New ‘Level Lock+’ smart lock with Home Key support available for sale in Apple Retail Stores [U]
Earlier this week, we shared a statement from smart home accessory maker Level Home about supporting Apple Home Key technology in its products. After saying that this was “certainly not off the table,” the company launched a new smart lock named “Level Lock+” that does work with Apple Home Key.
This might be the best way to buy Apple’s 2022 MacBook Pro
The 2022 MacBook Pro launch is a bit confusing this year. Apple already upgraded the old design with the entry-level M2 chip. But that might not be the MacBook Pro you want to buy. Instead, the real 2022 MacBook Pro upgrade consists of refreshes to the 14-inch and 16-inch redesigned laptops that Apple released last year.
Deals: Apple Watch Series 8 now $100 off, official MagSafe Battery Pack $74, AirPods 3, more
All of today’s best deals are now live for Thursday, and we’re tracking three notable discounts on Apple gear. Leading the way, you can save $100 on Apple Watch Series 8 with one of the first price cut; then go check out one of the best prices ever on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack at $74 as well as a rare chance to save on Apple’s latest AirPods 3 at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
Stage Manager on iPad: How to use the polarizing new feature in iPadOS 16 [Video]
Apple has launched its new Stage Manager feature with iPadOS 16.1 for select iPads and with macOS Ventura on Mac to help “make focusing on tasks and moving between apps and windows easier and faster than ever.” Follow along for how to turn on Stage Manager on iPad, how it works, what iPads are supported, and how to use the polarizing feature.
9to5Mac
Deals: Anker iPhone 14 accessory sale from $11, Samsung M8 Smart AirPlay 2 Monitor, more
All of today’s best deals are now live and a collection of must-have Anker accessories for iPhone 14 lead the way from $11. Then go score the second-best discount on Samsung’s M8 Smart AirPlay 2 Monitor, as well as the very first markdown on the just-released Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds II. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
iCloud Shared Photo Library: Here’s how it works in iOS 16
Apple has launched a major new capability to the Photos app with iOS 16.1 that makes it much easier to share photos and videos with loved ones. Going beyond the Shared Albums feature that’s been available for years, iCloud Shared Photo Library lets you automatically or manually share your entire or partial photo library and also directly from your camera.
TechRadar
Don't buy the new iPad, the 4th-gen iPad Air is way better
On October 18, Apple dropped a trio of new iPads and although the M2-powered iPad Pro was the star of this announcement, the company also introduced a landmark base iPad that bids farewell to the home button and Lightning port. The only thing is, the company did that already, and better, about two years ago.
CNBC
Apple stores begin selling exterior door lock that can be unlocked by tapping an iPhone or Apple Watch
Apple stores in the U.S. are now selling an exterior door lock that can be unlocked by a user's Apple Watch or iPhone. When the $329 Level Lock+ is installed in a door, users can unlock and relock their homes using Apple Home Key. The Level Lock+ is the first...
9to5Mac
iOS 16.2 lets users report to Apple when Emergency SOS is unintentionally triggered
Apple on Tuesday released the first iOS 16.2 beta to developers, and it comes with some new features – especially for iPad users. And when it comes to the iPhone, Apple has added an intriguing new option that lets users report to the company when Emergency SOS is unintentionally triggered.
9to5Mac
watchOS 9.1 now available with battery life improvements, Apple Music upgrades, more
Alongside iOS 16.1 today, Apple is also rolling out watchOS 9.1 to Apple Watch users. This update includes a few new features, such as battery life improvements, better support for downloading songs from Apple Music, and more. Head below for the release notes. What’s new in watchOS 9.1?. watchOS...
9to5Mac
More Nintendo game controllers can now be used with iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV
One unexpected bonus from yesterday’s updates is that more Nintendo game controllers can now be used with iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV …. Developer Steve Troughton-Smith demonstrated using the Nintendo Online classic controller with Apple TV, and MacStories confirmed that the Nintendo 64 controller also works. The same is likely true of the NES and Sega Genesis controllers, but these are as yet unconfirmed.
Digital Trends
Apple quietly launches unprecedented price cuts to its best MacBook Pros
Apple’s top of the line MacBook Pro 16-inch and 14-inch models are some of the best laptops the company has ever made — but they’re extremely expensive machines that rarely come down in price. However, Apple has quietly dropped the price on these sought-after laptops with some...
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Daily: October 25, 2022 – Apple’s ‘Freeform’ app, more
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Addigy: The ONLY real-time Apple device management platform...
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)
You got it right (if you did) - Apple's 2023 iPhone 15 lineup is bound to disappoint those who like compact(ish) iPhones with premium features…. After killing off the mini iPhone in September, Apple's witch hunt seems to be continuing - at least if the leaks are to be believed. Speaking of leaks and rumors, multiple sources with years of experience as analysts are now weighing in on Cupertino's big surprise.
notebookcheck.net
Apple confirms iOS 16.1 release date with various changes and improvements
Earlier this week, Apple outlined a release date for iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura, covered separately. Subsequently, the company has informed 9to5Mac that it plans to ship iOS 16.1 simultaneously. Hence, Apple is currently working towards distributing the first major iOS update on October 24. Based on recent beta builds,...
9to5Mac
iPadOS 16.2 beta adds Freeform collaboration app, Stage Manager external display support
Apple released the first beta of iPadOS 16.2 to developers today and the update includes a couple of notable additions. The Freeform collaboration app first announced at WWDC in June is now included in iPadOS 16.2. Meanwhile, Stage Manager is also once again supported with external displays. Here’s how Apple...
CNBC
Apple just released its latest iPhone update. Here's what's new and how to install it
Apple just released iOS 16.1, its latest software update for the iPhone. It includes new features such as Live Activities, Fitness+ without an Apple Watch and more. just released iOS 16.1, its latest software update for the iPhone. It's a bigger deal than most updates to the operating system as it includes several new features that weren't introduced in the first iOS 16 release in September.
People are just realising simple iPhone trick that can save you from huge danger
EVERY iPhone has the ability to instantly protect you from countless hack attacks. It's all thanks to a built-in iPhone password manager – automatically blocking some of the most common cyber-schemes. It works using two clever features: iCloud Keychain and Safari Strong Passwords. Both iPhone hacks are free to...
9to5Mac
10th-gen iPad reviews: A long-awaited update, but maybe not the best buy
IPad reviews have landed for Apple’s 10th-generation entry-level model, and they are somewhat mixed. The main feeling is that the price means the new model sits somewhat uncomfortably between the 9th generation – which Apple still sells – and the iPad Air. Whether it’s worth the money...
9to5Mac
Spotify audiobooks app update rejected by Apple three times over in-app purchase rules
As described in a new update to its Time to Play Fair website, Spotify has faced the ire of App Review over its attempt to launch an audiobooks store inside the Spotify app on iPhone. The app was rejected three times by App Review due to violations of Apple’s In-App Purchase rules, before finally being approved on Tuesday. The eventually-approved app experience entails a nine step process, far more complicated than Spotify ideally wanted to offer, to comply with App Store rules.
