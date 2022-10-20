Read full article on original website
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following town to your list.
You can navigate motherhood and be a veterinary professional
Support in the workplace and beyond is important to ensure you don’t have to sacrifice your career or time with your children. Managing a family along with a veterinary career is undoubtedly a challenge. According to a 2020 American Veterinary Medical Association survey, approximately 30% of companion animal veterinarians said they wanted to work fewer hours to improve work-life balance and mental health.1 In the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons 2019 Survey of the Veterinary Profession, 23.4% of veterinary surgeons were working part-time, and nearly half of veterinary surgeons taking a career break were on parental leave or looking after children. For female veterinarians, this is the main reason for a career break.2.
AmeriVet Veterinary Partners receives Top Workplaces 2022 Award
AmeriVet Veterinary Partners has recently been bestowed the Top Workplaces Award in the San Antonio, Texas metro area the second year in a row. The nation's leading employer recognition program, Top Workplaces utilizes voluntary employee third-party surveys and, via partnerships with media outlets, nominates award recognition. "We have grown at...
Bausch + Lomb debuts Project Watson health care products for dogs
Bausch + Lomb Corporation, a global human eye health company, has expanded its line by launching Project Watson health care products for dogs in the United States. These products are specifically formulated to help promote dogs' eyes, ears, and overall well-being utilizing high-quality, naturally inspired ingredients. "For nearly two centuries,...
Basepaws to sponsor and support AAFP
Basepaws will help AAFP support feline practitioners through multiple resources. Basepaws announced its sponsorship and support of the American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP). The sponsorship will support AAFP through its weekly Newsbrief, annual conference, and speaker sponsorship. “Basepaws joined the AAFP as a sponsor in 2022. We are delighted...
