The Nevada Wolf Pack football team suffered their sixth straight loss Saturday, this time at the hands of the San Diego State Aztecs, 23-7, at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev. The Wolf Pack now move to 2-6 with a winless 0-4 record in conference play, while SDSU moves to 4-3 and 2-1 in Mountain West play.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO