3 In-House Directors Who Could Land ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
Following SDCC ’22, Secret Wars is no longer a secret. Kevin Feige unveiled Marvel Studios incredibly ambitious Multiverse Saga in July and even though some dates have shifted around a bit since then, it still all ends with Avengers: Secret Wars on May 1st, 2026. Michael Waldron, who introduced the rules of the Multiverse in Loki and then took Doctor Strange on a brief tour of it in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, has been tasked with writing the film, but as of now, the project is without a director. Marvel Studios doesn’t need to be in a rush given the film doesn’t release for over three and a half years, but with a project this big, it’s likely they’ve narrowed down their list and will be choosing someone soon. With that in mind, here’s a look at some in-house candidates that aren’t Joe and Anthony Russo who might be up for the big job…
BREAKING: James Gunn and Peter Safran to Lead DC Studios
DC has been desperately looking for Kevin Feige to lead their DC division to rival that of Marvel Studios. Up to this point, it didn’t seem like anyone was truly interested in the job, mostly due to the current development with Warner Bros. Discovery. Still, it seems their long search has not resulted in one but rather two new leads for the division.
Marvel Studios Releases Official Synopsis for ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’
Along with a first-look teaser and a poster for their upcoming 2023 film, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quatumania, Marvel Studios has released a synopsis for the Peyton Reed-helmed project. In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and...
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer – Top 5 Moments
The trailer for Marvel’s third Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, has finally arrived, and it’s far more glorious than anyone might have expected. Set to the tune of Elton John‘s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, the two-minute teaser takes fans on a wild journey through Scott Lang’s post-Avengers: Endgame life. Now a bona fide celebrity, Paul Rudd‘s shrinkable mischief maker is in the midst of figuring out his next steps. Unfortunately, things fly off the rails when his daughter, Kathryn Newton‘s Cassie Lang, crafts a machine that can send signals to the Quantum Realm, resulting in a brand-new, no-holds-barred adventure that sucks the entire Ant-Family into a wacky new world.
Matthew Perry Quit ‘Don’t Look Up’ After Medical Emergency Stopped His Heart for 5 Minutes
Matthew Perry parted ways with Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” after a medical emergency. Perry, who has struggled with sobriety for decades, wrote in his upcoming memoir “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” that he had to exit the 2021 satire following a medical emergency in which his heart stopped beating for five minutes. “It wasn’t a heart attack — I didn’t flatline — but nothing had been beating,” Perry wrote (via Rolling Stone) after taking hydrocodone and propofol at a rehab center in Switzerland. “I was told that some beefy Swiss guy really didn’t want the guy from ‘Friends’ dying...
‘The Nun’ Sequel Adds Anna Popplewell and Katelyn Rose
2022 has been quite a successful year for horror franchise revivals. Not only did we get the third entry of the new incarnation of Halloween, but even saw Scream return with a new sequel to quite the success. It’s been a good year for long-running horror franchises and The Conjuring is ready to expand upon its spinoff, The Nun.
Disney+ Nabs ‘Doctor Who’ Streaming Rights
Disney+ has landed the streaming rights for the BBC series, Doctor Who, in a landmark deal. The news was revealed on Tuesday by the upcoming Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. Under the new deal, Disney+ will exclusively stream all upcoming seasons of the show outside of the U.K. and Ireland, where they will remain with the BBC. Russell T. Davies, who returns as showrunner for the forthcoming season, expressed excitement over the new deal.
‘Planet of the Apes’ Sequel Adds Five New Cast Members
The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes just gained five more inhabitants. Travis Jeffery, Neil Sandilands, Sara Wiseman, Lydia Peckham, and Ras-Samuel Weld A’abzgi have all joined the cast of the upcoming Apes sequel, which is set to begin a new chapter in the decades-long saga. They join the previously announced Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Peter Macon, and Kevin Durand to round out an impressive ensemble. There are currently no details on their roles or, truthfully, the plot of the film, but the latest entry in the franchise is expected to take place in the same universe as Matt Reeves‘ critically-acclaimed trilogy. The Maze Runner‘s Wes Ball will take over directing duties, as Reeves has moved on to his Batman projects.
‘Black Adam’ Pulls in Fall’s Strongest Weekday at the Domestic Box Office
The fall has not been kind to the box office, as there have been barely any releases to keep cinemas afloat. Yet, there’s a lot of hope that Black Adam has a chance to do exactly that and it does seem like the latest DC flick is doing numbers for Dwayne Johnson‘s usual fare. While the weekend went beyond the initial expectations with a B+ CinemaScore, it still had a strong Monday showing.
