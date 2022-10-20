DECATUR, Ga. — A security guard outside a lounge was killed and another was hurt in an early-morning shooting Tuesday, according to the DeKalb Police Department. Police said they were dispatched around 2:20 a.m. to Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge off Glenwood Road, where two people were shot. The department said people were told to leave after an argument broke out inside.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO