Watch Now: Kingsport officials say state of the city is financially sound

ELIZABETHTON — People will get the opportunity to get rid of those no-longer needed and outdated medications in Drug Take Back event next Saturday that will be hosed by Carter County Drug Prevention and by local law enforcement. The Drug Take Back will take place at locations around Carter County on Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The host for the main event will be the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, 300 W. Mill St. A second location will be at Roan Mountain Pharmacy.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO