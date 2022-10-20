Read full article on original website
Darryl Matiere Sr.
4d ago
This woman is not for the city of Flint she is the reason the blight had gotten worse under her leadership Don't vote for the this thief she only cares about herself only her
WNEM
Redevelopment of Buick City expected to bring 3K jobs to Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint has allocated ARPA funding for the redevelopment of the Buick City brownfield, which is expected to bring 3,000 jobs to the city. The Flint City Council approved the $3.25 million in ARPA funding towards Ashley Capital’s redevelopment of the brownfield site at its meeting on Monday. At the same meeting, the council voted to accept a $2 million grant from the CS Mott Foundation for the project.
East Village Magazine
Whitmer touts infrastructure, public safety, reproductive rights protection in Flint campaign rally with powerhouse Democratic lineup
“Are we gonna go backward or are we gonna put our foot on the gas?” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked a crowd of about 75 gathered for a campaign rally Friday at Union City Ball Park on Torrey Road near Flint’s Bishop Airport. Along with Whitmer was a powerhouse...
East Village Magazine
Education Beat Analysis: Two board meetings — UM Regents, Flint Board of Education — reveal stark contrasts of function, dysfunction
[Editor’s note: Harold C. Ford, Education Beat writer for East Village Magazine (EVM) for nearly six years, attended two education board meetings within 24 hours. He was present at the University of Michigan (UM) Board of Regents meeting, held in Flint Oct. 20. He started to watch the You Tube recording of the Oct. 12 Flint Board of Education (FBOE) meeting Oct. 21 as he was out of the country and unable to attend the meeting in-person. He stopped watching the 5.5-hour FBOE meeting at the 3:45 mark when the Flint Board passed its first substantive motion; he went for a walk instead. He opted to write a piece that would reflect on the two meetings. Readers are invited to watch recordings of both meetings available on YouTube here for FBOE and here for UM.
How to watch Whitmer, Dixon in second Michigan governor debate on October 25
The second debate between Michigan's major candidates for governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland University in Rochester. The live one-hour debate will be hosted by WXYZ-TV (Channel 7), WXMI-TV (Fox 17), WSYM-TV (Fox 47) and Oakland University's Center for Civic Engagement, the...
East Village Magazine
UM-Flint administration lambasted for “bullying,” “chaos,” at UM Regents meeting as heated public comments critique “Strategic Transformation” and call for firing consultant
The University of Michigan Regents got an earful in public comments Thursday from faculty and students concerned about the actions of UM-Flint Chancellor Debasish Dutta, controversial steps underway to respond to challenges on the Flint campus, and the use of a consulting firm the group said advocates austerity and is wreaking havoc on higher education nationally in exchange for the bottom line.
Imagine: A New Dort Hwy In Flint & Burton, Michigan
Over the weekend I drove down Dort Highway from Lapeer Road to Grand Blanc Road. It was early Sunday. Traffic was light. So, I was able to truly see just how much has been left for ruin & abandon along a once industrious and business laden stretch of highway. Dort...
‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say
With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs. These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11. “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
Sweetwater Bar In Grand Blanc Closes For Good
Fans of Sweetwater Bar were surprised over the weekend with news that the Grand Blanc bar is permanently closed. Sweetwater Bar posted the following announcement on social media. The post has since been deleted. It did not take long for Facebook users and some former employees to weigh in on...
Ascension St. Mary’s neurosurgeon honored with prestigious award
SAGINAW, MI - A Saginaw-area neurosurgeon is being honored with a prestigious award for his work and service to the community. The Ascension St. Mary’s Foundation announced on Monday, Oct. 24 that Dr. Joseph Adel was awarded the Spirit of St. Vincent Award. According to Ascension, the award is presented annually to a highly respected physician who has rendered long and noteworthy service to the Great Lakes Bay community and beyond.
The Ghost of Buick City Site Haunts Flint & Genesee County Again
Like many Flint area families, most of my family were employed at Buick City or other GM facilities in the 70s through 90s. Then, saddened and (frankly) angry when operations ended, and the entire site cleared between 2000 and 2002. Thinking about our community's history with the pain endured since...
washtenawvoice.com
This November, three candidates battle it out for a seat on the WCC Board of Trustees
Two WCC Board of Trustees members are poised for reelection this November. Board Chair William Milliken Jr. and Vice Chair Angela Davis have both served on the board since 2016 and will be seeking to retain their positions. Newcomer David Malcolm, a long-time WCC employee, is challenging the two incumbents...
City of Flint, Michigan To Replace Bricks Downtown
Imagine, it's 1898... you're driving a horse & carriage through Downtown Flint. For the first time, you're driving on bricks instead of dirt. That's a REALLY big deal for the time. Now, imagine your surprise when, in 1936, the city of Flint decides Saginaw Street is going to get an...
What percent of Lansing is white?
Lansing is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Lansing?
Attorney says charges dismissed against Detroit businessman Robert Carmack
An attorney for Detroit businessman Robert Carmack said a judge this month dismissed charges against him regarding a land deal in Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Oakland County voters favoring Democratic candidates, but Slotkin-Barrett race tight
DETROIT – Voters in Oakland County appear to be favoring Democratic candidates for the upcoming election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll, but the numbers are fairly close. Results from a survey of Michigan voters in the state’s 7th Congressional District conducted between Oct. 18-20, found that voters...
WNEM
Flint and Genesee Business Bridge
State officials broke ground on the new expansion for Hemlock Semiconductors. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. The accused Oxford High School shooter is set to plead guilty according to prosecutors. Still time to request absentee ballots. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Frankenmuth City Clerk Phillip Kerns has...
Talking about Detroit solely in terms of loss and decay is a mistake
The opening conversation at the Black Midwest Symposium held in Detroit this weekend was about a simple topic: What does it mean to be a Black Midwesterner? But the question by Terrion L. Williamson, an author and activist who teaches African American & African Studies and American Studies at the University of Minnesota who was talking about her hometown of Peoria, led me to a question about Detroit: ...
Records detail case against former Grand Blanc Township trustee accused of swindling customers
GRAND BLANC TWP., MI – In June, a woman walked into the Grand Blanc Township police station to report fraud. The woman, a Grand Blanc Township resident, told an officer that she had ordered appliances from a local appliance store – Thomas Appliance – nearly a year prior, but never received the items she’d ordered.
Flint council wants probe of firefighter discipline in fatal Pulaski Street fire
FLINT, MI -- Members of the Flint City Council want an independent investigation into the discipline given to two Flint firefighters who issued an all-clear at a house fire on West Pulaski Street where two children were left inside and later died. Although Chief Raymond Barton initially recommended both firefighters...
