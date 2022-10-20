Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
Information, Technology and Leadership: an interview with Port of Tacoma’s Mark Miller ’88
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. When Mark Miller ’88 enrolled at PLU he planned to become a math teacher, but he soon discovered he had a passion for technology and business. He’s followed that passion ever since. His career in information and technology has spanned three decades and included chapters…
The Suburban Times
U.P. Council endorses “all inclusive” playground
A proposed design for the “all inclusive” play area at Cirque Park was endorsed by the UP City Council, following a review and recommendation by the City Park Advisory Commission. The Commission reviewed the play area plan developed in conjunction with Game Time, a designer and manufacturer of play equipment. The “all-inclusive” play area will be located at the City’s spacious Cirque Bridgeport Park, which is located near the intersection of those thoroughfares. This playground design would provide a safe place where children of all abilities can play together, and would be developmentally appropriate for children with or without disabilities.
travelawaits.com
This Writer Loves Her Retirement Hometown So Much She Wrote A Book About It
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. In the shadow of Mt. Rainier, overlooking the Puget Sound, my husband and I fell in love with the Greater Tacoma area while stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. It turned out to be the perfect location for our forever home. I found so many fun things to see and do in the area that I thought it was also a great tourist destination. It is a gateway to all the Pacific Northwest has to offer.
Former KING 5 anchor authors Korean cookbook for kids and hosts Seattle events
SEATTLE — It's been a whirlwind of a year for Michelle Li. The former KING 5 anchor, now a weekday morning anchor at sister station KSDK in St. Louis, is back in Seattle for a special in-person reading of her new book, "A Very Asian Guide to Korean Food."
The Suburban Times
Lakewood museum seeks volunteer with knowledge of fire and security systems
Submitted by Walter Neary for Historic Fort Steilacoom. The volunteers of the Historic Fort Steilacoom Association are dedicated to preserving some of the oldest buildings still standing in Washington. The picture shows what we most fear: Fire. Please help us. The association is looking for a volunteer or volunteers who...
southsoundbiz.com
Commercial Real Estate Development Continues Pushing South
The Tumwater Corporate Center at Interstate 5 and 93rd Avenue Southwest represents the southern push of warehouse projects along the I-5 corridor as companies seek more land and cheaper rents than near Tacoma or Seattle, while still enjoying good highway and rail access, available labor, and more affordable housing for workers.
What percent of Tacoma is white?
Tacoma is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Tacoma?
Chronicle
Whitman, Gonzaga Top List of 10 Leading Washington Universities and Colleges, According to Study
As many high school seniors and their parents are thinking about college with application deadlines approaching, choosing the best college can be a hard decision. A recent nationwide study has rated the top colleges and universities across the country, as well as naming the top 10 schools in Washington state, four of which are located in Eastern Washington. They include Whitman College in first place, Gonzaga University in third place, followed by Washington State University in fifth place and Central Washington University in 10th place.
SouthSoundTalk
Documentary About Rainier Beer Commercials Can’t Keep Memories All Bottled Up
RRRRRAAAAAAIIIINNNNIIIEEEER BEEEER — Locals of a certain age, sang along with that sentence. The bar-and-beer-cooler scene these days is a bit more stocked with microbrews and megabrands masquerading as IPA powerhouses, but there was a time when Rainier beer reigned supreme. Rainier’s rise to be the Northwest’s king of...
washingtonbeerblog.com
Machine House Brewery announces it’s leaving the Georgetown location
It’s kind of perfect. Machine House Brewery is located in the old machine house at the historic Seattle Malting and Brewing building in the city’s Georgetown neighborhood. Sadly, the brewery just announced that it will leave that location this coming spring after failing to reach an agreeable lease arrangement with the property owners.
Why do most residents of Tacoma never leave Tacoma?
I find that at least half of my friends have never left Tacoma, and even more from the previous generation. If you ask them why, they may not even think about it.
thetacomaledger.com
Over a century later, the “Tacoma Method” still stains our history
This November will be the 137th anniversary of one of the worst episodes of racial violence Tacoma has ever seen. On the morning of November 3, 1885, a riot of over 500 people led by Tacoma’s then-mayor Jacob Weisbach and other prominent white residents flooded Tacoma’s Little Canton China Town. The violent mob dragged Chinese and Chinese-American residents out into the streets. They stormed homes and businesses, forcing residents to march to the waterfront. Tacoma’s Chinese population was then herded onto trains headed to Portland, Oregon. Many Chinese and Chinese-American residents were expelled with just the clothes on their back. Once these residents were driven out of town, the mob spent the next few days burning down Chinese owned homes and businesses. This horrific episode of government official-sanctioned violence is known as the 1885 Tacoma Chinese Expulsion. At the peak of 19th century Chinese prejudice in the United States, the “Tacoma Method” was praised as an effective method to subdue Chinese communities on the West Coast.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Rotary to host inaugural Murder Mystery Event
Submitted by Gayle Selden for Lakewood Rotary. For a $100 donation, you will be an attendee at the Billionaires’ Club Annual Masquerade Ball. The Masquerade Ball is a private soiree with very few coveted invitations. Many would kill to be invited. In the midst of the masquerade, a tragic death takes the evening for a turn. Behind the masks and feathers you will find secrets. You must gather clues and unmask the killer before they get away!
The Suburban Times
Emergency Shelter funding available from County
Pierce County social media post. Over $13 million is available to support the development of new non-congregate emergency shelters including a shelter with medical respite services, and/or a shelter access hub to offer short-term stays, open 24/7. Applications due November 18. piercecountywa.gov/hssb.
The Suburban Times
CPSD Promising Future:
A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Lakeview Hope Academy fifth grader Sosanna Johnson. Sosanna has been enjoying math this year and is proud of the way she’s tackling new, challenging lessons. “Fifth grade has been a lot harder, and we’re doing difficult things to make us more responsible before going to sixth grade,” she said. “We’ve been multiplying and dividing, which I love, but now it’s more exciting because we’re using two and three-digit numbers.”
The Suburban Times
Lakewood: Notice of Bids – Springbrook Park Improvements
City of Lakewood announcement. This contract provides for the construction of: a concrete basketball court, precast concrete bicycle pump track, concrete curb, gutter and sidewalk, community garden, off-leash dog area, riparian planting, irrigation, wood, and chainlink fencing at Springbrook Park. Learn more at the City’s website.
thetouristchecklist.com
30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Olympia (WA)
The capital of Washington State, Olympia, is home to a diverse culture with a vibrant art and music scene. The city is the county seat of Thurston County and the county’s largest city. It had a population of 52,290 in 2020. This mid-sized charming Pacific Northwest city has an...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Choose Murphy and Results Over Reasons for Sheriff
I am writing to express my support of Tracy Murphy for sheriff. I moved to Centralia almost three years ago and have enjoyed getting to know my neighbors and others in the community. I have also been very interested in community involvement and learning about the issues that impact all of us. In my search for connection and understanding, I came across a video that moved me to action. It was the infamous video with Brandon Svenson.
The Suburban Times
Hope is on the horizon for chronically unhoused people
Pierce County announcement. This week, a new initiative to create a community village of microhomes for chronically homeless individuals was introduced to the Pierce County Council. Modeled after a successful community in Austin, Texas, known as Community First! Village, the site would be built on 86 wooded acres near the...
q13fox.com
WATCH LIVE: Town Hall between Washington candidates for US Senate: Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley
The candidates for US Senate, Democratic incumbent Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley will take part in a Town Hall on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Gonzaga University in Spokane. Watch the Town Hall LIVE in the player above and on FOX 13+ (cable 10/ch. 22) at 5 p.m., followed...
