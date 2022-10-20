Read full article on original website
Frank S. Capodanno Jr.
Frank S. Capodanno Jr. of The Villages Florida passed away peacefully on October 18 at the age of 91. Frank was born on July 17, 1931, to Frank and Rose (Simeone) Capodanno and welcomed by his sister Rose in Newton, Massachusetts. After he graduated from Newton High School in 1949, he earned a Bachelor of Science from the US Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point New York, class of 53b.
Robert Karl Rowen
Robert Karl (Bob) Rowen passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, October 6, 2022, after suffering undiagnosed pain for six years, plus more recently lung cancer. He was 70 years old and known to family as Bobby and some friends as BobbyCakes. He resided in The Villages for four years, having lived most of his adult life in Alexandria and Fairfax, Virginia.
Alfred F. Strobel, Jr.
On October 17, 2022, Alfred F. Strobel, Jr. passed away at home in The Villages, FL at the age of 87. He will be greatly missed by the love of his life and wife of 43 years, Ruth Ann (Susie) Strobel (nee Phillips). He also leaves behind his adored daughter Pam Bianco and her husband Joe, his loving grandchildren Dan Bianco and wife Melanie and Kathy Girling and husband Wes. He was extremely proud of his great-grandchildren Daniel, Dominic, Henry, Susannah, Luke and Scarlett Bianco and George and Arthur Girling. His great-granddaughter Grace was there to meet him in heaven. Whether called Al, Albee, Daddy or Granddad, he was deeply loved by all.
Gary Ron Camp
Ron Camp of The Villages passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, 3 weeks before his 86th birthday. He was preceded in death by his parents and 7 siblings. Ron spent four years in the Air Force and retired after 35 years from Allstate Insurance Company in Northbrook, Ill.
Kelli Jo Carpenter
Kelli Jo Carpenter, age 45, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Summerfield Florida. She is survived by her children Katelyn Carpenter, Allison Carpenter, Jayden (Yeilina) Carpenter, grandchildren Amelia, Barrett, Oakley, Yasiah, mother Sylvia Trenum, brother John (Donna)South, sister Kristina (David) Adams and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Verna Elizabeth Rogers
Verna Elizabeth (Hammons) Rogers, 89, The Villages, Florida, passed away at Mission Oaks Memory Care on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 1:10 a.m. Verna was born in Paint Lick, Kentucky on April 26, 1933. She was the daughter of the late Leonard and Bettie (Miller) Hammons. Verna graduated from Paint Lick High School in 1951 and married her high school sweetheart, Bill Rogers.
John Bartram DAR member honored for years of service to The Villages
The John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution dedicated its October meeting to its members. Ten new DAR members, 12 ladies transferred from other chapters and three were re-instated and all warmly welcomed. Lisa Doan, assisted by Claudia Jacques, gave a presentation on the meaning and requirements...
Robert A. Johnson Jr.
Robert A. Johnson, Jr., “Bump,” 60 of the Villages, FL, formerly of Leicester, MA, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Bump was a longtime EMS provider and paramedic in the Central MA area. He worked for Worcester EMS, AMR, and Woods ambulance before transitioning to fire service. Subsequently, Bob worked with many towns like Southbridge Call Department and Dudley and Sturbridge before finishing his career at Upton Fire as the EMS coordinator.
Students interested in music urged to apply for Harold Schwartz Music Scholarships
Pearl Kosa, scholarship chairperson, announced that the Harold Schwartz Music Scholarship information has been sent to the music departments and guidance staff of all high schools in the Marion, Lake and Sumter counties. Music auditions will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023. The auditions will be live, at the...
Renovation work to begin in January at new Skechers store in The Villages
Renovation work is expected to begin in January at a new Skechers store in The Villages. The shoe retailer is preparing to move into the former home of Pier 1 Imports, which closed its doors at Rolling Acres Plaza in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bids for the project...
Anthony Travis Erskine
Anthony Travis Erskine (32) sadly passed away in at his residence in Summerfield, FL on October 10, 2022. He is Survived by his Fiancé Gabriella Corcillo, His Mother Brenda Warren, His Father Danny Sands, and his Dad Anthony “Tony” Dorey, His Sisters Felicia Erskine and Tonya Romero, His Brother Brandon Sands as well as 3 Nieces and 4 Nephews.
’Tis the season for scary displays as Halloween horror nears
Margaret Pollard is ready for Halloween at her home in Summerfield with this scary display. Are you ready for Halloween? Do you have your home decorated? Have you got your costume? Dressing up your pet? Share your Halloween photos with us at [email protected]
Unwanted medicine will be collected this Saturday at Buffalo Ridge Walmart
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting unwanted medicine this weekend at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. The Operation Medicine Cabinet collection will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 near the garden center at Walmart. Deputies will be collecting old,...
Husband fears more delay tactics by Villager whose Mercedes severely injured wife
A husband fears more courtroom delay tactics by a Villager whose Mercedes severely injured his wife in 2020. Marilyn Hamilton, who will turn 91 this week, was at the wheel of a white Mercedes-Benz on Oct. 30, 2020 when she hit Village of Dunedin residents Jessica Laube and Robert Hunter, who had been riding on Morse Boulevard. Hamilton remains free on bond though her driving privileges have been suspended because she allegedly fled the scene.
Smoke from fire at Coleman federal prison visible from The Villages
Smoke from a fire at the Coleman federal prison was visible Tuesday morning from The Villages. The fire broke out mid-morning at a warehouse at a minimum security satellite camp at the massive Federal Correctional Institution at Coleman. Fire departments from neighboring communities were called in on mutual aid to...
Wildwood officials approve two new residential developments
West of U.S. 301 in Wildwood has become one of the growing city’s latest development hotbeds. Commissioners Monday night approved two residential developments in the area while postponing consideration of two others. A comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning to high density residential were approved for Commander’s Pointe, located near...
Hit-and-run suspect tracked down thanks to camera at Morse Gate
A hit-and-run suspect has been tracked down thanks to a camera at the Morse Gate in The Villages. A man driving a pest control truck reported that he had been rear-ended on Oct. 8 when he stopped to yield to golf carts when passing through the gate at Morse Boulevard and County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He said the silver SUV that hit his vehicle quickly fled the scene. The incident was captured on the video at the gate.
Too many accidents in The Villages
Let me first say I love living in The Villages. My kids refer to it as a combination of Disneyland and spring break for seniors. Unfortunately, I think we could do better with increasing our police presence. I rarely ever see an officer stopping a car. Or even see a patrol car anywhere. And on Morse alone, they could be ticketing numerous speeders everyday. If you combine our amenities with our taxes, we’re still not paying that much for all that the Village’s has to offer. So please, go ahead and increase our taxes, if needed to hire more officers. There are way too many accidents here and you can’t put a price on safety or someone’s life.
Man sentenced in gun-related incident at Spanish Springs Town Square
A man has been sentenced in a gun-related incident at Spanish Springs Town Square. Donte Tremayne Albert, 26, of Leesburg, was placed on six months probation, ordered to perform 40 hours of community service and must provide two clean urine screens 30 days apart, according to Lake County Court records. The sentence was handed down earlier this month.
Villager previously sent to anger management jailed after fight at restaurant
A Villager who had previously been ordered into anger management has been jailed after a fight at a restaurant at a town square in The Villages. Wildwood police were called to investigate the fight which occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Prima Italian Steakhouse at Brownwood Paddock Square. The...
