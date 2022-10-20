Read full article on original website
Ron DeSantis: Florida Students Excelled in NAEP Scores Thanks to Opening Schools Quickly in Pandemic
This week. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the results of the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). The governor’s office insisted the results show that keeping kids in school throughout 2020 and 2021 has put Florida students well ahead of their peers, especially with younger and educationally at-risk students who were harmed the most from distance-learning in other states.
