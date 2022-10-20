Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Letter to the Editor: Running on qualifications
Every election cycle, there are always candidates who run positive campaigns and candidates who don’t. We are so glad Sheriff Marty Kelly is running on his qualifications and accomplishments and not using the election as an opportunity to tear people down. We’re also impressed by the remarkable things he...
Cannon Falls grads return to talk embassy work
The Cannon Falls High School advanced placement government class was in for a treat last Monday, Oct. 17, as Cannon Falls graduates Nathan Johnson and Stephanie Peterson returned to their alma mater to talk about their jobs as foreign service officers with the U.S. State Department. The two took turns...
Color explosion as fall reaches its peak in Cannon Falls
The city of Cannon Falls experienced an explosion of color last week as fall hit its peak in the area. Driving around town last Friday, Oct. 21, it was green, orange, gold and red all over. While the fall colors might not have lasted long as trees were in a...
Athlete of the Week: Cannon Falls' Gavin Johnson races ahead
Cannon Falls sophomore Gavin Johnson went out for cross country for the first time as a freshman as a way to get into shape for the basketball season. However, he soon saw that he was good at it and running has become a new passion. After narrowly missing out on...
