ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

Oklahoma Ranks Low In Nationwide School Testing

The results of a national reading and math test for 4th and 8th graders showed sharp declines during the pandemic. Oklahoma’s results were worse than the national average. "We’re not surprised by that and it underscores our messaging of supporting teachers and school leaders in a variety of ways, recognizing these effects will be felt for years to come." Bryan Koerner, Oklahoma’s Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction, said the National Assessment of Educational Progress mirrored state testing which show the consequences of pandemic disruptions.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

National Report Shows Student Testing Scores Dropped During Pandemic

A national report shows student reading and math scores dropped significantly during the pandemic, especially in Oklahoma. Oklahoma test results showed an 8-point drop in math among fourth graders, and a 13-point drop in eighth graders. Nationwide, the decline was 5 points for fourth graders and 8 points for eighth...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Wet, Windy Morning Across Green Country

Winds are howling across Green Country as one more round of rain and storms moves across the area. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz:. A strong area of low pressure is wrapping up across eastern Oklahoma and helping trigger additional showers and storms for the morning hours on Tuesday. Northern counties will see mainly light additional rain totals, but across far eastern and far southeastern Oklahoma heavier storms are expected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

OSDH Launches New Tobacco Retailer Education Guide

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is rolling out a new tobacco retailer education guide. The department says the guide is part of a new 'Validate Campaign.'. According to the department, the four main goals of the material being given to retailers are to give a guide on how to avoid selling to underage people, give an approved training program, provide stand-alone training and to provide resources.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Flood Advisory In Effect For Several Oklahoma Counties

The National weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Latimer, Muskogee and Sequoyah counties until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Wind Advisory for several counties in Oklahoma on Tuesday morning. According to the NWS, the advisory is currently in effect...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Some Counties Lift Burn Bans After Heavy Rains

Several counties are reconsidering their burn bans after storms and heavy rain hit the state Monday. County leaders are pretty optimistic about the rain, but some said they’ll need several more days of it before they can lift the ban. Others said the bans can expire for now. Rogers...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Severe Storms Moving Across Oklahoma Producing Strong Winds, Rain

Update 10/24/2022 at 2:05 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Cherokee County until 2:15 p.m. The NWS said this storm is near Scraper, Okla., and is moving east at 30 MPH. 60 MPH wind gusts have been indicated on radar and Meteorologist Travis Meyer said the storm...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy