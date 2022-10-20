Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
CBS Austin
Nearly 10,000 treatments for opioid overdose to be distributed in Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas — Life-saving treatment for opioid overdoses will now be more readily available in the Austin area. Austin Public Health is working with the City of Austin and Travis County to distribute thousands of doses of the treatment Naloxone. This past summer local leaders declared the problem of...
CBS Austin
What's Next with Dr. Art Markman: Equipping professionals with a toolkit of people skills
Some might be born leaders, but for most of us, leadership requires lifelong learning and possessing the right tools to lead. Dr. Art Markman of UT Austin’s Extended Campus joined Trevor Scott on the show today to talk about "What’s Next" for people who are looking to up their leadership game.
CBS Austin
Girl Scouts of Central Texas host delicious Cookies, Cocktails, and Confections event!
We didn't think it was possible, but there might be a better pairing than milk and cookies, and that's cocktails and cookies! The Girl Scouts of Central Texas are gearing up for their Cookies, Cocktails, and Confections event. Jen Lester joined Trevor Scott to share the details about this sweet event and how it will support local Girl Scouts. Plus, local mixologist Jake Archer of Vixen's Wedding joins Chelsey Khan in the kitchen to shake up a Girl Scout cookie-themed cocktail to celebrate!
CBS Austin
Pre-trial hearing continues Monday for pro cyclist murder case
AUSTIN, Texas — Kaitlin Armstrong returned to court today as her pre-trial hearing wrapped up. She’s accused of killing pro cyclist Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson back in May. Her attorney previously filed a motion to suppress evidence and her legal team is fighting to get her initial interview with Austin Police thrown out.
CBS Austin
Man injured in N Austin shooting, APD searching for suspect
A man was injured in a shooting in north Austin Sunday evening. The Austin Police Department said the call came in at 4:51 p.m. reporting the incident in the 7900 block of Tisdale Drive. The victim was shot while in a car, which subsequently crashed. Austin-Travis County EMS medics took...
CBS Austin
APD officers shoot man after attempting to barricade himself inside N Austin restaurant
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting at a north Austin restaurant that left a man critically injured. APD received a 911 call from an individual at an apartment complex on North Lamar near Payton Gin Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night who stated a man wearing some sort of ski mask or face covering had pointed a weapon at the caller.
CBS Austin
Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with local teen band, Waves!
This band of talented Texas teens is making waves in the music industry! Last month "Rock in Rio," a popular music festival in Brazil, launched another edition in Portugal featuring big names like Black Eyed Peas, Post Malone, and Muse. This year, School of Rock bands from all over the world also took to the international stage, including the SOR New Braunfels band "Waves" hitting our Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday stage today! Waves' latest EP is called "Take it Or Leave It." You can catch them live this Friday, October 28th at Gruene Hall with Cody Canada and The Departed. Follow them on social media or head to their website www.wavesintexas.com to stay up-to-date, but for right now, here they are with their new music video for their song 'Try.'
CBS Austin
Early voting for Texas governor and other big races brings out long lines of voters
Early voting kicked off on Monday for the November 8th midterm elections. The ballot includes big ticket Texas offices like governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general. Austin's mayor and several council seats are also up for grabs. In South Austin, on and off rain did not keep the line of...
CBS Austin
Central Texas schools delay Tuesday classes due to weather, power outages
Some Central Texas school districts are delaying classes Tuesday morning after strong storms on Monday night led to significant damage and some power outages. The school district says they are still experiencing power outages at several campuses and their Central Office. There is also a concern over the strong winds and downed power lines. The district says as a result, they will have a 2-hour delay. School and bus times will run two hours later than normal.
CBS Austin
Police investigating after man was stabbed by his roommate in N Austin
A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after his roommate stabbed him in north Austin Saturday evening. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene at the St. John's Square apartment complex at 7:19 p.m. The complex is located at 7200 Duval St. ALSO | Man killed...
CBS Austin
Lakeway Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
Lakeway Police need your help in a search for a missing teenager. Gracie Adair Robinson, 15, was last seen Wednesday, Oct. 19, at around 10:30 p.m. getting into an unknown vehicle near Firebird Cove. The dark-colored SUV and possible sighting tips are all police have to go on right now.
CBS Austin
A sneak-peek of this year's star-studded Austin Film Festival!
The Austin Film Festival inspires and champions the work of writers, filmmakers, and all artists who use written and visual language to tell a story. Now in its 29th year, AFF continues to foster a family of storytellers from multiple mediums. Director of the Austin Film Festival, Barbara Morgan, joined Trevor Scott with a sneak peek of this year's star-studded, and talented lineup!
CBS Austin
School bus crashes into San Marcos neighborhood fence
A school bus was involved in a crash Monday morning in San Marcos that appeared to damage a fence in a residential subdivision. It happened in the early morning hours on Skylark Lane. Officials with the city of San Marcos confirmed officers responded to the incident. We've reached out to...
CBS Austin
Fire station damaged in Jarrell after possible tornado Monday night
The Williamson County ESD 5 Fire Station says they sustained some significant damage after a severe storms and a possible tornado Monday night. ESD 5, which is located on 155 County Road 313 in Jarrell, posted on Facebook saying they had their garage doors and part of their roof blown off due to strong winds in the area.
CBS Austin
Voters get ready to head to the polls for early voting
AUSTIN, Texas — Politicians are rallying to the very end, as early voting is slated to begin Monday. Hundreds of Beto O'Rourke supporters showed up to the gubernatorial candidate's rally in Austin Saturday. It comes just two weeks before the November 8 Election Day. O'Rourke emphasized the importance of...
CBS Austin
National Weather Service confirms tornado hit Jarrell Monday night
The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Jarrell Monday night. The good news is that so far, there are no reports of loss of life. However, many people are dealing with the damage to their properties. “A battle zone, pretty much every tree we have that’s over...
