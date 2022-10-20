ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Video: Deshaun Watson Pulled Over Going 97 MPH in a 70

By Brandon Little
 5 days ago

Video of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson being pulled over going 27 MPH over the speed limit.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson likes to put the pedal to the floor, according to a recently surfaced video. Watson was pulled over going 97 MPH in a 70 MPH zone.

This incident took place back in June, in Sandusky, Ohio. In the video, by WKYC Channel 3 you can see Watson being pulled over in his G-Wagon alongside a highway.

The issue is obviously in the past, June 11 to be exact and nothing came of it. Watson is set to hit the field at the beginning of December for the Browns.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated's Browns Digest website

Ralph Joy
5d ago

all the trouble he's been in and he's still going to end up doing 97 in the 70 how many chances does this guy need say it's pretty close to the end of the limit here

4
Mark Wise
5d ago

yeah, so. the way people drive he was probably being passed at the time and it was easier to stop him. I can be doing 80-85 on the interstate and get passed by 10 cars like I'm going down main street at 45 mph. he is not the only one.

2
beachball
5d ago

Why is this news now? Slow news day? I ha e even busted for speeding tseveral times. 65 in a 35. 80 in a 55. He'll, twice within an hour driving down the interstate. I did slow down, but evidently not enough for the second one that was only 10 over. B.S. news story to bash the guy. This reporter should be fired for posting past things that happened.

