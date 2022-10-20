Report: Pats QB Mac Jones expects to return this week

Related
Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis (Lisfranc) done for season
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis underwent surgery for a Lisfranc injury in his foot Sunday night and is done for the remainder of the season, ESPN and The Dallas Morning News reported.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Trust in Allen Lazard, Aaron Jones
Other than Allen Lazard and Aaron Jones, the Green Bay Packers' offense made too many mistakes in the loss to the Washington Commanders, Aaron Rodgers said.
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers Both Struggle in Week 7 Losses
Week 7 of the NFL saw two legendary quarterbacks continue their struggles. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers lost to the Carolina Panthers, and Aaron Rodgers and the Packers lost to the Washington Commanders.
Short-handed Broncos signing RB Marlon Mack
The Denver Broncos are signing running back Marlon Mack off San Francisco's practice squad and the 26-year-old veteran will fly with the team to London on Monday for their Week 8 game.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Why No Hail Mary on Final Play vs. Commander?
Coach Matt LaFleur explains why the Packers went for a rugby-style series of laterals rather than an Aaron Rodgers Hail Mary on Sunday vs. the Commanders.
Chargers' J.C. Jackson done for season; Mike Williams out 'weeks'
Chargers' J.C. Jackson done for season; Mike Williams out 'weeks'
Reports: NFL investigating autograph-seeking refs
The NFL is looking into a video that surfaced on social media that purports to show two game officials seeking an autograph from Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans, multiple outlets reported Monday.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on State of Banged-Up Receiver Corps
A day after a 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur managed one laugh over the course of a press conference that lasted about 22 1/2 minutes.
Arthur Smith: Got to find solutions for injuries in secondary
After skating through the first six games of the season relatively healthy, the Atlanta Falcons' secondary has been decimated by injuries the past two weeks.
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers Need to Make Adjustments After Week 7 – Up & Adams
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers Need to Make Adjustments After Week 7 – Up & Adams
Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers retirement odds continue to shorten
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers each have 10 games remaining to help turn their teams' seasons around, but one or both future Hall of Famers could decide to hang it up at the end of the year.
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
741
Followers
2K+
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 0