who fired shots into Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police are currently trying to identify a suspect who fired multiple shots into the Coca-Cola Roxy theater inside the Battery Atlanta on Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m. There were no injuries reported, according to police. A glass window was seen shattered on one...
allongeorgia.com
Katherine Darsey Named Administrative Chief for Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites
Spalding County native Katherine Darsey was recently promoted to Chief of Administrative Services for Georgia’s State Park system, a division of the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). For the past six years, she has served as manager of Indian Springs State Park in Flovilla, thought to be the oldest state park in the nation and best known for its mineral-rich spring water.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Grandmother wants answers after 12-year-old allegedly killed by her own father in Georgia
WINDER, Ga. — A grandmother is heartbroken after a shooting claimed the life of her granddaughter earlier this week. The man accused of killing the young girl is her own father, according to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office. On Oct. 17, deputies said Leonard Ahearn shot his 12-year-old daughter...
WXIA 11 Alive
Jury to decide guilt or innocence for suspended Clayton County sheriff
Deliberations will pick back up on Monday. They jury spent 8 days seeing evidence in the case.
