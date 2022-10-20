Emporia Fire now says eight people were in an elevator that fell about 10 feet in downtown Emporia on Saturday, sending all eight to Newman Regional Health for treatment. Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt says crews were dispatched to 504 1/2 Commercial for a reported elevator entrapment just after 12:45 pm. Instead of finding an entrapment, however, firefighters discovered a lift cable had broken while the elevator was full and about halfway up to the second floor.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO