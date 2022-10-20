ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 7

Darryl Matiere Sr.
4d ago

This woman is not for the city of Flint she is the reason the blight had gotten worse under her leadership Don't vote for the this thief she only cares about herself only her

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEM

Redevelopment of Buick City expected to bring 3K jobs to Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint has allocated ARPA funding for the redevelopment of the Buick City brownfield, which is expected to bring 3,000 jobs to the city. The Flint City Council approved the $3.25 million in ARPA funding towards Ashley Capital’s redevelopment of the brownfield site at its meeting on Monday. At the same meeting, the council voted to accept a $2 million grant from the CS Mott Foundation for the project.
FLINT, MI
East Village Magazine

Education Beat Analysis: Two board meetings — UM Regents, Flint Board of Education — reveal stark contrasts of function, dysfunction

[Editor’s note: Harold C. Ford, Education Beat writer for East Village Magazine (EVM) for nearly six years, attended two education board meetings within 24 hours. He was present at the University of Michigan (UM) Board of Regents meeting, held in Flint Oct. 20. He started to watch the You Tube recording of the Oct. 12 Flint Board of Education (FBOE) meeting Oct. 21 as he was out of the country and unable to attend the meeting in-person. He stopped watching the 5.5-hour FBOE meeting at the 3:45 mark when the Flint Board passed its first substantive motion; he went for a walk instead. He opted to write a piece that would reflect on the two meetings. Readers are invited to watch recordings of both meetings available on YouTube here for FBOE and here for UM.
FLINT, MI
East Village Magazine

UM-Flint administration lambasted for “bullying,” “chaos,” at UM Regents meeting as heated public comments critique “Strategic Transformation” and call for firing consultant

The University of Michigan Regents got an earful in public comments Thursday from faculty and students concerned about the actions of UM-Flint Chancellor Debasish Dutta, controversial steps underway to respond to challenges on the Flint campus, and the use of a consulting firm the group said advocates austerity and is wreaking havoc on higher education nationally in exchange for the bottom line.
FLINT, MI
1470 WFNT

Imagine: A New Dort Hwy In Flint & Burton, Michigan

Over the weekend I drove down Dort Highway from Lapeer Road to Grand Blanc Road. It was early Sunday. Traffic was light. So, I was able to truly see just how much has been left for ruin & abandon along a once industrious and business laden stretch of highway. Dort...
BURTON, MI
Michigan Advance

‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say

With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs.  These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11.  “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Sweetwater Bar In Grand Blanc Closes For Good

Fans of Sweetwater Bar were surprised over the weekend with news that the Grand Blanc bar is permanently closed. Sweetwater Bar posted the following announcement on social media. The post has since been deleted. It did not take long for Facebook users and some former employees to weigh in on...
GRAND BLANC, MI
MLive

Ascension St. Mary’s neurosurgeon honored with prestigious award

SAGINAW, MI - A Saginaw-area neurosurgeon is being honored with a prestigious award for his work and service to the community. The Ascension St. Mary’s Foundation announced on Monday, Oct. 24 that Dr. Joseph Adel was awarded the Spirit of St. Vincent Award. According to Ascension, the award is presented annually to a highly respected physician who has rendered long and noteworthy service to the Great Lakes Bay community and beyond.
SAGINAW, MI
Banana 101.5

City of Flint, Michigan To Replace Bricks Downtown

Imagine, it's 1898... you're driving a horse & carriage through Downtown Flint. For the first time, you're driving on bricks instead of dirt. That's a REALLY big deal for the time. Now, imagine your surprise when, in 1936, the city of Flint decides Saginaw Street is going to get an...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint and Genesee Business Bridge

State officials broke ground on the new expansion for Hemlock Semiconductors. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. The accused Oxford High School shooter is set to plead guilty according to prosecutors. Still time to request absentee ballots. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Frankenmuth City Clerk Phillip Kerns has...
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Talking about Detroit solely in terms of loss and decay is a mistake

The opening conversation at the Black Midwest Symposium held in Detroit this weekend was about a simple topic: What does it mean to be a Black Midwesterner? But the question by Terrion L. Williamson, an author and activist who teaches African American & African Studies and American Studies at the University of Minnesota who was talking about her hometown of Peoria, led me to a question about Detroit: ...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy