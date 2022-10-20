Read full article on original website
navasotanews.com
City of Navasota encouraging community cleanup of Cedar Creek as goats return to eat vegetation
Hungry goats were BAAAA-ck in Navasota this October for the second straight year, eating overgrown vegetation in Cedar Creek. But city manager Jason Weeks says that is not the only effort ongoing to give the area a new shine. “November 14th through the 19th, we will have ‘Clean The Creek...
navasotanews.com
Grimes County purchases benches for additional seating inside Justice Center
As life gets adjusted to in the new Grimes County Justice Center, some final tweaks and purchases are still being made. At Wednesday’s meeting of Commissioner’s Court, Building Maintenance Manager Rodney Floyd presented 3 options for purchasing additional seating in he secured hallway of the Justice Center. Commissioner...
wtaw.com
Brazoria County Man Drowns At Lake Somerville
The body of a Brazoria County man who went missing Sunday afternoon in at Lake Somerville was recovered Monday morning. According to the Burleson County sheriff’s office, a death investigation by their department and state game wardens determined that the death of 64 year old John Ross Laughlin was the result of an accidental drowning.
navasotanews.com
Bedias man with warrant in Grimes County for weed possession caught smoking in apartment parking lot
A College Station Police Officer responding to a civil disturbance call is informed by a passerby of people smoking weed in a car, and arrests a Bedias man on drug charges. The officer arrived to the 600 block of University Oaks Boulevard around 6:30 pm October 19th. When he approached the suspicious black Mercedes Benz, he immediately smelled marijuana.
Boil water notice in effect for residents in Cypress caused by low water pressure
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the notice is for low water pressure throughout the district's system.
Residents concerned after Fort Bend Co. deputies visit elected official's home twice in 6 months
"It's hard not to listen when someone is yelling," a next-door neighbor told ABC13 after deputies were seen making frequent visits to a constable's home.
Boil water notice in effect for some customers in Spring
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the notice is prompted by a low water pressure incident.
KBTX.com
Body of missing person found at Lake Somerville
LAKE SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office says they recovered the body of a missing person from Lake Somerville Monday morning. The search started Sunday afternoon after the sheriff’s office was notified that a a person swam out into the water at Birch Creek Park to retrieve a jet ski after it became unanchored. The person did not return from the water and that’s when 911 was called. The search was suspended at sunset Sunday and resumed at daylight on Monday morning.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Team Assists in Arrest of Aggravated Assault Suspect in Porter
PORTER, TX — On October 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a call to assist with a barricaded subject in the 26600 block of Lisa Lane, Porter Texas. A U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, assisted by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, advised a subject wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon was inside the home and refused to cooperate with the police.
KBTX.com
CSPD: Driver arrested after driving into fence, house
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a driver was arrested late Saturday after she drove into a backyard fence and hit home. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 3900 block of Devrne Drive near Lienz Lane. According to an arrest report, Priscilla Robles, 36, of...
KBTX.com
Missing Bryan teen found safe
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley says a 14-year-old has been found safe. The girl was reported missing earlier Monday.
mocomotive.com
Four women arrested after alleged theft from Woodlands shopping center
SHENANDOAH, TX — On Friday, October 21, a Shenandoah officer was flagged down about a theft in progress at a nearby shopping center in The Woodlands. That officer quickly located the suspect vehicle, which conveniently had no license plate displayed. A traffic stop of the vehicle was conducted and the occupants were subsequently detained. The scene was turned over to deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for processing, which ultimately resulted in four females being arrested for felony theft. Once again, another great example of teamwork among agencies!
mocomotive.com
UPDATE: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis
WILLIS, TX — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. The identity of the human remains…
kingwood.com
Humble Police Department Seeks Public's Assistance in Identifyin
Humble Police Department Seeks Public's Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect. The Humble Police Department requests your assistance in identifying a man that displayed a handgun and robbed a business in the 9400 block of FM 1960. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, approximately in his 20s, about 5’6”...
Click2Houston.com
‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland
CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
KBTX.com
City of Huntsville investigating cybersecurity incident
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Huntsville is investigating after a security incident impacted their systems. In a statement, the city said they took immediate steps to disconnect certain system functions to prevent further harm to their servers. “Our goals right now are to remove any and all infections...
kwhi.com
TWO JUVENILES AND TWO UMPIRES ARRESTED AT WALLER COUNTY BALLPARK
Two juveniles and two adults were arrested at a baseball park in Waller County this past Saturday after they were accused of being involved in a drug deal. According to a report from the Waller County Sheriff’s Office, parents and off-duty officers were working a baseball game when they witnessed two juveniles and two umpires exchanging THC vape pens.
fox26houston.com
Court documents reveal Cypress couple’s house of horrors
CYPRESS, Texas - The Cypress couple, connected to some horrifying allegations of child abuse, are being held without bond in Louisiana. Zaikiya Duncan and her live-in boyfriend Joba Terrell were connected to an Amber Alert involving five children on Tuesday. BACKGROUND: 40-year-old mother of twins found handcuffed, malnourished in Cypress...
Documents detail what twin siblings endured before escaping abusive Cypress home
In an interview with detectives, the 16-year-olds said they were forced to drink bleach, had corrosive oven cleaner sprayed in their mouths, and were routinely beaten and burned.
KBTX.com
Disturbance reported on College Station ISD school bus
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station ISD spokesman says there was a disturbance on a school bus Friday afternoon. CSISD told KBTX that a substitute bus driver drove back to Wellborn Middle School after the disturbance. While on their way back, police were alerted by concerned students and...
