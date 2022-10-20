Read full article on original website
WIBW
Topeka fire crews called Monday morning to Stormont Vail Events Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews were called twice on Monday morning to the Stormont Vail Events Center in central Topeka, but no blaze or smoke was reported either time. The first call indicated smoke was present in a portion of the west side of the Events Center, near S.W. 19th and Western.
KVOE
Emporia garage damaged by fire
Fire developed in an Emporia garage on Monday, damaging the structure. The fire was reported shortly after 12:15 pm at 1201 Prairie. There was heavy smoke, which obscured traffic at 12th and Prairie nearby, forcing Emporia Police to direct traffic briefly. The fire was put out in under 30 minutes,...
KVOE
Suspicious fire reported in Hartford early Monday
Hartford-Neosho Rapids firefighters were busy all weekend, and their firefighting efforts continued with what firefighters say is a suspicious incident early Monday. Fire Chief Greg Zumbrunn says crews from his department and Olpe were toned out to 303 Grand in Hartford shortly after 2 am, with Emporia Rural Fire dispatched as mutual aid shortly afterward. Initial indications were for a grass fire outside a house, and Zumbrunn says firefighters discovered the fire had spread to a fence while melting some siding on the house.
WIBW
2 treated for injuries after deer causes collision on I-70 in Geary Co.
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An adult and a minor were treated for injuries after a deer caused a head-on collision on I-70 in Geary County. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office Activity Report indicates that just before 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident near mile marker 310 on westbound I-70.
Emporia gazette.com
Skid in rain on turnpike injures woman
Monday's rain played a role in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike which injured a woman north of Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Shawnta Smith, 36, Wichita was heading north around 9:10 a.m. when her vehicle skidded off the highway seven miles north of the Emporia interchange. Smith spun...
KVOE
Area receives most significant rainfall since late September; two injury crashes linked to wet conditions
KVOE listeners got much-needed rainfall Monday. The KVOE studios received 0.80 inches of rainfall. Other totals:. It’s the first measurable rainfall since Oct. 13, when the KVOE studios received 0.30 inches of rainfall. It’s also the most significant rainfall since Sept. 23, when KVOE reported 0.60 inches of rain. The last 1-inch rainfall at KVOE was Aug. 29.
KVOE
ELEVATOR CABLE: Eighth person hospitalized after cable failure in downtown Emporia; EPD says elevator overloaded at time of incident
Emporia Fire now says eight people were in an elevator that fell about 10 feet in downtown Emporia on Saturday, sending all eight to Newman Regional Health for treatment. Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt says crews were dispatched to 504 1/2 Commercial for a reported elevator entrapment just after 12:45 pm. Instead of finding an entrapment, however, firefighters discovered a lift cable had broken while the elevator was full and about halfway up to the second floor.
KVOE
Casteel charged with attempted murder in Oct. 17 incident near Emporia
Formal charges are now on the books in an attempted murder case in Lyon County. Shortly after he was arrested in Emporia on Monday, the Lyon County Attorney’s Office filed charges against Logan Casteel. He’s currently facing one count of attempted first-degree murder with an alternate count of aggravated battery.
KVOE
Cause of Middle Creek Fire near Chase-Marion county line still under investigation
Marion County Emergency Management is still determining how Sunday’s Middle Creek Fire started near the Chase County line. The fire was reported around 11 am along Kansas Highway 150 and moved north near the county line before it was finally controlled and extinguished about eight hours later. Numerous fire departments from five counties, including Chase County, battled the fire and finally got it under control. The Kansas Forest Service also had five water drops on the fire.
KVOE
Details pending about Sunday’s Middle Creek Fire along Chase, Marion county lines
Thankfully, the areawide fire danger is out of the picture for now, but the past few days have seen significant fire activity across several area counties. The largest fire affecting part of the area developed Sunday, when the so-called Middle Creek Fire started along Kansas Highway 150 between Chase County C Road and Marion County Clover Road. The fire moved to the northeast, driven into areas of rough terrain and poor road networks by winds gusting to 40-60 mph.
WIBW
Portion of Kansas Ave. bridge shut down due to morning crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of the Kansas Avenue bridge in Topeka was shut down Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle crash. Traffic started to back up in the northbound lanes of the bridge around 10 a.m. 13 NEWS sent a crew to the scene of the crash. A red...
WIBW
Emergency crews respond to report of accidental shooting early Tuesday in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an accidental shooting early Tuesday in west-central Topeka. The incident was reported at 5:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of S.W. 24th Street. Initial reports indicated a man had been wounded in the foot in an accidental...
KVOE
Emporia shooting suspects officially set for separate preliminary hearings
Two men accused of shooting somebody at an Emporia apartment complex this past summer are back in Lyon County District Court for hearings Wednesday. Shedrick Williams and Keno Hopkins are set for preliminary hearings. Hopkins’ hearing is at 9 am, with Williams’ hearing at 10. Both were formally...
KVOE
Man transported to Topeka hospital after trauma incident in Bushong
An accident in Bushong on Saturday sent one man to a Topeka hospital for medical care. Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers says the man was working on a pickup truck in the 200 block of Main when the jack supports failed shortly after 8:30 am. The truck then fell on the man’s legs.
WIBW
One in custody for South Topeka homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say one person is in custody after a homicide in South Topeka. The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St. just after 7:30 p.m. Monday. One person is dead, another is in police...
Officials work to control wildfires in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wildfires are still burning in Kansas after this weekend’s heightened fire risks and Gov. Laura Kelly’s declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency The Kansas Forest Service and Ag Air Service Inc, Tank 95 are working to fight a wildfire in Marion County on Sunday afternoon. T-95 has completed two drops and […]
WIBW
2 taken to hospital after head-on collision in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to a local hospital after a head-on collision in Manhattan over the weekend and a driver from Overland Park was issued a citation for the crash. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22,...
WIBW
Emergency crews respond to crash Monday morning off I-70 in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported Monday morning when a car crashed off rain-slickened Interstate 70 in west Topeka. The crash was reported around 10:35 a.m. Monday along eastbound I-70, just east of S.W. Wanamaker Road. Police told 13 NEWS that a silver Toyota Camry had been...
Shooting in SE Topeka neighborhood leaves one dead, suspect in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Southeast Topeka that left one person dead on Monday night. The Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander told 27 News it happened just after 7 p.m. in the 3300 block of Southeast Fremont. The identities of the suspect and victim have not yet been […]
1350kman.com
Survivors of August fatal crash file suit against Manhattan concrete company, truck driver
Two women who survived a fatal August crash in Pottawatomie County are suing a Manhattan concrete company and a truck driver, alleging negligence in a crash that killed a 37-year-old Wamego man and his 7-year-old son. 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel, of Wamego, lost her husband Randy and son Korbin in the...
