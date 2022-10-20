Read full article on original website
Leslie Jordan Dies: New Details Emerge on Fatal Car Accident
Yesterday, the world lost an irreplaceable icon in Leslie Jordan when he suffered a medical emergency while driving through Los Angeles and crashed into the side of a building. At the time of the incident, the exact nature of the medical emergency remained unknown. Now, however, new details have come...
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
‘Planet of the Apes’ Sequel Adds Five New Cast Members
The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes just gained five more inhabitants. Travis Jeffery, Neil Sandilands, Sara Wiseman, Lydia Peckham, and Ras-Samuel Weld A’abzgi have all joined the cast of the upcoming Apes sequel, which is set to begin a new chapter in the decades-long saga. They join the previously announced Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Peter Macon, and Kevin Durand to round out an impressive ensemble. There are currently no details on their roles or, truthfully, the plot of the film, but the latest entry in the franchise is expected to take place in the same universe as Matt Reeves‘ critically-acclaimed trilogy. The Maze Runner‘s Wes Ball will take over directing duties, as Reeves has moved on to his Batman projects.
‘The Nun’ Sequel Adds Anna Popplewell and Katelyn Rose
2022 has been quite a successful year for horror franchise revivals. Not only did we get the third entry of the new incarnation of Halloween, but even saw Scream return with a new sequel to quite the success. It’s been a good year for long-running horror franchises and The Conjuring is ready to expand upon its spinoff, The Nun.
James Gunn Teases His New Favorite MCU Character in the ‘Guardians’ Holiday Special
Marvel Studios shocked the world today when they dropped the first trailer for their next Special Presentation, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, only a day after starting marketing on one of their next films, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. One of the biggest surprises in the teaser was the revelation that Hollywood icon Kevin Bacon would make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as a fictionalized version of himself. The actor has been jokingly referred to as an “Earth legend” by Chris Pratt‘s Star-Lord on multiple occasions, and it would appear his fellow Guardians took the phrasing to heart. According to the trailer, much of the Holiday Special will feature Dave Bautista‘s Drax and Pom Klementieff‘s Mantis attempting to kidnap Bacon as a present for a forlorn Peter Quill.
RUMOR: Ezra Bridger Will Receive ‘Ahsoka’ Spin-Off Series
The Star Wars universe continues to grow, and if rumors are true, a fan favorite character will be front and center for the expansion. It was revealed last month that Eman Esfandi would bring Ezra Bridger, the beloved protagonist of Disney XD’s animated Star Wars: Rebels, to life in the upcoming live-action Disney+ series Ahsoka. Now, it would seem Esfandi will be around for more than just the Rosario Dawson-starring project, as a new rumor suggests he will receive his own solo series after Ahsoka’s conclusion. The report comes from industry insider Daniel RPK, who claims the actor is already signed on to headline his own show in the coming years.
REVIEW: ‘Nope’ Blu-Ray
Jordan Peele’s latest film, Nope, is officially out on Blu-Ray and DVD today. To celebrate the movie’s home release, we were provided a Blu-Ray copy of Nope in advance for review. With that in mind, we take a closer look at the extras included on the Nope Blu-Ray and determine if the film is worth picking up.
First ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Trailer Confirms Long Rumored ‘Footloose’ Connection
There have been many theories surrounding how exactly James Gunn would tackle a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. They could go down a Star Wars route with vignettes and some familiar faces, or something that takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as its very own small story. As it turns out, Werewolf by Night confirmed that they will tackle their own little stories, and the first trailer for the Disney+ special revealed exactly which one.
Ryan Condal Discusses ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale, Future of the Series
With House of the Dragon having aired its season finale, speculation has begun about how the Dance of the Dragons will be adapted onto the screen in the second season and beyond. After spending a season chock full of time jumps to build to this moment, it was the murder of Lucerys “Luke” Valeryon at the hands of Aemond Targaryan that officially launched the war that will tear Westeros in half. This is something that has been confirmed by showrunner Ryan Condal to always be the climactic event of the first season’s finale, though the nature of the events which occurred changed significantly in relation to the original book by George R.R. Martin, specifically the culpability of Aemond in Luke’s death. The series adaptation showcased more regret and anguish over Aemond’s rash decision. While discussing the finale with Variety, this is what Condal had to say about the change.
Marvel Studios Releases Official Synopsis for ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’
Along with a first-look teaser and a poster for their upcoming 2023 film, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quatumania, Marvel Studios has released a synopsis for the Peyton Reed-helmed project. In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and...
Elijah Rashad Joins ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 4
The fourth season of Doom Patrol has added Elijah Rashad to its cast. The news was announced by Deadline, with the outlet reporting Reshad will play a recurring character named Deric. He’s said to be a “brilliant, community-minded robotics teacher” who soon finds his way pulled back into the life of his former best friend, Vic Stone.
REPORT: ‘Saw X’ to Feature the Return of Tobin Bell
Long-running horror franchises are often only as good as their iconic killers and John Kramer/Jigsaw quickly joined the list of terrifying maniacs after the 2004 release of Saw and its subsequent sequels. Though the character died in Saw III, he’s lived on through flashbacks as inspiration for fellow psychos as the franchise has evolved. Actor Tobin Bell has played Kramer in 8 of the 9 films in the series (Spiral being the only film in which he did not appear) and now a new report from One Take News has the actor returning for the tenth installment in the franchise.
‘The Flash’ Set Photos Confirm Javicia Leslie as Red Death
Batwoman may be over, but it looks like Javicia Leslie is here to stay. Recent set photos from filming of The Flash’s ninth and final season have seemingly confirmed the actress will return to The CW as the multiversal villain Red Death. Leslie previously portrayed an original character named Ryan Wilder, better known as the second Batwoman, in the latter two seasons of Batwoman’s run. She took over the title role from Ruby Rose, who departed the series following behind-the-scenes issues, and quickly became a fan-favorite member of the Arrowverse. Since Batwoman’s cancellation, which occurred in April of this year, viewers have wondered whether Leslie would ever get another chance to put on the cape and cowl. Apparently, the answer is a resounding “sort of.”
‘House of the Dragon’ – Best & Worst of ‘The Black Queen’
These words, uttered by Matt Smith‘s Prince/Prince Consort Daemon Targaryen in a moment of raging spousal abuse, really set the tone for an unexpectedly intense season finale. House of the Dragon returned for another hour on HBO last night, it’s last of the year, and somehow managed to up the dramatic ante on a show that’s been pretty consistently melodramatic for ten-straight episodes. Titled The Black Queen, in reference to Emma D’Arcy‘s Princess/Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, the finale stands as the series’ official boiling-over point in the conflict between members of the Targaryen family.
Henry Cavill Confirms His Return as Superman
Henry Cavill is officially back. On Monday morning, the actor took to social media to confirm his return as Superman. He posted a video for his fans along with the caption, “A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded. #Superman.”
‘Ms. Marvel’ Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Reportedly Set to Helm “Secret” Star Wars Film; Damon Lindelof to Write
Oscar Award-winning director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has been chosen to direct what’s being described as a “secret” Star Wars film based off a script from Damon Lindelof and an as yet unnamed co-writer. Though the film is still in the early stages of development, the report indicates that it has gained steam at Lucasfilm and is among its top priorites on its theatrical slate. Rumors of Lindelof’s involvement in the project date back to March of 2022.
