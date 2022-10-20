The results of a national reading and math test for 4th and 8th graders showed sharp declines during the pandemic. Oklahoma’s results were worse than the national average. "We’re not surprised by that and it underscores our messaging of supporting teachers and school leaders in a variety of ways, recognizing these effects will be felt for years to come." Bryan Koerner, Oklahoma’s Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction, said the National Assessment of Educational Progress mirrored state testing which show the consequences of pandemic disruptions.

