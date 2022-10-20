ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

This might be the best way to buy Apple’s 2022 MacBook Pro

The 2022 MacBook Pro launch is a bit confusing this year. Apple already upgraded the old design with the entry-level M2 chip. But that might not be the MacBook Pro you want to buy. Instead, the real 2022 MacBook Pro upgrade consists of refreshes to the 14-inch and 16-inch redesigned laptops that Apple released last year.
9to5Mac

Deals: Apple Watch Series 8 now $100 off, official MagSafe Battery Pack $74, AirPods 3, more

All of today’s best deals are now live for Thursday, and we’re tracking three notable discounts on Apple gear. Leading the way, you can save $100 on Apple Watch Series 8 with one of the first price cut; then go check out one of the best prices ever on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack at $74 as well as a rare chance to save on Apple’s latest AirPods 3 at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac

Stage Manager on iPad: How to use the polarizing new feature in iPadOS 16 [Video]

Apple has launched its new Stage Manager feature with iPadOS 16.1 for select iPads and with macOS Ventura on Mac to help “make focusing on tasks and moving between apps and windows easier and faster than ever.” Follow along for how to turn on Stage Manager on iPad, how it works, what iPads are supported, and how to use the polarizing feature.
9to5Mac

Deals: Anker iPhone 14 accessory sale from $11, Samsung M8 Smart AirPlay 2 Monitor, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and a collection of must-have Anker accessories for iPhone 14 lead the way from $11. Then go score the second-best discount on Samsung’s M8 Smart AirPlay 2 Monitor, as well as the very first markdown on the just-released Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds II. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac

iCloud Shared Photo Library: Here’s how it works in iOS 16

Apple has launched a major new capability to the Photos app with iOS 16.1 that makes it much easier to share photos and videos with loved ones. Going beyond the Shared Albums feature that’s been available for years, iCloud Shared Photo Library lets you automatically or manually share your entire or partial photo library and also directly from your camera.
TechRadar

Don't buy the new iPad, the 4th-gen iPad Air is way better

On October 18, Apple dropped a trio of new iPads and although the M2-powered iPad Pro was the star of this announcement, the company also introduced a landmark base iPad that bids farewell to the home button and Lightning port. The only thing is, the company did that already, and better, about two years ago.
9to5Mac

More Nintendo game controllers can now be used with iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

One unexpected bonus from yesterday’s updates is that more Nintendo game controllers can now be used with iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV …. Developer Steve Troughton-Smith demonstrated using the Nintendo Online classic controller with Apple TV, and MacStories confirmed that the Nintendo 64 controller also works. The same is likely true of the NES and Sega Genesis controllers, but these are as yet unconfirmed.
Digital Trends

Apple quietly launches unprecedented price cuts to its best MacBook Pros

Apple’s top of the line MacBook Pro 16-inch and 14-inch models are some of the best laptops the company has ever made — but they’re extremely expensive machines that rarely come down in price. However, Apple has quietly dropped the price on these sought-after laptops with some...
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Daily: October 25, 2022 – Apple’s ‘Freeform’ app, more

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Addigy: The ONLY real-time Apple device management platform...
Phone Arena

iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)

You got it right (if you did) - Apple's 2023 iPhone 15 lineup is bound to disappoint those who like compact(ish) iPhones with premium features…. After killing off the mini iPhone in September, Apple's witch hunt seems to be continuing - at least if the leaks are to be believed. Speaking of leaks and rumors, multiple sources with years of experience as analysts are now weighing in on Cupertino's big surprise.
notebookcheck.net

Apple confirms iOS 16.1 release date with various changes and improvements

Earlier this week, Apple outlined a release date for iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura, covered separately. Subsequently, the company has informed 9to5Mac that it plans to ship iOS 16.1 simultaneously. Hence, Apple is currently working towards distributing the first major iOS update on October 24. Based on recent beta builds,...
CNBC

Apple just released its latest iPhone update. Here's what's new and how to install it

Apple just released iOS 16.1, its latest software update for the iPhone. It includes new features such as Live Activities, Fitness+ without an Apple Watch and more. just released iOS 16.1, its latest software update for the iPhone. It's a bigger deal than most updates to the operating system as it includes several new features that weren't introduced in the first iOS 16 release in September.
9to5Mac

10th-gen iPad reviews: A long-awaited update, but maybe not the best buy

IPad reviews have landed for Apple’s 10th-generation entry-level model, and they are somewhat mixed. The main feeling is that the price means the new model sits somewhat uncomfortably between the 9th generation – which Apple still sells – and the iPad Air. Whether it’s worth the money...
9to5Mac

Spotify audiobooks app update rejected by Apple three times over in-app purchase rules

As described in a new update to its Time to Play Fair website, Spotify has faced the ire of App Review over its attempt to launch an audiobooks store inside the Spotify app on iPhone. The app was rejected three times by App Review due to violations of Apple’s In-App Purchase rules, before finally being approved on Tuesday. The eventually-approved app experience entails a nine step process, far more complicated than Spotify ideally wanted to offer, to comply with App Store rules.

