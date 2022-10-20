ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

allongeorgia.com

Summerville Woman Sentenced

A Summerville woman was convicted for two felony counts of Making a False Statement following a jury trial that took nearly one month to complete. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Judge Don Thompson sentenced Susan Renee Lanham, 56, to serve a total of ten years in prison. After deliberating for...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
11Alive

Security guard shot dead outside metro Atlanta lounge, police say

DECATUR, Ga. — A security guard outside a lounge was killed and another was hurt in an early-morning shooting Tuesday, according to the DeKalb Police Department. Police said they were dispatched around 2:20 a.m. to Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge off Glenwood Road, where two people were shot. The department said people were told to leave after an argument broke out inside.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police make shocking discovery in case of missing Douglasville teen

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - The search for missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri took an unexpected turn when Douglasville police said they found human remains in the area the teen was last seen. On Oct. 22, officers discovered remains between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard. They have not concluded that the body belonged...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
allongeorgia.com

Katherine Darsey Named Administrative Chief for Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites

Spalding County native Katherine Darsey was recently promoted to Chief of Administrative Services for Georgia’s State Park system, a division of the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). For the past six years, she has served as manager of Indian Springs State Park in Flovilla, thought to be the oldest state park in the nation and best known for its mineral-rich spring water.
GEORGIA STATE

