Jim Harbaugh names key for rivalry matchup against Michigan State

Jim Harbaugh recently revealed one of his keys for the B1G matchup with Michigan State in Week 9. Knowing rivalry games can get especially chippy, Harbaugh stressed the importance of his team not committing penalties, especially emotional ones. Harbaugh said that “the guy who retaliates gets penalized.”. The Wolverines...
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of the Paul Bunyan Trophy

ESPN’s Football Power Index is leaning heavily to one side of the Michigan-Michigan State matchup. FPI gives Michigan a 90.2% to win the matchup. The Wolverines have an FPI rating of 22.1, while the Spartans have an FPI of only 6.4. This means that on a neutral field against an average opponent, the Wolverines would be projected to win by 22.1 points on average.
Michigan football: Predicting the final 5 games of the 2022 season

Michigan didn’t need a bye week after unleashing 4 quarters of hell on the ground against Penn State. Then again, no one is going to say no to time off, right?. The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 B1G) look to be the leading — and perhaps only — team that can contend with Ohio State for the conference title. JJ McCarthy is playing smart, efficient football under center. The 1-2 combination of Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum should send shivers down defensive coordinators’ spines.