REVIEW: ‘Nope’ Blu-Ray
Jordan Peele’s latest film, Nope, is officially out on Blu-Ray and DVD today. To celebrate the movie’s home release, we were provided a Blu-Ray copy of Nope in advance for review. With that in mind, we take a closer look at the extras included on the Nope Blu-Ray and determine if the film is worth picking up.
First ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Trailer Confirms Long Rumored ‘Footloose’ Connection
There have been many theories surrounding how exactly James Gunn would tackle a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. They could go down a Star Wars route with vignettes and some familiar faces, or something that takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as its very own small story. As it turns out, Werewolf by Night confirmed that they will tackle their own little stories, and the first trailer for the Disney+ special revealed exactly which one.
RUMOR: Ezra Bridger Will Receive ‘Ahsoka’ Spin-Off Series
The Star Wars universe continues to grow, and if rumors are true, a fan favorite character will be front and center for the expansion. It was revealed last month that Eman Esfandi would bring Ezra Bridger, the beloved protagonist of Disney XD’s animated Star Wars: Rebels, to life in the upcoming live-action Disney+ series Ahsoka. Now, it would seem Esfandi will be around for more than just the Rosario Dawson-starring project, as a new rumor suggests he will receive his own solo series after Ahsoka’s conclusion. The report comes from industry insider Daniel RPK, who claims the actor is already signed on to headline his own show in the coming years.
REPORT: ‘Saw X’ to Feature the Return of Tobin Bell
Long-running horror franchises are often only as good as their iconic killers and John Kramer/Jigsaw quickly joined the list of terrifying maniacs after the 2004 release of Saw and its subsequent sequels. Though the character died in Saw III, he’s lived on through flashbacks as inspiration for fellow psychos as the franchise has evolved. Actor Tobin Bell has played Kramer in 8 of the 9 films in the series (Spiral being the only film in which he did not appear) and now a new report from One Take News has the actor returning for the tenth installment in the franchise.
Elijah Rashad Joins ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 4
The fourth season of Doom Patrol has added Elijah Rashad to its cast. The news was announced by Deadline, with the outlet reporting Reshad will play a recurring character named Deric. He’s said to be a “brilliant, community-minded robotics teacher” who soon finds his way pulled back into the life of his former best friend, Vic Stone.
Disney Plus May Have Given Away the Release Date of ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’
A look ahead into Disney +’s scheduled programming for the month of November may give some insight into when fans might expect to see The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The official Japanese Disney Plus site has released a look at what’s coming to the streaming service in the month of November and included on the list is an entry that should be interesting to MCU fans.
Murphy’s Team-Up Volume 27: Marvel’s Best Streaming Series of 2022￼
With the conclusion of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’s nine-episode run came the end of Marvel Studios’ streaming series for 2022. The year kicked off in March with a six-episode journey into the mind of Marc Spector in Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac; continued in June with Ms. Marvel, which also ran for six episodes and introduced Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan to MCU; and concluded with Tatiana Maslany’s fourth-wall-breaking Jennifer Walters. Each series certainly had its own, distinct flavor and, as with all things, didn’t satisfy the palates of all fans. Team MM watched and covered them all, so with them now behind us, we thought we’d share which series were to our taste in the return of the Team-Up!
Henry Cavill Confirms His Return as Superman
Henry Cavill is officially back. On Monday morning, the actor took to social media to confirm his return as Superman. He posted a video for his fans along with the caption, “A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded. #Superman.”
‘The Flash’ Set Photos Confirm Javicia Leslie as Red Death
Batwoman may be over, but it looks like Javicia Leslie is here to stay. Recent set photos from filming of The Flash’s ninth and final season have seemingly confirmed the actress will return to The CW as the multiversal villain Red Death. Leslie previously portrayed an original character named Ryan Wilder, better known as the second Batwoman, in the latter two seasons of Batwoman’s run. She took over the title role from Ruby Rose, who departed the series following behind-the-scenes issues, and quickly became a fan-favorite member of the Arrowverse. Since Batwoman’s cancellation, which occurred in April of this year, viewers have wondered whether Leslie would ever get another chance to put on the cape and cowl. Apparently, the answer is a resounding “sort of.”
‘House of the Dragon’ – Best & Worst of ‘The Black Queen’
These words, uttered by Matt Smith‘s Prince/Prince Consort Daemon Targaryen in a moment of raging spousal abuse, really set the tone for an unexpectedly intense season finale. House of the Dragon returned for another hour on HBO last night, it’s last of the year, and somehow managed to up the dramatic ante on a show that’s been pretty consistently melodramatic for ten-straight episodes. Titled The Black Queen, in reference to Emma D’Arcy‘s Princess/Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, the finale stands as the series’ official boiling-over point in the conflict between members of the Targaryen family.
