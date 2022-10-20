Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
LMPD: Suspect in custody after two men stabbed in 4th Street Live
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- LMPD arrested a suspect after two men were stabbed in 4th Street Live. LMPD spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff said 1st Division officers responded to a stabbing just after midnight on Tuesday. Ruoff said officers found two men suffering from lacerations. Both were transported to University Hospital, with...
wbiw.com
Intoxicated man causes tree line fire and is arrested
BEDFORD – On Thursday, October 20th, 2022, at approximately 10:53 p.m. a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was en route to a 911 call hang up from Spring Mill State Park campgrounds when he noticed a fire in the 3000 block of Mitchell Road. The fire was in...
WLKY.com
More details to be released by Indiana police about 5-year-old found in suitcase
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — More information about the investigation into a 5-year-old who was found dead in a suitcase in southern Indiana is said to be coming on Wednesday. Watch a previous update in the player above. Indiana State Police will be holding a news conference on Wednesday at...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man beats stranger with hammer in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was severely beaten by a stranger with a hammer in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded just before 1 a.m. to an assault in the 300 block of West Broadway, in a large parking lot across from the Brown Hotel.
WLKY.com
LMPD: 2 people attacked by stranger with knife at Fourth Street Live, one in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were hospitalized after being attacked with a knife at Fourth Street Live, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. According to a spokesperson for LMPD, officers from the First Division responded to a knife attack at Fourth Street Live just after midnight on Tuesday.
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed at Fern Creek apartment complex identified by coroner
The man shot and killed at a Fern Creek apartment complex has been identified by the coroner. Leonard Werner, 34, died on the scene of the shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place a little before 9 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Werner...
4 charged after fight inside Louisville courtroom, police records show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four people were arrested Friday during a brawl that erupted in a Jefferson County courtroom. Arrest records said the incident happened during a hearing for Paul Wade, the man accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Alexis McCrary and 26-year-old Edward Smith in the Russell neighborhood on Sept. 10.
wdrb.com
2 juveniles arrested after Louisville pastor was carjacked at gunpoint outside church
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For five decades, Rev. A. Russell Awkard has come and gone from his church in the Park DuValle neighborhood with no problem. Awkard was inside his office Monday, preparing for his 50th anniversary celebration of preaching at New Zion Baptist Church. When he walked outside to the parking lot, someone pointed a gun at him and took his car.
Wave 3
Man shot, killed in Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed Sunday evening in Fern Creek. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a reported shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place. When officers arrived on scene they found an...
wdrb.com
Sheriff says man housed at Harrison County, Indiana, jail died by suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County Sheriff's Department in southern Indiana is investigating after a person housed at the jail died by suicide over the weekend. According to Sheriff Nick Smith, corrections officers entered the cell of Raymond Frederick Toops, 35, just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, after he didn't appear at his door when morning medications were passed out.
WLKY.com
18-year-old arrested in connection with shooting death of man in Jacobs neighborhood
An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of a man in the Jacobs neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Homicide detectives arrested 18-year-old D'Andre Swain Monday afternoon in the 1500 block of West Market Street. It happened back in July, when 27-year-old Rykess Ford was...
WLKY.com
Driver hit by suspects fleeing police on the Gene Snyder talks about the experience
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two juveniles are in custody after a carjacking led to a wild police chase in Louisville. WLKY Chopper HD spotted the car getting onto the Gene Snyder Freeway from Interstate 65 with officers in pursuit. The driver weaved in and out of traffic for miles, cutting...
WLKY.com
Recent LMPD gun seizure shedding light on underground gun dealers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Illegal guns have been a focal point for police to drive down crime in the Metro and recent gun seizures have shed light on underground firearms dealers. The Louisville Metro Police Department second division commander Major Corey Robinson said big seizures don't happen every day — but when they do, they make the city safer.
WLKY.com
Shooting at Fern Creek apartment complex leaves man dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting at a Fern Creek apartment complex leaves a man dead. Louisville Metro Police were called to reports of a shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering...
WLKY.com
Man found at fire station after being shot short distance away in South Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot in the South Louisville neighborhood Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. At about 9:45 a.m. LMPD Fourth Division officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 2600 block of South Fourth Street. That is where Louisville Fire Station number 18 is located.
Southern Indiana father, grandmother arrested after 2-year-old allegedly found wandering alone
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A southern Indiana father and grandmother have been charged after a two-year-old was found wandering alone in Madison. According to the Madison Police Department, 27-year-old Joel Toth of Madison and 49-year-old Melissa Toth of Petersburg, Illinois have been charged with neglect of a dependent. Police said...
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after being shot in Douglass Hills neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital this morning after being shot in his leg in the Douglass Hills neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a reported shooting in the 100 block of La Fontenay Drive at about 8:30 a.m. Louisville Metro EMS was...
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Family members chase double murder suspect through Louisville courthouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Video from inside a Louisville courtroom shows family members of a murder victim going after the suspect. The chaos in the courthouse happened at the end of a hearing for Paul Wade, who is accused of killing two people in the Russell neighborhood last month. Jefferson...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot in South Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after he was found shot in South Louisville. Around 9:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 2600 block of South 4th Street, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Officers arrived and found...
wbiw.com
Man arrested on a charge of invasion of privacy
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested on a charge of invasion of privacy on Saturday after a Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a report of a man trespassing in the 100 block of TV Tower Road. The caller said he was not home, but he has a protective...
