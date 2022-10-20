In Sonoma, sustainability isn’t just a buzzword used to drum up business or appeal to the responsible tourism crowd. It’s a guiding ethos. This unwavering commitment to protecting and preserving the earth runs deep and informs virtually every decision for the myriad eco-conscious wineries (as well as farm-to-fork restaurants and green boutique hotels). And it’s been like that for a long time. This fertile corner of Northern California has been at the forefront of environmental protection and preservation practices for decades. The Sonoma County Winegrape Commission made a commitment to become the first 100% sustainable wine-growing region in the world back in 2014. Today, it’s 99% of the way there. That’s a huge point of pride for the community of growers, winemakers and producers who call this diverse natural destination home. Driving along the vineyard-flanked roads, it’s quite remarkable to see all the certified organic and sustainable signage.

SONOMA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO