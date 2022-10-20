ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Blame for poor Buccaneers start? Start with GM, Jason Licht

The way the last two games have gone and ultimately ended up for the Buccaneers, losing both competitions, especially what just happened this past Sunday versus the “tanking” Carolina Panthers (in Division), you would think the Buccaneers offense was BROKEN. The Bucs only managed to score three points...
FanSided

Chiefs lose huge defensive piece to 2-game suspension

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without a key piece to their defense for the next two games due to a suspension. This past weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs handedly defeated the San Francisco 49ers, the very team that acquired running back Christian McCaffrey. Kansas City’s offense averaged an absurd 9.1 yards per play, while the defense did their part in limiting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. But for the defense, they will be without one of their key starters.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

NFL trade grades: Cowboys defensive line just got better thanks to Raiders

The Dallas Cowboys already had a solid pass rush, but their run defense left a lot to be desired. Dan Quinn hopes their latest addition fixes that, thanks to the Raiders. While the trade deadline isn’t until Nov. 1, it hasn’t stopped some teams from acting upon their needs. This includes the Dallas Cowboys, which dealt for Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins on Tuesday afternoon.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Should the Dolphins look to reunite Jerry Jeudy and Tua Tagovailoa at the trade deadline?

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is available via trade, so should the Miami Dolphins try to reunite him with his college quarterback?. The Denver Broncos have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season. So it’s no surprise they are open to making deals before the trade deadline. Jerry Jeudy is apparently getting a lot of interest from teams looking to add a wide receiver.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

FanSided

293K+
Followers
556K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy