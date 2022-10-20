An interview with Sheldon Neeley: “We’re going to continue down a path that I created and we have a blueprint for it”

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
East Village Magazine
Whitmer touts infrastructure, public safety, reproductive rights protection in Flint campaign rally with powerhouse Democratic lineup
“Are we gonna go backward or are we gonna put our foot on the gas?” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked a crowd of about 75 gathered for a campaign rally Friday at Union City Ball Park on Torrey Road near Flint’s Bishop Airport. Along with Whitmer was a powerhouse...
East Village Magazine
Education Beat Analysis: Two board meetings — UM Regents, Flint Board of Education — reveal stark contrasts of function, dysfunction
[Editor’s note: Harold C. Ford, Education Beat writer for East Village Magazine (EVM) for nearly six years, attended two education board meetings within 24 hours. He was present at the University of Michigan (UM) Board of Regents meeting, held in Flint Oct. 20. He started to watch the You Tube recording of the Oct. 12 Flint Board of Education (FBOE) meeting Oct. 21 as he was out of the country and unable to attend the meeting in-person. He stopped watching the 5.5-hour FBOE meeting at the 3:45 mark when the Flint Board passed its first substantive motion; he went for a walk instead. He opted to write a piece that would reflect on the two meetings. Readers are invited to watch recordings of both meetings available on YouTube here for FBOE and here for UM.
How to watch Whitmer, Dixon in second Michigan governor debate on October 25
The second debate between Michigan's major candidates for governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland University in Rochester. The live one-hour debate will be hosted by WXYZ-TV (Channel 7), WXMI-TV (Fox 17), WSYM-TV (Fox 47) and Oakland University's Center for Civic Engagement, the...
Imagine: A New Dort Hwy In Flint & Burton, Michigan
Over the weekend I drove down Dort Highway from Lapeer Road to Grand Blanc Road. It was early Sunday. Traffic was light. So, I was able to truly see just how much has been left for ruin & abandon along a once industrious and business laden stretch of highway. Dort...
East Village Magazine
UM-Flint administration lambasted for “bullying,” “chaos,” at UM Regents meeting as heated public comments critique “Strategic Transformation” and call for firing consultant
The University of Michigan Regents got an earful in public comments Thursday from faculty and students concerned about the actions of UM-Flint Chancellor Debasish Dutta, controversial steps underway to respond to challenges on the Flint campus, and the use of a consulting firm the group said advocates austerity and is wreaking havoc on higher education nationally in exchange for the bottom line.
Like It Or Not, More Roundabouts Coming To Genesee County
Since returning to Michigan a couple of months ago, noticing roundabouts at Grand Blanc Road & Embury Road and again off the new Dort Highway extension around I-75 was surprising. After listening to friends & family complain so much about them...I thought I'd do some research to see when we'll get more -- it's inevitable, we will.
Democrat incumbent facing Republican challenger for Bay County Clerk seat
BAY CITY, MI - Two candidates are vying for a chance to head the Bay County Clerk’s office on Nov. 8. Incumbent Kathleen Zanotti defeated challenger and attorney Ed Czyuprynski at the polls during the primary. Her challenger, Republican Janis Gorski-Taylor, had no opponent in the primary. Zanotti is...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Whitmer, Dixon divided on tax breaks, school funding at Detroit Economic Club
Michigan’s economy was on the agenda as two of the state’s gubernatorial candidates made their pitch to the Detroit Economic Club on Friday. Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer said the tax incentive deals she’s brokered with Republicans in the Legislature are drawing jobs to the state. "When we...
‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say
With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs. These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11. “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
What percent of Lansing is white?
Lansing is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Lansing?
WILX-TV
I-69 and US-127 planned for construction this week
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I-69 and US-127 are on the planner for construction as the next phase in the Rebuilding Michigan plan. Multiple projects under the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced by Governor Gretchen Whitmer are expected to begin this week. The next phase of the Rebuilding Michigan Project will include I-69 in Clinton County as well as US-127. According to Whitmer, these investments are expected to support 2,051 jobs.
Ascension St. Mary’s neurosurgeon honored with prestigious award
SAGINAW, MI - A Saginaw-area neurosurgeon is being honored with a prestigious award for his work and service to the community. The Ascension St. Mary’s Foundation announced on Monday, Oct. 24 that Dr. Joseph Adel was awarded the Spirit of St. Vincent Award. According to Ascension, the award is presented annually to a highly respected physician who has rendered long and noteworthy service to the Great Lakes Bay community and beyond.
Replay: Whitmer, Dixon make cases for Michigan governor in Detroit
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will answer questions and make their case for Michigan governor at today's Detroit Economic Club event, aired by Detroit Public Television. You can watch the livestream, starting at noon, here. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Oakland County voters favoring Democratic candidates, but Slotkin-Barrett race tight
DETROIT – Voters in Oakland County appear to be favoring Democratic candidates for the upcoming election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll, but the numbers are fairly close. Results from a survey of Michigan voters in the state’s 7th Congressional District conducted between Oct. 18-20, found that voters...
Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan
Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
Records detail case against former Grand Blanc Township trustee accused of swindling customers
GRAND BLANC TWP., MI – In June, a woman walked into the Grand Blanc Township police station to report fraud. The woman, a Grand Blanc Township resident, told an officer that she had ordered appliances from a local appliance store – Thomas Appliance – nearly a year prior, but never received the items she’d ordered.
WILX-TV
Woman hurt in Lansing shooting Sunday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is hospitalized after being shot in Lansing Sunday night just before 10 p.m. on Cavanaugh just east of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. Police say a 22-year-old woman was injured and taken to the hospital. It’s not clear how badly she was hurt, but police told News 10 she was stable.
Warden removed from Macomb Correctional Facility after prison homicide
LANSING − The Michigan Department of Corrections has replaced the warden at Macomb Correctional Facility and banned him from prison property, pending internal investigations, an official confirmed. George Stephenson has been "stop ordered," meaning he is barred from entering the prison, department spokesman Chris Gautz said. Willis Chapman, an MDOC assistant deputy director...
DTE: 2,500+ homes and businesses without power in west Oakland County
More than 2,500 homes and businesses are in the dark in west Oakland County. The affected areas include Novi, Wixom and Walled Lake. The power has been off since 10:30.
Farmington Hills police brutalized innocent Black man in front of his children, lawsuit alleges
The suit was filed several months after the revelation that Farmington Hills police were using images of Black people for target practice
Comments / 1