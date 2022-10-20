ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I'm doing things my own way!' Former Apprentice winner Sian Gabbidon says she's 'ready to have fun' after parting ways with Lord Alan Sugar

By Laura Parkin For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Former Apprentice winner Sian Gabbidon has revealed she is 'ready to have fun' after she parted ways with Lord Alan Sugar earlier this year.

The business owner, 29, who was hired as the business mogul's partner in 2018, told FUBAR Radio on Thursday that she was now 'ready to do her own thing.'

Speaking to the show's hosts Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng, Sian explained: 'We parted ways, I decided that I wanted to do my own thing.

Former Apprentice winner Sian Gabbidon, 29, has revealed she is 'ready to have fun' after she parted ways with Lord Alan Sugar earlier this year

She continued: 'We had four years together, it’s been a rollercoaster of a journey, and for me, it was taking back my business and doing things my own way.'

Adding of the moment she broke the news to Lord Sugar, Sian said: 'It was just a conversation… we kind of came to an agreement and now I’m just living my best life, I guess.

'Not in a negative way towards him [Lord Sugar] but it’s just nice to have a bit more fun.'

You're fired: The business owner, who was hired as the business mogul's partner in 2018, told FUBAR Radio on Thursday that she was now 'ready to do her own thing'

Sian added: 'It’s such a serious show and to go on to win it and become his business partner, it’s so serious. I just want to enjoy it, and have fun.

'I spent four years of hardcore work and business, so now I just want to have a bit of fun.'

In April it was reported that Lord Sugar 'parted ways' with Sian, just weeks after Harpreet Kaur was named his most recent partner.

According to The Sun, his position within the company was 'terminated' whilst his investment company, Amvest Limited, has also been removed.

Moves: Adding of the moment she broke the news to Lord Sugar, Sian said: 'It was just a conversation… we kind of came to an agreement and now I’m just living my best life' 

Previously Lord Sugar has parted ways with the 2015 winner Joseph Valente, Alana Spencer, who won in 2016, and James White who was crowned the winner in 2017.

The entrepreneur invested £250k into Sian Marie Fashion, but documents obtained from Companies House have revealed that he stepped down.

Lord Sugar chose Sian despite describing her company as ‘a cottage industry' given that she had sold only 400 ‘bespoke’ swimsuits during its two years trading.

MailOnline contacted Sian and Lord Sugar's reps for comment at the time.

Termination: The entrepreneur invested £250k into Sian Marie Fashion, but documents obtained from Companies House have revealed that he stepped down

