Support in the workplace and beyond is important to ensure you don’t have to sacrifice your career or time with your children. Managing a family along with a veterinary career is undoubtedly a challenge. According to a 2020 American Veterinary Medical Association survey, approximately 30% of companion animal veterinarians said they wanted to work fewer hours to improve work-life balance and mental health.1 In the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons 2019 Survey of the Veterinary Profession, 23.4% of veterinary surgeons were working part-time, and nearly half of veterinary surgeons taking a career break were on parental leave or looking after children. For female veterinarians, this is the main reason for a career break.2.

1 DAY AGO