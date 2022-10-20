ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'You F'ing Kidding Me?': Super Bowl Center on Tom Brady Yelling at Buccaneers Linemen

By David Harrison
 5 days ago

On his 'New Heights' podcast, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce commented on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' treatment of his offensive line.

All seems well between Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his offensive line.

Even after he was hit, hurried, and sacked multiple times, and was broadcasted to millions of viewers publicly yelling at his frontline protectors during the Bucs' Week 6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But there's one NFL center, a Super Bowl champion at that, who says he wouldn't usually stand up to that kind of treatment from his quarterback.

"Tom yells at me, I'm probably not going to say nothing neither," said Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce on the New Heights podcast he hosts with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Jason Kelce. "But hey, playing o-line's hard, and if there's one thing I do not like it is quarterbacks getting into offensive linemen. Like bro, 'Get the f--- out of my - I am f------ doing the best I can, brother'...The last thing I want is a motherf----- that can't get hit or it's called 'roughing the passer' to come up to me and tell me how to wrestle somebody every play...Listen, it's Tom Brady I get it, I'm not saying s--- to Tom Brady either...He's earned the right to yell at his o-line."

So, while Kelce doesn't necessarily appreciate the idea of a quarterback yelling at his group of linemen, he also understands that all the rules don't necessarily apply to Brady.

And at least one center is appreciative of it. Bucs center, Robert Hainsey.

"I love that from him," Hainsey said. "I know we all love that from him. It might look weird on TV, but that’s football – it’s a team sport and that’s what you want from great teammates and great leaders and he’s the best there is.”

Kelce's Eagles are on a bye this week, so he'll have the opportunity to watch Brady and the Buccaneers play the Carolina Panthers this weekend to see if public relations get any better.

Though, I suspect he'll probably be watching the Chiefs play against the San Francisco 49ers instead.

Ricky R Jamison
5d ago

Okay, so as a Buc fan, I'm ready for this to demise! They needed to be yelled at, but when he was protected, he still threw erratic passes, so he could be yelled at himself!

