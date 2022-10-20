Read full article on original website
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
Blame for poor Buccaneers start? Start with GM, Jason Licht
The way the last two games have gone and ultimately ended up for the Buccaneers, losing both competitions, especially what just happened this past Sunday versus the “tanking” Carolina Panthers (in Division), you would think the Buccaneers offense was BROKEN. The Bucs only managed to score three points...
Chiefs lose huge defensive piece to 2-game suspension
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without a key piece to their defense for the next two games due to a suspension. This past weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs handedly defeated the San Francisco 49ers, the very team that acquired running back Christian McCaffrey. Kansas City’s offense averaged an absurd 9.1 yards per play, while the defense did their part in limiting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. But for the defense, they will be without one of their key starters.
Saints send Bradley Roby to injured reserve, re-sign Keith Kirkwood
That’s tough. The New Orleans Saints designated cornerback Bradley Roby to the injured reserve list on Tuesday’s update to the daily NFL transactions wire, using that open spot on the 53-man roster to re-sign wide receiver Keith Kirkwood. More moves should be coming this week as the team gets a better feel for various injury situations.
Chiefs reveal secret weapon to team chemistry that Kyler Murray is going to hate
The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their secret weapon to improving team chemistry, and it’s one that took a jab at Kyler Murray. The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their secret weapon to improving team chemistry, and it’s one that took a jab at Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
Andy Dalton nominated for weekly award after throwing four interceptions
Somehow, someway, Andy Dalton has been nominated as the Fed Ex Air Player of the Week despite throwing three interceptions in a Week 7 loss for the Saints. Mitch Trubisky will always be the people’s NVP, but it looks like there’s another backup quarterback looking to score points on the awards circuit.
NFL trade grades: Cowboys defensive line just got better thanks to Raiders
The Dallas Cowboys already had a solid pass rush, but their run defense left a lot to be desired. Dan Quinn hopes their latest addition fixes that, thanks to the Raiders. While the trade deadline isn’t until Nov. 1, it hasn’t stopped some teams from acting upon their needs. This includes the Dallas Cowboys, which dealt for Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins on Tuesday afternoon.
Should the Dolphins look to reunite Jerry Jeudy and Tua Tagovailoa at the trade deadline?
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is available via trade, so should the Miami Dolphins try to reunite him with his college quarterback?. The Denver Broncos have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season. So it’s no surprise they are open to making deals before the trade deadline. Jerry Jeudy is apparently getting a lot of interest from teams looking to add a wide receiver.
Here’s what Los Angeles Rams trade offer for Christian McCaffrey was
The Los Angeles Rams wanted to trade for Christian McCaffrey, and now we know what they offered to the Carolina Panthers. It turns out the last two teams that Christian McCaffrey played against were doing more than just trying to beat him — they were trying to acquire him.
Best memes and tweets after Packers, Aaron Rodgers lose to Commanders
The Packers dropped below .500 as Taylor Heinecke and the Commanders brought Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay to a new low point. Something is very wrong with the Green Bay Packers. If you had said GB would be 3-4 to start the 2022 season, it only would have felt real...
