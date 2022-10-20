Read full article on original website
“Churchill: A Drinking Life” Is a Booze-Soaked Tour Through History
Famous figures known for their liquid appetites tend to flame out early: Think Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald and Hunter S. Thompson, just to name a few. But Winston Churchill managed to become an icon of imbibery while leading his nation to victory in WWII, sounding the alarm on Soviet communism and serving twice as prime minister (although we can certainly debate his overall legacy). This begs the question: Are all the booze anecdotes about Winston Churchill’s drinking, from whisky sodas in the early a.m. to shaking a bottle of vermouth in the direction of France merely romantic myth? Or was he really the world’s most functional alcoholic?
The Biggest Reason Why Food Prices Are So High Right Now
Quick question: Have you recently been to the grocery store, glanced at the price of something and internally screamed, “it costs how much now?!” If you answered yes, you’re certainly not alone because food costs are at an all-time high and show no sign of slowing anytime soon. In fact, according to a recent USDA report, food prices are, on average, 11.4% higher than in August 2021, and items like poultry, beef and produce are only predicted to get more expensive. While inflation is no doubt a catalyst to this increase, there are some behind-the-scenes drivers to these unprecedented jumps.
Stuff We Swear By: These Earplugs Keep the World at a Nice Sonic Distance
This is Stuff We Swear By, a series in which our editors expound on an item they use (and love) on a daily (or near-daily) basis. Description: I’ll be honest — most of my experience in New York blocking out noise has involved headphones and, more recently, active noise-canceling earbuds. Even when my buds are “off” they usually provide enough of a buffer to drown out the worst the city has to offer.
Shuggie’s Is Making Pizza Out of Trash
At the restaurant Shuggie’s, pizzas are known as “trash pies,” and the name is apt. To make them, founders David Murphy and Kayla Abe rely on literal garbage: offcuts, “ugly” produce and byproducts from the production of everything from cheese to oat milk. “You see...
Le Mont Royal Is Bringing On-Tap Espresso Martinis to DC
When considering the stereotypical environment of a French bistro-style restaurant, a certain image immediately jumps to mind: tuxedo-clad waiters, massive wine lists, white tablecloths and an overall air of élégance that might be perceived as stuffiness in some circles. D.C. has plenty of these brasseries already. There’s a strong possibility you’ve spent considerable time in them. But that’s certainly not the aim of the upcoming Adams Morgan outfit Le Mont Royal, a fact readily apparent from the moment you lay eyes on the neon pink script now adorning the building’s exterior. Something this playful aims to upend the preconceived notions of what French cuisine could or should be.
How Do You Improve an Excellent Kentucky Bourbon? Add New York Water.
What we’re drinking: Jefferson’s Ocean Aged at Sea New York Edition. Where it’s from: Jefferson’s Bourbon, a Kentucky distillery that’s been experimenting with the maturation process of whiskey for 25 years. With their Aged at Sea releases, matured bourbon (usually about 6-8 years old) is placed in small barrels and loaded onto special cargo ships; from there, the whiskey sails around the globe through different seasons, extreme temperature fluctuations and with a lot of agitation from the ocean.
Forget Hot Sauce, Shake Shack’s Experimenting with a Bug-Based Condiment
Things are once again heating up in the Shake Shack kitchen. The beloved burger chain is known for collaborating with chefs like Dominique Crenn and J.J. Johnson, and recently developed a Spicy ShackSauce using Hot Ones hot sauce. Now, Shake Shack is partnering with renowned Mexican chef Enrique Olvera for a one-night tasting menu at its West Village location in Manhattan and Santa Monica outpost in Los Angeles.
Everything You Know About Mezcal Is Wrong
To be fair, the title of this article is intentionally misleading. How could I possibly know what you know about mezcal? But how about this: Media icons like the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, National Geographic and Food & Wine consistently include inaccuracies in their mezcal articles. So if you get your knowledge from reputable sources like these…you’re hardly to blame. But I’m here to set the record straight for you. (And here are my agave credentials, in case you’re wondering.)
Pop-Tarts Is Teaming Up With Tajín for a Tangy, Spicy Breakfast Collab
Long before it became a viral sensation on TikTok, Tajín has been used to spice up Margarita rims, dress crispy morsels of fried chicken and dust slices of sweet mango on street food carts across Mexico and the United States. Now, fans don’t have to wait until the lunch hour to get their fix of the peppery, salty, tangy condiment. Today, Pop-Tarts announced a limited-edition kit that includes Tajín Clasico Seasoning and its Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce to add a kick to the toaster pastry. The kits will be offered alongside Pop-Tart flavors like Frosted Strawberry, Frosted Wild Berry and Peach Cobbler.
10 Sustainable Wineries to Add to Your Sonoma Itinerary
In Sonoma, sustainability isn’t just a buzzword used to drum up business or appeal to the responsible tourism crowd. It’s a guiding ethos. This unwavering commitment to protecting and preserving the earth runs deep and informs virtually every decision for the myriad eco-conscious wineries (as well as farm-to-fork restaurants and green boutique hotels). And it’s been like that for a long time. This fertile corner of Northern California has been at the forefront of environmental protection and preservation practices for decades. The Sonoma County Winegrape Commission made a commitment to become the first 100% sustainable wine-growing region in the world back in 2014. Today, it’s 99% of the way there. That’s a huge point of pride for the community of growers, winemakers and producers who call this diverse natural destination home. Driving along the vineyard-flanked roads, it’s quite remarkable to see all the certified organic and sustainable signage.
The Ritz-Carlton Superyacht Has Finally Made Its Long-Anticipated Debut
A cruise ship for the traveling one percent. A cruise for the non-cruiser. One cruise line to rule them all. That was the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s promise — or at least variations of it. But that was also three years ago now. Since the luxury hospitality group’s initial...
